Theyre predicting 30 points from their next 10 league games now....



In fairness, it isn't as if Young Boys play in the league, which is a blessing for United.Let's see: Norwich, Newcastle, Burnley x 2, and Southampton are games they should win. There is a chance Leeds won't be as crap in the Elland Road game as they were away from home. Brentford have lost that early season buzz but it wouldn't shock me if they got a draw. Villa (A), Brighton (H), West Ham (H), Wolves (H), I can see them dropping points in 1-2 of those games. They could actually win 8 of those but they won't, because they are inconsistent and often shit.Funny thing is, they could have a mega run with 25/26 points from 30 and still be 7+ points behind us, City and Chelsea! Then reality bites as they get battered at their neighbours and humiliated at Anfield.