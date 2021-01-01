Quote

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick says it is "absolutely logical" to have an "an expert for the brain" among his coaching staff after appointing a sports psychologist.



Sascha Lense is one of two backroom appointments Rangnick intends to make once United can get the required visas.



Lense, 46, is a former second division player in Germany and worked with Rangnick at Schalke and RB Leipzig.



"For me it is absolutely logical," said Rangnick.



"This is not about putting them on the red sofa and holding hands with players.



"If you have special coaches for goalkeeping, physical education, strikers, fitness, you should also have an expert for the brain."

Even though my gut tells me this is a wise move by Rangnick....given the shower of shite he's been given to work with, I'm also a wee bit tickled by some of my "imaginings" when it comes to the kind of conversations it might generate...lolOn a more serious note however, having a psychologist is simply the modern way of evaluating a player's "mind-set" and "head-space".....which for me, are things that ought to have already been well established before any player gets close to wearing a first team shirt. However, the modern player doesn't automatically arrive with the inbuilt focus and drive of your "Roy Keanes" or your "Stuart Pearces" for example, and they have many distractions nowadays which robs them of the killer instinct that many young footballers used to just inherit from time spent with their older peers.If ANY team needs a psychologist at present, then Utd are it.If those players are beginning to fear the increased workload being placed upon them, then that's nothing to what some of them should be fearing from a psychological evaluation of their abilities to work as a cohesive unit.Yes...it's fun for us to follow their current attempts at rejuvenation (as rivals).. but if Man Utd begin to realise what everybody else already "knows" about them RE: their weaknesses, their sporting disarray and their mentality, then some of their players are going to have to be "culled" ASAP....IMHO!!It will be an interesting one to monitor!!