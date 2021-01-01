empire builder

vassals

ruins or discards

pliable

serfs

Rolf

lucrative contract extension

Like that lot is gonna stick with a pressing game anyway.His working theory, ive got to give it grudging respect. Hes clearly a competentbureaucrat so he is devising a plan to get the absolute most out of hisplayers before heregretfully recommends they be moved on for moresuitableplayers who will put in the hard yards necessary to gainMan U thesustainable team success they are all seeking.But the theory, for an opening salvo, like i say you've got to admire it: Master plan: 4-2-2-2. ik. ik, wtf right? w the actual f is 4-2-2-2?Hes instituted the buddy system as if he had a class of 10 year olds out on a trip to the local pool."know where your buddy is at all times". It's divide and conquer. "Ok, Ron, your responsible for the goals and Rash, you need to do the running. If your numbers dont average out its the bench for both of you." Its simplistic genius with Machiavelli as inspiration. Hes even got the fullbacks and cb's paired off.In one fell stroke it eliminates the individualism, or at least attempts to. Before too long it will come to ruin because the stars are lazy prima donnas at heart and the understudys willing to graft are not at the same level, but still you can see already he understands how to squeeze his minions to maximum effect.god this is going to be entertaining.