The BBC match report describes United getting a penalty after Ronaldo was “hauled down by Max Aarons on the edge of the six-yard box”. If that would have been Salah there would have been dozens of journalists and pundits saying that he “went down theatrically” or that the penalty was awarded after “minimal contact”.



But the good news is that if those are now being given as penalties then we’ll be getting two or three a week just from Van Dijk and Matip being dragged back at corners. Could be a 50 PL goal season for Salah.