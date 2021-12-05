« previous next »
Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)  (Read 1618881 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,933
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28000 on: Yesterday at 11:42:59 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:59:13 am
Ronaldo suing to try to prevent his case file being released to public as Nevada law allows. 
You can almost hear his very expensive versions of Lionel Hutz make the representation now

Your Honour. Surely we have to abide by that most time-honoured legal principle of what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas?
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28001 on: Yesterday at 12:09:59 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 02:53:32 am
Is it true Klopps joining his coaching staff?

If it is true, we should be gracious about it - Klopp has been a good servant to the club but if he gets the opportunity to make what must surely be his dream move, we shouldn't stand in his way.

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28002 on: Yesterday at 12:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:59:13 am
Ronaldo suing to try to prevent his case file being released to public as Nevada law allows.

Dirtbag.
Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,555
  • YNWA
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28003 on: Yesterday at 12:34:20 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 12:09:59 pm
If it is true, we should be gracious about it - Klopp has been a good servant to the club but if he gets the opportunity to make what must surely be his dream move, we shouldn't stand in his way.

When a club like United comes for you..
Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,208
  • BoRac
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28004 on: Yesterday at 12:52:02 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 12:09:59 pm
If it is true, we should be gracious about it - Klopp has been a good servant to the club but if he gets the opportunity to make what must surely be his dream move, we shouldn't stand in his way.

At the very least, we shouldn't start singing "Jurgen's at the wheel". ;)
Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,265
  • YNWA
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28005 on: Yesterday at 01:03:47 pm »
Ralfeh's at the wheel.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28006 on: Yesterday at 03:24:29 pm »
Despite seeing their team win so much under Fergie, they are the most envious people I know which is incredible.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,746
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28007 on: Yesterday at 03:29:15 pm »
Sports psychologist on board now. Bringing back the mind games.
Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28008 on: Yesterday at 04:26:01 pm »
Sometimes I wonder if there is a Liverpool-supporter employed by MU that feeds the players with these pretty amusing quotes.. Harri Ferrari disagrees though

"However, Varane has promised he is working to get back as quickly as possible and on adapting to the more physical Premier League after a decade spent in La Liga with Real Madrid."Yes, I'm working very hard and, you know, footballers are like Formula 1 [cars] so sometimes we have to change something and to improve the motor," he told United's in-house media.

Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,806
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28009 on: Yesterday at 04:33:30 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 03:29:15 pm
Sports psychologist on board now. Bringing back the mind games.

didn't we already employ one?
Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,292
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28010 on: Yesterday at 04:35:26 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:33:30 pm
didn't we already employ one?

Majority of professional sports teams will have one or at the very least easy access to one. It's just another way for the media to build him up as some coaching savant.

What's more shocking is that there wasn't one involved with the club already.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,208
  • BoRac
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28011 on: Yesterday at 06:54:54 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 04:35:26 pm
What's more shocking is that there wasn't one involved with the club already.

The last "expert for the brain" they had tried to get into Maguire's head and hasn't been seen since.
Offline CalgarianRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28012 on: Yesterday at 06:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 04:26:01 pm
Sometimes I wonder if there is a Liverpool-supporter employed by MU that feeds the players with these pretty amusing quotes.. Harri Ferrari disagrees though

"However, Varane has promised he is working to get back as quickly as possible and on adapting to the more physical Premier League after a decade spent in La Liga with Real Madrid."Yes, I'm working very hard and, you know, footballers are like Formula 1 [cars] so sometimes we have to change something and to improve the motor," he told United's in-house media.

 :lmao :lmao
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,637
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28013 on: Yesterday at 06:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 04:26:01 pm
Sometimes I wonder if there is a Liverpool-supporter employed by MU that feeds the players with these pretty amusing quotes.. Harri Ferrari disagrees though

"However, Varane has promised he is working to get back as quickly as possible and on adapting to the more physical Premier League after a decade spent in La Liga with Real Madrid."Yes, I'm working very hard and, you know, footballers are like Formula 1 [cars] so sometimes we have to change something and to improve the motor," he told United's in-house media.



After Ole' at the Wheel....
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,648
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28014 on: Yesterday at 07:54:51 pm »
Even Rangnick has stated he wasnt Klopps mentor. Ive checked the web and all articles Ive found prior to RR joining United dont mention Rangnick as an influence on Klopp.

https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/05/ralf-rangnick-explains-unique-relationship-with-jurgen-klopp-i-was-his-agent-15717656/
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,849
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28015 on: Yesterday at 07:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:54:51 pm
Even Rangnick has stated he wasnt Klopps mentor. Ive checked the web and all articles Ive found prior to RR joining United dont mention Rangnick as an influence on Klopp.

https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/05/ralf-rangnick-explains-unique-relationship-with-jurgen-klopp-i-was-his-agent-15717656/

It's almost as if he became Klopp's mentor retrospectively, say, over the past couple of weeks ago.
Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28016 on: Yesterday at 08:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:59:43 pm
It's almost as if he became Klopp's mentor retrospectively, say, over the past couple of weeks ago.

 ;D
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,637
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28017 on: Yesterday at 08:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:54:51 pm
Even Rangnick has stated he wasnt Klopps mentor. Ive checked the web and all articles Ive found prior to RR joining United dont mention Rangnick as an influence on Klopp.

https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/05/ralf-rangnick-explains-unique-relationship-with-jurgen-klopp-i-was-his-agent-15717656/

Fake news. Ralf was also Yoda's mentor.
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,806
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28018 on: Yesterday at 08:03:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:01:48 pm
Fake news. Ralf was also Yoda's mentor.

Yoda's mentor, he was


Little known fact about Rafl - he invented The Force.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28019 on: Yesterday at 09:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 04:26:01 pm
Sometimes I wonder if there is a Liverpool-supporter employed by MU that feeds the players with these pretty amusing quotes.. Harri Ferrari disagrees though

"However, Varane has promised he is working to get back as quickly as possible and on adapting to the more physical Premier League after a decade spent in La Liga with Real Madrid."Yes, I'm working very hard and, you know, footballers are like Formula 1 [cars] so sometimes we have to change something and to improve the motor," he told United's in-house media.

They are a bunch of tools after all.
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,441
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28020 on: Yesterday at 09:56:58 pm »
The inventor of football inspires United to the greatest 1-1 draw in the history of the game.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28021 on: Yesterday at 10:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:56:58 pm
The inventor of football inspires United to the greatest 1-1 draw in the history of the game.
Tactical masterclass that.
Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28022 on: Yesterday at 10:02:32 pm »
That was a massiveh show of superiority from United,be very afraid..
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,637
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28023 on: Yesterday at 10:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:56:58 pm
The inventor of football inspires United to the greatest 1-1 draw in the history of the game.

Well it was against the 4th place side in the Swiss Super League.

Not like they played the Serie A leaders or anything.
Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,411
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28024 on: Yesterday at 10:03:44 pm »
Ralph is the professor, the godfather of football, but they couldnt beat Young boys at home? Im so confused!!
Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28025 on: Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm »
Largely second string side, yes. Fucking hell they were dreadful though lol.

Looks even worse when considering how well our mix & match side played away at the San Siro last night.
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,806
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28026 on: Yesterday at 10:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:03:44 pm
Ralph is the professor, the godfather of football, but they couldnt beat Young boys at home? Im so confused!!
Why? They didn't want to win. That's the long game being played by Rolf.

[insert that gif]

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,648
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28027 on: Yesterday at 10:06:30 pm »

We beat Milan, Serie A leaders, at the San Siro with 1 teenager and a 20 year old starting in an under strength team, they talk about English teams being strong like its expected.  United start one extra teenager at home in a draw with Young Boys (fourth in the Swiss league) and its an inspirational performance... hahaha
Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,590
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28028 on: Yesterday at 10:07:22 pm »
Bissaka has smashed himself to bits on the beloved ditch/hoardings trap on the last play of the game. He got a worried crew of about 6 or 8 medical response workers all around him. Doesn't look fatal but it surely looks as though hes taken a mighty blow.

Not a single teammate or ranking staff member wandered over to see how he was doing, not one.

Sum total of zero. 

Rip it up and start again. "Ibra's right, your cultures shite"





Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
  • Six times...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28029 on: Yesterday at 10:08:34 pm »
Some of the players pressed a bit in the first game, hes sorted the balance. Still cant beat young boys though.
Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,311
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28030 on: Yesterday at 10:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:07:22 pm
Bissaka has smashed himself to bits on the beloved ditch/hoardings trap on the last play of the game. He got a worried crew of about 6 or 8 medical response workers all around him. Doesn't look fatal but it surely looks as though hes taken a mighty blow.

Not a single teammate or ranking staff member wandered over to see how he was doing, not one.

Sum total of zero. 

Rip it up and start again. "Ibra's right, your cultures shite"






He was probably tackling the board.
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,806
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28031 on: Yesterday at 10:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:07:22 pm
Bissaka has smashed himself to bits on the beloved ditch/hoardings trap on the last play of the game. He got a worried crew of about 6 or 8 medical response workers all around him. Doesn't look fatal but it surely looks as though hes taken a mighty blow.

Not a single teammate or ranking staff member wandered over to see how he was doing, not one.

Sum total of zero. 

Rip it up and start again. "Ibra's right, your cultures shite"







they were tired from this crazy new-fangled pressing thing. had to catch their breath.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28032 on: Yesterday at 10:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:06:30 pm
We beat Milan, Serie A leaders, at the San Siro with 1 teenager and a 20 year old starting in an under strength team, they talk about English teams being strong like its expected.  United start one extra teenager at home in a draw with Young Boys (fourth in the Swiss league) and its an inspirational performance... hahaha
A manc colleague told me yesterday that we didn't field a B team because Salah started. Tonight, he was saying that Ragnick turned their game to and U21 training session.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28033 on: Yesterday at 10:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:07:22 pm
Bissaka has smashed himself to bits on the beloved ditch/hoardings trap on the last play of the game. He got a worried crew of about 6 or 8 medical response workers all around him. Doesn't look fatal but it surely looks as though hes taken a mighty blow.

Not a single teammate or ranking staff member wandered over to see how he was doing, not one.

Sum total of zero. 

Rip it up and start again. "Ibra's right, your cultures shite"
I didn't think about it but that's so weird.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,648
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28034 on: Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm »
Theyre predicting 30 points from their next 10 league games now....  :lmao
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28035 on: Yesterday at 10:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:03:44 pm
Ralph is the professor, the godfather of football, but they couldnt beat Young boys at home? Im so confused!!

Young Boys were all over the professor
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,637
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28036 on: Yesterday at 10:58:46 pm »
Ralf wanted to control matches.

Young Boys had 51% possession.

17 shots to Man Utd's 7.

4 corners to 2.

wonder what the cost of the starting 11's were...


4th place side in the Swiss league
Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,390
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28037 on: Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm
Theyre predicting 30 points from their next 10 league games now....  :lmao
In fairness, it isn't as if Young Boys play in the league, which is a blessing for United.

Let's see: Norwich, Newcastle, Burnley x 2, and Southampton are games they should win. There is a chance Leeds won't be as crap in the Elland Road game as they were away from home. Brentford have lost that early season buzz but it wouldn't shock me if they got a draw. Villa (A), Brighton (H), West Ham (H), Wolves (H), I can see them dropping points in 1-2 of those games. They could actually win 8 of those but they won't, because they are inconsistent and often shit.

Funny thing is, they could have a mega run with 25/26 points from 30 and still be 7+ points behind us, City and Chelsea! Then reality bites as they get battered at their neighbours and humiliated at Anfield.
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,331
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28038 on: Today at 12:58:09 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:06:30 pm
We beat Milan, Serie A leaders, at the San Siro with 1 teenager and a 20 year old starting in an under strength team, they talk about English teams being strong like its expected.  United start one extra teenager at home in a draw with Young Boys (fourth in the Swiss league) and its an inspirational performance... hahaha

It is all about setting appropriate expectations, us playing a weakened side against the Serie A leaders who needed a win to get out of the group is to be expected, whereas them scraping a draw against 4th in the Swiss is actually a big deal for them.  ;D
