Quote from: newterp on December  8, 2021, 08:03:58 pm
Yoda's mentor, he was


Little known fact about Rafl - he invented The Force.
And now he is managing the Farce
Wheres the Orangina money Eddie?
i only caught the last half hour of their game and i know they put out a second string and a lot of young lads later on but there were a few in there playing for the places, bassaka, linguard and VDB to name three and what i saw of that game was fucking woeful - i couldn't honestly work out what system or shape they were meant to be in as it looked like a bunch of pub teamers running around the centre of the pitch (as they tend to do, play follow the ball etc) and the aforementioned three did themselves no favours, all of them were poor

i totally get what rangnick is doing in a dead rubber, get a look at as many players as he can and in that way i guess it's educational for him - never picking them again  ;D but seriously im not sure how useful that 'session' was in the end as it was just a total shitshow (nice finish by greenwood tho - saw them replay that), one lad i hadn't seen before seemed to handle it okay, menges (?) i think that's his name, everyone else was poor as fuck with greenwood and bailly not embarrassing themselves looking like they belonged out there, which was known anyway
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 03:45:46 am
i only caught the last half hour of their game and i know they put out a second string and a lot of young lads later on but there were a few in there playing for the places, bassaka, linguard and VDB to name three and what i saw of that game was fucking woeful - i couldn't honestly work out what system or shape they were meant to be in as it looked like a bunch of pub teamers running around the centre of the pitch (as they tend to do, play follow the ball etc) and the aforementioned three did themselves no favours, all of them were poor

i totally get what rangnick is doing in a dead rubber, get a look at as many players as he can and in that way i guess it's educational for him - never picking them again  ;D but seriously im not sure how useful that 'session' was in the end as it was just a total shitshow (nice finish by greenwood tho - saw them replay that), one lad i hadn't seen before seemed to handle it okay, menges (?) i think that's his name, everyone else was poor as fuck with greenwood and bailly not embarrassing themselves looking like they belonged out there, which was known anyway

Yet people, including their own fans, will bang on about their squad depth. They do indeed have a deep squad, full of utter shite.
they do have some squad depth, i dont include the young lads out there that are there for the experience, tho a few of them are, apparently, potentials for the first team (some have played in the first team). Greenwood we know well, a genuine talent for a lad of his age but yeah, the senior players out there were generally poor apart from bailly and the keepers who had nothing to do as young boys couldn't hit a barn door from two feet away. matic and mata are pretty much done tho the previous can come on to help see out a game or rotate late on to rest other players.

what does amuse me is the amount of chest puffing over bassaka as this elite defensive RB (which he isn't) that they've banged on about for years who now is largely discarded by the fanbase as he offers next to nothing going forward (wont go well with rangnick's preferences) and all of a sudden he's seen as, somewhat begrudgingly, not... that... good

i think linguard is off to west ham (newcastle?) in jan - i can only assume that by the 'performance' tonite where he didn't seem arsed at all

DVB going by his ajax run in the CL is a good player but he looked lost, if willing, out there

sooooo, they can put out a good first 11, esp in rangnick's 4-2-2-2 as it covers over to an extent their woeful defensive midfield (doesn't really exist to be honest) while getting on more of their attacking players, which is where their squad is strong

however, when they've spoken about squad depth previously, they're looking at names on the bench like pogba, cavani because under ole's system more of their average players were already on the pitch. If rangnick plays their better players in the 4-2-2-2 all of a sudden their bench looks thin on quality, esp game changing quality

naturally the answer is to throw yet more money at the problem, as i've seen gaining momentum in the fanbase for the next window - which is a little odd cos apparently with a less than bang average manager in charge they had the 'second best' squad in the league going for the title at the start of the season, and now with 'the professor' in charge (ie a decent manager) they need signings for top four

plus ça change, plus cest la même chose
Media are turning already, banging on about how youthful the United side was

Starting Lineup
Henderson - 24
Wan Bissaka - 24
Bailly - 27
Matic - 33
Shaw - 26
Van de Beek - 24
Diallo - 19 (£30m)
Mata - 33
Lingard - 28
Elanga - 19
Greenwood - 20

Average age of 25

Subbed on 2 kids, 1 for another kid and one for Shaw.
Gave 2 other kids 3 minutes

Not sure it was really youthful.

Funnily enough our starting 11 v AC Milan was exactly the same age as Uniteds, combined age of 277
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 05:27:19 am
Media are turning already, banging on about how youthful the United side was

ole had the easiest ride in the media as any utd manager is going to get - mates rates, would never lay the fault at his door until the very very end (ie watford)

they have a real long run of 'easier' fixtures until march, so i would expect rangrick to rack up points pretty quick, but as he isn't english or hasn't mates throughout our football media, should things not go well, they'll be into him quick enough imo
When the first eleven starts pulling hamstrings he will need those kids.
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 05:27:19 am
Media are turning already, banging on about how youthful the United side was

Starting Lineup
Henderson - 24
Wan Bissaka - 24
Bailly - 27
Matic - 33
Shaw - 26
Van de Beek - 24
Diallo - 19 (£30m)
Mata - 33
Lingard - 28
Elanga - 19
Greenwood - 20

Average age of 25

Subbed on 2 kids, 1 for another kid and one for Shaw.
Gave 2 other kids 3 minutes

Not sure it was really youthful.

Funnily enough our starting 11 v AC Milan was exactly the same age as Uniteds, combined age of 277
It's funny really. Our kids beat AC Milan at their place and they explained it away yet these drew with the mighty Young Boys at home and the Prof is still given credit. His honeymoon period won't last forever though.

The same fans that wanted to lose against Atalanta are the ones happy that they've gone through. Weird bunch.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:35:23 am
It's funny really. Our kids beat AC Milan at their place and they explained it away yet these drew with the mighty Young Boys at home and the Prof is still given credit. His honeymoon period won't last forever though.

The same fans that wanted to lose against Atalanta are the ones happy that they've gone through. Weird bunch.

The media have been sucking Uniteds dick since I was a kid, that'll never stop
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 05:27:19 am
Media are turning already, banging on about how youthful the United side was

Starting Lineup
Henderson - 24
Wan Bissaka - 24
Bailly - 27
Matic - 33
Shaw - 26
Van de Beek - 24
Diallo - 19 (£30m)
Mata - 33
Lingard - 28
Elanga - 19
Greenwood - 20

Average age of 25

Subbed on 2 kids, 1 for another kid and one for Shaw.
Gave 2 other kids 3 minutes

Not sure it was really youthful.

Funnily enough our starting 11 v AC Milan was exactly the same age as Uniteds, combined age of 277
Mata 33? Thought he was 33 aboot 40 years ago
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 05:27:19 am
Lingard - 28

Think you've got this one wrong mate, did you hit 2 rather than 1?
I heard it said earlier, that Rangnick leading Schalke to the German Cup and a Champions League SF in 2011 was among his impressive achievements...

Sounds good,  until you realize that it was Felix Magath that took Schalke to the last 8 of the CL and had them in the German Cup final against lower league opposition (MSV Duisburg) that year, before Rangnick took over.


Quote from: Tuco Ramírez on Today at 03:56:12 am
I heard it said earlier, that Rangnick leading Schalke to the German Cup and a Champions League SF in 2011 was among his impressive achievements...

Sounds good,  until you realize that it was Felix Magath that took Schalke to the last 8 of the CL and had them in the German Cup final against lower league opposition (MSV Duisburg) that year, before Rangnick took over.

Rangnick was then the coach in the last 8 I believe, which they won vs Inter.

But yeah, its overblown a lot, cos after he took over - their league form was awful. The saving grace was the cup win, in what was a walk over of a final.

That was a very good Schalke team with the likes of Neuer, Farfan, Raul, Huntelaar, Höwedes, Metzelder, Draxler and of course the best of all Joel Matip  :D  He wasnt a miracle worker.

I just remembered that these are paying Sancho £350k a week :lmao :lmao :lmao
They've basically signed the German version of Brendan Rodgers haven't they?
Media & Utd fans have blown his credentials up more than required but all they needed to get in was a competent manager. Still not good enough to win anything but should be finishing 4th, especially now with West Hams injuries
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:41:42 pm
They've basically signed the German version of Brendan Rodgers haven't they?
Wonderful Technician
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:41:42 pm
They've basically signed the German version of Brendan Rodgers haven't they?

He'll need a bigger pack of envelopes than Rodgers
Martial wants out in January apparently.

If he doesn't go to Everton for £40m, 8 goals in 52 appearances before a Bosman to a Ligue 1 side I'll eat my hat.
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:44:07 pm
Martial wants out in January apparently.

If he doesn't go to Everton Newcastle for £80m, 3 goals in 52 104 appearances before a Bosman to a Ligue 1 side I'll eat my hat a Man United protesters Green and Gold scarf.
I'm convinced a lot of mancs have no clue who Arrigo Sacchi is. Evreytime they make a Ragnik and Kloppo connection I just say "Not heard of Sacchi have you?" :D ;D
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:44:07 pm
Martial wants out in January apparently.

If he doesn't go to Everton for £40m, 8 goals in 52 appearances before a Bosman to a Ligue 1 side I'll eat my hat.

I predicted Martial to Newcastle when the Saudis took over.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:41:42 pm
They've basically signed the German version of Brendan Rodgers haven't they?

 :)  Got to hear Andeh's thoughts on him first.
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:44:07 pm
Martial wants out in January apparently.

If he doesn't go to Everton for £40m, 8 goals in 52 appearances before a Bosman to a Ligue 1 side I'll eat my hat.
Another victim of their boom-bust cycle. Built up as a potential Ballon d'Or winner then ruthlessly knocked down. He'll be hard to shift with his £250k/week wages.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:41:42 pm
They've basically signed the German version of Brendan Rodgers haven't they?

He's going to need a lot of envelopes.
The glaziers will probably happily be a feeder club to Newcastle if it keeps the moolah flowing.
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:44:07 pm
Martial wants out in January apparently.

If he doesn't go to Everton for £40m, 8 goals in 52 appearances before a Bosman to a Ligue 1 side I'll eat my hat.

Who on earth would pay what they likely would want for him? Nailed on loan to an Italian side as it would be surprising if they got more than what they initially paid for him
I think Newcastle would gladly pay those money Utd asked for. They are desperately trying to avoid relegation and money is not an issue for them now. Martial is also better, albeit marginally than Callum Wilson.
No one is paying £40m for Martial.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Today at 07:00:34 pm
No one is paying £40m for Martial.

No one "SHOULD" pay that for Martial - but Newcastle could be the one team desperate enough to do so.

Is Martial in the last couple of years of his contract?
Maybe we can take him on loan during Salahs and Manes absence.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 07:14:09 pm
Maybe we can take him on loan during Salahs and Manes absence.
even if he was prepared to pay us for the privilege I wouldn't take him.
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:44:07 pm
Martial wants out in January apparently.

He cost over £50m. What a colossal waste of money.
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:44:07 pm
Martial wants out in January apparently.

If he doesn't go to Everton for £40m, 8 goals in 52 appearances before a Bosman to a Ligue 1 side I'll eat my hat.

i heard utd fans saying they wouldn't take less than £60m  ;D

newcastle are in a dog fight, everton could be in a dog fight if not careful, martial isn't the type of player you want in a dog fight

if you had a highlight reel of martial at utd he'd look great (i know i know but every now and then he'd do something special, but the last of that was probably two years back or more), but he's mentally fragile - he was doing ok and Ibra came in and took his number and he fell off a cliff, Ibra moves on and martial had some form and then cavani came in and he fell off a cliff again, he clearly needs 'ideal' conditions with no challenge to his spot to perform, not ideal for teams lower down

i think he's been there something like 5 years with 1 year you could argue was good, around a goal every two games

i could see him blossom and be decent somewhere where everything was just right for him in a less physical league slower league - italy? (a number of ex utd players have done likewise, altho i imagine wages would be an issue), outside of that a total gamble and a probable liability, and if things do go down hill for whatever reason he's off the cliff again

if someone offered them £30m they should bite their hand off
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 06:54:59 pm
I think Newcastle would gladly pay those money Utd asked for. They are desperately trying to avoid relegation and money is not an issue for them now. Martial is also better, albeit marginally than Callum Wilson.

Newcastle need a defence and midfield more than any attackers, they score enough to avoid relegation
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Today at 05:38:26 pm
He's going to need a lot of envelopes.

Woodward is already working on a deal for Rymans to become the clubs official stationery partner.
