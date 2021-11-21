Utd closing down the first team training HQ for 24 hours due to covid outbreaks. Gonna be a long winter.
No summer tournament, i think we should shut down European football in January and extend season to June.Let the Afcon go ahead during January.
Theyre going to get eaten by Atleti. Aabsolutely chewed up, swallowed and vomited back up again. It will be great tv even if the football is turgid as feck.
Atleti showed against us that when they actually play football, they are a decent side. If they cut out the shithouse stuff, they could kill this tie in the home leg.
I remember Atletico giving United a good beating in the UEFA Cup in the early 90s. Bernd Schuster and/or Paolo Futre did the same I think.
Will be like watching a Greek play with the all the drama and pained facial expressions on the pitch,propably make a world record on players rolling around.
The pitch will be like a cricket square with all the rolling it gets that night.
Hat trick for Suarez please
Eugh, it's starting again, isn't it. The slow, painful journey towards empty stadiums. City will be laughing.
Suarez is going to chew that Manutd's defence quite easily.
yeah we all hate Atletico's dirty shithouse theatrics but i really wouldn't mind it against Utd.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
I'm looking forward to it if anything.
Going to be fun to see the commentators describing Atletico's shithousery too.
I guess the League thinks Ralfie needs more time on the training pitch. Brentford match off.
