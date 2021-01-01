Like that lot is gonna stick with a pressing game anyway.
His working theory, ive got to give it grudging respect. Hes clearly a competent
empire builder
bureaucrat so he is devising a plan to get the absolute most out of his
vassals
players before he
ruins or discards
regretfully recommends they be moved on for more
pliable
suitable
serfs
players who will put in the hard yards necessary to gain
Rolf
Man U the
lucrative contract extension
sustainable team success they are all seeking.
But the theory, for an opening salvo, like i say you've got to admire it: Master plan: 4-2-2-2. ik. ik, wtf right? w the actual f is 4-2-2-2?
Hes instituted the buddy system as if he had a class of 10 year olds out on a trip to the local pool.
"know where your buddy is at all times". It's divide and conquer. "Ok, Ron, your responsible for the goals and Rash, you need to do the running. If your numbers dont average out its the bench for both of you." Its simplistic genius with Machiavelli as inspiration. Hes even got the fullbacks and cb's paired off.
In one fell stroke it eliminates the individualism, or at least attempts to. Before too long it will come to ruin because the stars are lazy prima donnas at heart and the understudys willing to graft are not at the same level, but still you can see already he understands how to squeeze his minions to maximum effect.
god this is going to be entertaining.