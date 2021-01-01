« previous next »
Yoda's mentor, he was


Little known fact about Rafl - he invented The Force.
And now he is managing the Farce
Wheres the Orangina money Eddie?
i only caught the last half hour of their game and i know they put out a second string and a lot of young lads later on but there were a few in there playing for the places, bassaka, linguard and VDB to name three and what i saw of that game was fucking woeful - i couldn't honestly work out what system or shape they were meant to be in as it looked like a bunch of pub teamers running around the centre of the pitch (as they tend to do, play follow the ball etc) and the aforementioned three did themselves no favours, all of them were poor

i totally get what rangnick is doing in a dead rubber, get a look at as many players as he can and in that way i guess it's educational for him - never picking them again  ;D but seriously im not sure how useful that 'session' was in the end as it was just a total shitshow (nice finish by greenwood tho - saw them replay that), one lad i hadn't seen before seemed to handle it okay, menges (?) i think that's his name, everyone else was poor as fuck with greenwood and bailly not embarrassing themselves looking like they belonged out there, which was known anyway
i only caught the last half hour of their game and i know they put out a second string and a lot of young lads later on but there were a few in there playing for the places, bassaka, linguard and VDB to name three and what i saw of that game was fucking woeful - i couldn't honestly work out what system or shape they were meant to be in as it looked like a bunch of pub teamers running around the centre of the pitch (as they tend to do, play follow the ball etc) and the aforementioned three did themselves no favours, all of them were poor

i totally get what rangnick is doing in a dead rubber, get a look at as many players as he can and in that way i guess it's educational for him - never picking them again  ;D but seriously im not sure how useful that 'session' was in the end as it was just a total shitshow (nice finish by greenwood tho - saw them replay that), one lad i hadn't seen before seemed to handle it okay, menges (?) i think that's his name, everyone else was poor as fuck with greenwood and bailly not embarrassing themselves looking like they belonged out there, which was known anyway

Yet people, including their own fans, will bang on about their squad depth. They do indeed have a deep squad, full of utter shite.
they do have some squad depth, i dont include the young lads out there that are there for the experience, tho a few of them are, apparently, potentials for the first team (some have played in the first team). Greenwood we know well, a genuine talent for a lad of his age but yeah, the senior players out there were generally poor apart from bailly and the keepers who had nothing to do as young boys couldn't hit a barn door from two feet away. matic and mata are pretty much done tho the previous can come on to help see out a game or rotate late on to rest other players.

what does amuse me is the amount of chest puffing over bassaka as this elite defensive RB (which he isn't) that they've banged on about for years who now is largely discarded by the fanbase as he offers next to nothing going forward (wont go well with rangnick's preferences) and all of a sudden he's seen as, somewhat begrudgingly, not... that... good

i think linguard is off to westham in jan - i can only assume that by the 'performance' tonite where he didn't seem arsed at all

DVB going by his ajax run in the CL is a good player but he looked lost, if willing, out there

sooooo, they can put out a good first 11, esp in rangnick's 4-2-2-2 as it covers over to an extent their woeful defensive midfield (doesn't really exist to be honest) while getting on more of their attacking players, which is where their squad is strong

however, when they've spoken about squad depth previously, they're looking at names on the bench like pogba, cavani because under ole's system more of their average players were already on the pitch. If rangnick plays their better players in the 4-2-2-2 all of a sudden their bench looks thin on quality, esp game changing quality

naturally the answer is to throw yet more money at the problem, as i've seen gaining momentum in the fanbase for the next window - which is a little odd cos apparently with a less than bang average manager in charge they had the 'second best' squad in the league going for the title at the start of the season, and now with 'the professor' in charge (ie a decent manager) they need signings for top four

plus ça change, plus cest la même chose
Media are turning already, banging on about how youthful the United side was

Starting Lineup
Henderson - 24
Wan Bissaka - 24
Bailly - 27
Matic - 33
Shaw - 26
Van de Beek - 24
Diallo - 19 (£30m)
Mata - 33
Lingard - 28
Elanga - 19
Greenwood - 20

Average age of 25

Subbed on 2 kids, 1 for another kid and one for Shaw.
Gave 2 other kids 3 minutes

Not sure it was really youthful.

Funnily enough our starting 11 v AC Milan was exactly the same age as Uniteds, combined age of 277
