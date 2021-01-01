they do have some squad depth, i dont include the young lads out there that are there for the experience, tho a few of them are, apparently, potentials for the first team (some have played in the first team). Greenwood we know well, a genuine talent for a lad of his age but yeah, the senior players out there were generally poor apart from bailly and the keepers who had nothing to do as young boys couldn't hit a barn door from two feet away. matic and mata are pretty much done tho the previous can come on to help see out a game or rotate late on to rest other players.



what does amuse me is the amount of chest puffing over bassaka as this elite defensive RB (which he isn't) that they've banged on about for years who now is largely discarded by the fanbase as he offers next to nothing going forward (wont go well with rangnick's preferences) and all of a sudden he's seen as, somewhat begrudgingly, not... that... good



i think linguard is off to westham in jan - i can only assume that by the 'performance' tonite where he didn't seem arsed at all



DVB going by his ajax run in the CL is a good player but he looked lost, if willing, out there



sooooo, they can put out a good first 11, esp in rangnick's 4-2-2-2 as it covers over to an extent their woeful defensive midfield (doesn't really exist to be honest) while getting on more of their attacking players, which is where their squad is strong



however, when they've spoken about squad depth previously, they're looking at names on the bench like pogba, cavani because under ole's system more of their average players were already on the pitch. If rangnick plays their better players in the 4-2-2-2 all of a sudden their bench looks thin on quality, esp game changing quality



naturally the answer is to throw yet more money at the problem, as i've seen gaining momentum in the fanbase for the next window - which is a little odd cos apparently with a less than bang average manager in charge they had the 'second best' squad in the league going for the title at the start of the season, and now with 'the professor' in charge (ie a decent manager) they need signings for top four



plus ça change, plus cest la même chose