Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)  (Read 1626449 times)

Online davidlpool1982

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28120 on: Today at 05:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 04:53:04 pm
Per The Athletic

https://t.co/3H4F8CGGMH

It can take a couple of days for it to show up on a test right?

Maybe it could help explain Lindeloff. He might have it but still be testing negative. I've also heard of an ultra bastard "stealth" version of Omicron that is evading tests, whether that turn out to be true or not is another thing. Which is just great.
Online 4pool

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28121 on: Today at 05:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 05:03:02 pm
If the group who went to Norwich tested negative, why would the game be in doubt?

They do what they want.
Online buttersstotch

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28122 on: Today at 05:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 05:03:02 pm
If the group who went to Norwich tested negative, why would the game be in doubt?

Because it sounds like they tested them after the Norwich game and provided positive tests, after providing a negative one 48 hours before. Game should go ahead though, unless a few more test positive.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28123 on: Today at 05:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 05:03:02 pm
If the group who went to Norwich tested negative, why would the game be in doubt?

They tested positive today
Online redgriffin73

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28124 on: Today at 05:20:41 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 05:07:35 pm
Because it sounds like they tested them after the Norwich game and provided positive tests, after providing a negative one 48 hours before. Game should go ahead though, unless a few more test positive.


Wouldn't it then say "had" tested negative (as in pre-Norwich) rather than "have" tested which sounds more recent.

Reads to me like all the squad who went to Norwich are negative as of now but it could just be badly written.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28125 on: Today at 05:22:35 pm »
Out of curiosity, why would they test players the day of the game...after it?

Wouldn't they want to know before the match takes place.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28126 on: Today at 05:24:33 pm »
Outbreak at Villa too apparently, might end up cancelling the next couple of gameweeks at this stage

Quote
Aston Villa chose to cancel Sunday's training session at Bodymoor Heath after a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the club.

Of the cases, only one is a player - the others are training ground staff.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28127 on: Today at 05:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 05:24:33 pm
Outbreak at Villa too apparently, might end up cancelling the next couple of gameweeks at this stage

They better not have passed it on to any of ours yesterday.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28128 on: Today at 05:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 05:24:33 pm
Outbreak at Villa too apparently, might end up cancelling the next couple of gameweeks at this stage

hope they haven't passed it on to any of our lads
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28129 on: Today at 05:38:32 pm »
Klopp might be getting his Christmas break at this rate if any more clubs start coming down with it.
