« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 695 696 697 698 699 [700]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)  (Read 1616038 times)

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27960 on: Today at 02:20:22 am »
Just seen that he has managed a few of our boys before - Mane, Bobby, Keita
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,767
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27961 on: Today at 02:25:25 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:20:22 am
Just seen that he has managed a few of our boys before - Mane, Bobby, Keita


I think the only one he managed was Keita. Mane was at Salzburg and Firmino was at Hoffenheim - I believe Ralf was only the director at those places.

Edit - he didnt even manage Keita.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:27:05 am by newterp »
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,718
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27962 on: Today at 02:53:52 am »
Porto is the the next round, then a 10 goal aggregate drubbing by us in the quarters please.

Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,463
  • Bam!
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27963 on: Today at 06:38:17 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:25:25 am


I think the only one he managed was Keita. Mane was at Salzburg and Firmino was at Hoffenheim - I believe Ralf was only the director at those places.

Edit - he didnt even manage Keita.
He's barely put together  two seasons of management in the last 10 years
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27964 on: Today at 06:39:58 am »
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 10:31:24 pm
Yes, a program worth doing since we now finally have a German football manager (actual inventor of football if you must know) in the Premier League. How did it take us so long? And how do we get one? I think we need to learn how to do this pressing stuff. It looked brilliant.

Don't forget they also have the actual Saviour Of Football sir Gary fighting their corner in the media.

Confirmation that they're back will be the 'We back' poster returning from his skiing holiday after couple of wins,it's over guys.   :'(
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27965 on: Today at 12:16:44 pm »
Corner turned. The only question now is can they add the league to the obvious european cup win.
Logged

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,318
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27966 on: Today at 12:18:48 pm »
Love how they are suddenly going to be world beaters. There are people on redcafe because they have a decent run expecting to be in the top two by January 😂
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,925
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27967 on: Today at 02:46:07 pm »
Whats that heady scent in the air around Salford (both the club and BBC)? Why if it isnt the familiar whiff of Emperors New Clothes.

The guy likes the sound of his own voice way too much for someone whos won fuck all with a less than reassuring management record, and yet even before a run of the mill 1-0 against Palace (courtesy of that most Brazilians of Brazilians, Fred), hes puffed up and lauded as some sort of German architect of the game.

So very predictable. So very United.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,548
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27968 on: Today at 02:47:34 pm »
Smells like swagger to me
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,818
  • Scrubbers
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27969 on: Today at 02:48:09 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 02:47:34 pm
Smells like swagger to me

Smells like Stock Price rising to me
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,907
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27970 on: Today at 02:48:49 pm »
Majority of that man's "philosophy" are just extended versions of what Sacchi did two decades previously. Who Jurgen states that he's the essentially the disciple of.  :D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,837
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27971 on: Today at 03:17:05 pm »
Can't wait for half the team to be out with hamstring and other assorted injuries after The Man Who Invented Football has run the c*nts into the ground.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27972 on: Today at 04:43:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:17:05 pm
Can't wait for half the team to be out with hamstring and other assorted injuries after The Man Who Invented Football has run the c*nts into the ground.
I was reading the Sunday Mirror and he mentioned how we had muscle injuries when Klopp was here that half a season as we transitioned to a training regime for the Klopp style, so he's warned the 6 fingered mutants already.

They were gassed after 30 mins, the pressing was hardly there in the 2nd half.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,626
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27973 on: Today at 05:01:16 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:53:52 am
Porto is the the next round, then a 10 goal aggregate drubbing by us in the quarters please.


I assume you are using aggregate to mean 10 in each leg?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,630
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27974 on: Today at 05:05:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:01:16 pm
I assume you are using aggregate to mean 10 in each leg?

Think I'd settle for a scrappy 1-0 agg win or even pens, did you see that football on Sunday? they've reinvented the game, never seen pressing like it
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,587
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27975 on: Today at 05:21:04 pm »
Like that lot is gonna stick with a pressing game anyway.

His working theory, ive got to give it grudging respect. Hes clearly a competent empire builder bureaucrat so he is devising a plan to get the absolute most out of his vassals players before he ruins or discards regretfully recommends they be moved on for more pliable suitable serfs players who will put in the hard yards necessary to gain Rolf Man U the lucrative contract extension sustainable team success they are all seeking.

But the theory, for an opening salvo, like i say you've got to admire it:    Master plan:  4-2-2-2.  ik. ik, wtf right? w the actual f is 4-2-2-2?

Hes instituted the buddy system as if he had a class of 10 year olds out on a trip to the local pool.   :lmao  "know where your buddy is at all times".   It's divide and conquer. "Ok, Ron, your responsible for the goals and Rash, you need to do the running. If your numbers dont average out its the bench for both of you." Its simplistic genius with Machiavelli as inspiration. Hes even got the fullbacks and cb's paired off.   

In one fell stroke it eliminates the individualism, or at least attempts to. Before too long it will come to ruin because the stars are lazy prima donnas at heart and the understudys willing to graft are not at the same level, but still you can see already he understands how to squeeze his minions to maximum effect.


god this is going to be entertaining.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online MadErik

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,715
  • NS
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27976 on: Today at 05:29:22 pm »
Wholl be the first to spontaneously combust at the introduction of a work rate? My moneys on Luke Shaw.
Logged
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27977 on: Today at 06:00:38 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:46:07 pm
Whats that heady scent in the air around Salford (both the club and BBC)? Why if it isnt the familiar whiff of Emperors New Clothes.

The guy likes the sound of his own voice way too much for someone whos won fuck all with a less than reassuring management record, and yet even before a run of the mill 1-0 against Palace (courtesy of that most Brazilians of Brazilians, Fred), hes puffed up and lauded as some sort of German architect of the game.

So very predictable. So very United.

Yeah, that guy is almost 70yr old, has won fuck all in his career, and yet they are portraying him as some sort of football God.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,695
  • 27 years...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27978 on: Today at 06:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:00:38 pm
Yeah, that guy is almost 70yr old, has won fuck all in his career, and yet they are portraying him as some sort of football God.
Well, he did invent modern football.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,278
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27979 on: Today at 06:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 06:18:05 pm
Well, he did invent modern football.

Sky handing over the baton so meekly, who would've thought it.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,872
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27980 on: Today at 06:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:00:38 pm
Yeah, that guy is almost 70yr old, has won fuck all in his career, and yet they are portraying him as some sort of football God.

 ;D

Everything about Ralf needs to be exaggerated!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27981 on: Today at 06:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:00:38 pm
Yeah, that guy is almost 70yr old, has won fuck all in his career, and yet they are portraying him as some sort of football God.

Fucking hell. I better start planning my funeral if 7 years is almost.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,891
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27982 on: Today at 06:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:22:31 pm
;D

Everything about Ralf needs to be exaggerated!
63 is the new 73 ;)
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,025
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27983 on: Today at 06:59:58 pm »
Love the way everyone suddenly hates Ragnick ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,837
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27984 on: Today at 07:28:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:58 pm
Love the way everyone suddenly hates Ragnick ;D

I've hated him since he fucked us about over Keita ;)
Logged

Online Darkness

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 37
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27985 on: Today at 07:43:37 pm »
Rangnick is a solid good coach will play good football but in the end he's simply a nearly man like Marcelo Bielsa and Luciano Spalletti are.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,421
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27986 on: Today at 07:51:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:58 pm
Love the way everyone suddenly hates Ragnick ;D

I hated him when he was at Hoffenheim and probably when he was at Stuttgart.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,767
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27987 on: Today at 08:19:18 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 07:51:41 pm
I hated him when he was at Hoffenheim and probably when he was at Stuttgart.

Ive hated him since I learned he spelled his name Ralf not Ralph.
Logged

Online RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,063
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27988 on: Today at 10:58:06 pm »
Quote
Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick says it is "absolutely logical" to have an "an expert for the brain" among his coaching staff after appointing a sports psychologist.

Sascha Lense is one of two backroom appointments Rangnick intends to make once United can get the required visas.

Lense, 46, is a former second division player in Germany and worked with Rangnick at Schalke and RB Leipzig.

"For me it is absolutely logical," said Rangnick.

"This is not about putting them on the red sofa and holding hands with players.

"If you have special coaches for goalkeeping, physical education, strikers, fitness, you should also have an expert for the brain."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59568637


Even though my gut tells me this is a wise move by Rangnick....given the shower of shite he's been given to work with, I'm also a wee bit tickled by some of my "imaginings" when it comes to the kind of conversations it might generate...lol

On a more serious note however, having a psychologist is simply the modern way of evaluating a player's "mind-set" and "head-space".....which for me, are things that ought to have already been well established before any player gets close to wearing a first team shirt. However, the modern player doesn't automatically arrive with the inbuilt focus and drive of your "Roy Keanes" or your "Stuart Pearces" for example, and they have many distractions nowadays which robs them of the killer instinct that many young footballers used to just inherit from time spent with their older peers.

If ANY team needs a psychologist at present, then Utd are it.

If those players are beginning to fear the increased workload being placed upon them, then that's nothing to what some of them should be fearing from a psychological evaluation of their abilities to work as a cohesive unit.

Yes...it's fun for us to follow their current attempts at rejuvenation (as rivals).. but if Man Utd begin to realise what everybody else already "knows" about them RE: their weaknesses, their sporting disarray and their mentality, then some of their players are going to have to be "culled" ASAP....IMHO!!

It will be an interesting one to monitor!!

 ;D

Logged
YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 695 696 697 698 699 [700]   Go Up
« previous next »
 