Just seen that he has managed a few of our boys before - Mane, Bobby, Keita
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
I think the only one he managed was Keita. Mane was at Salzburg and Firmino was at Hoffenheim - I believe Ralf was only the director at those places. Edit - he didnt even manage Keita.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Yes, a program worth doing since we now finally have a German football manager (actual inventor of football if you must know) in the Premier League. How did it take us so long? And how do we get one? I think we need to learn how to do this pressing stuff. It looked brilliant.
