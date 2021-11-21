« previous next »
United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28160 on: Today at 03:20:44 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:02:53 pm
Utd closing down the first team training HQ for 24 hours due to covid outbreaks.  Gonna be a long winter.

Theyre due to play Brentford tomorrow. Does that mean itll be off?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28161 on: Today at 03:20:48 pm
They're discussing whether their game this week at Brentford should be called off.

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28162 on: Today at 03:21:26 pm
Eugh, it's starting again, isn't it.  The slow, painful journey towards empty stadiums.  City will be laughing.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28163 on: Today at 03:27:20 pm
No summer tournament, i think we should shut down European football in January and extend season to June.

Let the Afcon go ahead during January.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28164 on: Today at 04:07:16 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:27:20 pm
No summer tournament, i think we should shut down European football in January and extend season to June.

Let the Afcon go ahead during January.

I endorse this excellent idea.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28165 on: Today at 04:24:26 pm
Suarez is going to chew that Manutd's defence quite easily.

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28166 on: Today at 05:11:24 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:27:20 pm
No summer tournament, i think we should shut down European football in January and extend season to June.

Let the Afcon go ahead during January.

 Think the AFCON has to be in doubt now dont you think?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28167 on: Today at 05:29:00 pm
Theyre going to get eaten by Atleti. Aabsolutely chewed up, swallowed  and vomited back up again. It will be great tv even if the football is turgid as feck.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28168 on: Today at 05:30:31 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 05:29:00 pm
Theyre going to get eaten by Atleti. Aabsolutely chewed up, swallowed  and vomited back up again. It will be great tv even if the football is turgid as feck.

Atleti showed against us that when they actually play football, they are a decent side. If they cut out the shithouse stuff, they could kill this tie in the home leg.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28169 on: Today at 05:35:04 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 05:30:31 pm
Atleti showed against us that when they actually play football, they are a decent side. If they cut out the shithouse stuff, they could kill this tie in the home leg.

I remember Atletico giving United a good beating in the UEFA Cup in the early 90s. Bernd Schuster and/or Paolo Futre did the same I think.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28170 on: Today at 05:48:31 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 05:35:04 pm
I remember Atletico giving United a good beating in the UEFA Cup in the early 90s. Bernd Schuster and/or Paolo Futre did the same I think.

Cup winners cup I think? was definitely 91/92 as I can remember listening to the end of the game on the way home from the Auxerre match and they still needed a goal or 2 to get back in the tie then Atletico got the away goal to kill it off
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28171 on: Today at 05:50:06 pm
Hat trick for Suarez please :D
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28172 on: Today at 05:56:01 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:54:09 pm
:) Will be like watching a Greek play with the all the drama and pained facial expressions on the pitch,propably make a world record on players rolling around.

The pitch will be like a cricket square with all the rolling it gets that night.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28173 on: Today at 05:58:29 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 05:56:01 pm
The pitch will be like a cricket square with all the rolling it gets that night.

Luke Shaw on standby in case the captain requests the heavy roller?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Reply #28174 on: Today at 05:59:23 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:50:06 pm
Hat trick for Suarez please :D

And then up pops a smiling Glen Johnson.
