Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27920 on: December 5, 2021, 09:38:05 pm »
Quote from: a little break on December  5, 2021, 04:06:59 pm
You're being way too generous with 15. It's in the 50s at this stage at least.

Same thought. 15 is low.

That said I am afraid its irrefutable; theyre back. This time.

Its just so clear that they are back and this Ole b gone warm streak has nothing to do with Ole- its just that theyre back. Its practically like the Glazers are gone and human non vampires are running the show again. I wouldnt be surprised if the roof was waterproof. 

They are back
You'll Never Walk Alone

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27921 on: December 5, 2021, 09:57:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December  5, 2021, 09:25:49 am
Jesse March fired by RB Leipzig. 

So if theres a mangers job going in the summer and Ralph is advising, then.


You do the math.

(Most likely Ragnick takes it full time though).
He didnt do well at Leipzig this year, also US national team might want him after the WC but he probably get a job before that
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27922 on: December 5, 2021, 11:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  5, 2021, 03:54:51 pm
So many corners turned that United are basically a chiliagon these days.
Is that why Maguire goes round in circles?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27923 on: December 5, 2021, 11:38:20 pm »
Swaaaggggggggggggggggggaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhh is back.

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27924 on: December 5, 2021, 11:47:34 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on December  5, 2021, 11:38:20 pm
Swaaaggggggggggggggggggaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhh is back.


L0L!
Be afraid. Be very afraid! ;)
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27925 on: December 5, 2021, 11:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on December  5, 2021, 09:35:33 pm
It's truly baffling how the media have basically tried to tell everyone he's invented pressing. Christ, the Royal Engineers were pioneers of "combination play" and pressuring for the ball back in the 1870s.

Sick of this guy already, hurry up and get sacked  ;D

No, no, no, no, no. We're gonna have much more fun with this chancer.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27926 on: Yesterday at 02:27:05 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on December  4, 2021, 08:45:23 am
Besides, 6 months is way too short a time to coach this lot of misfits. Then he leaves. That wouldn't be enough time for the methods to be commited to muscle memory- not a chance! The next guy takes over... what then?

Maybe they have accidentally got a plan this time round, they get him in for 6 months, during that time he can work out who is salvageable in that squad, helps the next guy to avoid the Ronaldo issue by easing him out and taking any social media hit in the process, then after the 6 months are up he ends up as their DoF working with a younger coach who has a similar style that would then also be implemented in their youth sides too for a coherent overall plan.

Of course the above obviously assumes they are not a social media-obsessed club that hasn't simply gone for any available German since that seems to be working for some other PL sides, which would be giving them far too much credit based on the last decade or so.  ;D
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27927 on: Yesterday at 06:18:28 am »
As usual, Jonathan Liew cuts through the hubris

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/dec/05/fred-delivers-fresh-start-but-not-redemption-for-manchester-united

New managers get the benefit of the doubt. Even language breaks their way. A 1-0 win against Crystal Palace that might have been described as streaky under Ole Gunnar Solskjær becomes a hard-fought three points under Ralf Rangnick. While Solskjær showed indecision in delaying his substitutions, here Rangnick confidently bided his time. A fortnight ago, this was a performance that would have papered over the cracks. Now, it is a platform to build on.

And so for all the temptation to read the early runes, to derive immutable learnings from these 90 minutes against limited opposition, its probably worth pointing out at the outset that none of this really means anything yet. It was possible, if you were that way inclined, to glimpse in this game the rebirth of United as an elite pressing team, the redemption of Fred, the end of the road for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek. In reality it was three points and a fresh start, and how painfully United were in need of both.

Freds winning goal, a curling shot with 13 minutes to go, felt symbolically like the turning of a page, a slate being wiped clean. And yet the need for United to go to the market in search of a central midfielder has not waned. A clean sheet for David de Gea felt like a welcome balm after the knockabout chaos of the 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday night. And yet the need for United to tighten up their defensive structures and perhaps reinforce at centre-half remains as pressing as ever.

What has changed is the outlook. We can talk about Rangnicks tactics and his technical approach and his ideas on the game, but you cant tell me that the same players who looked so bereft and disinterested towards the end of the Solskjær era have been coached into competence in the space of one training session. Instinctively, and in its simplest form, most footballers already know how to press. Its just that under Solskjær, they rarely felt like they had to. Now the terms of engagement have shifted, it turns out that Uniteds players could run after all.

For a time, anyway. If the first half hour showed United at their effervescent best, hounding and harrying and getting their shots away, then it felt like they spent the next 45 minutes paying for their early exertions. The energy levels sagged, Palace began to get a grip of the midfield, and a team unchanged from Thursday night began to look a little short of ideas. This was surely a game management issue  picking your moments, coordinating your efforts, knowing when to charge and when not to charge  and you imagine Rangnick will be working on this at length.

The result was a slightly uneven performance: 11 shots in the first 33 minutes and just five over the rests of the game, a grand total of four completed passes into the Palace penalty area in the second half. After beginning the game in full hero mode, Cristiano Ronaldo faded a touch as the game progressed. United deserved the win on the strength of their first‑half play but had Jordan Ayew not missed from three yards barely a minute before Freds goal, they might easily have lost.

Football is about minimising the coincidence factor and having control and gaining control, Rangnick had said in advance of this game, and here perhaps was a reminder that United are still some way short of that goal.

Controlling the game for long periods still seems beyond them. But there were encouraging performances from Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles in the full-back positions, perhaps the biggest immediate point of difference on a tactical level. Telles won the ball back more often than any player on the pitch, and while Luke Shaw will probably return when he is fit, no such comfort is available to Wan-Bissaka, who now appears to have been usurped by the more adventurous Dalot.

As for Fred, it was a happy afternoons work that could well be the start of something. Uniteds lack of leadership and direction in that area of the pitch has frequently left him overburdened, forced to create and destroy and run and tackle and press and sit all at once. A more bespoke role  giving him the cover to break up play and join attacks  would probably suit him. But again, this is a project that needs time.

And in a way, this is the whole point: we still dont really know how this is going to work, or if it will work at all. After all, Rangnicks career tells us that he doesnt indulge stars, he makes them. What happens when the high priest of pressing meets a world-class striker who wont press? What happens when the ultimate long-term project builder takes a short-term job at a club and in a league fixated on snap judgments?

Either way, it should be worth finding out. The fixture calendar has been kind to United: there are three months until they play Manchester City in March, and the hardest league game in that period is probably West Ham at home. And so one of the most calamitous episodes in the history of the club has ended with them three points off the Champions League places with one of the worlds leading coaching minds at the helm. If this is failure, most clubs would crave a bit of it.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27928 on: Yesterday at 08:23:46 am »
Are they really calling him the professor?
Wasn't that Arsene Wenger's moniker? And not just because of bagpuss.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27929 on: Yesterday at 09:00:16 am »
BBC website with gushing praise of this new signing, Fred.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27930 on: Yesterday at 09:22:59 am »
These never learn do they? It's almost as if they intentionally build their managers and players up to knock them down. Yes, they pressed for 45 minutes but were out on their feet in the second half but they are already painting Ragnick as a genius.

In actual fact, they huffed and puffed. When they inevitably tire out after playing many games this month, the come down will be brutal.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27931 on: Yesterday at 10:04:20 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:22:59 am
These never learn do they? It's almost as if they intentionally build their managers and players up to knock them down. Yes, they pressed for 45 minutes but were out on their feet in the second half but they are already painting Ragnick as a genius.

In actual fact, they huffed and puffed. When they inevitably tire out after playing many games this month, the come down will be brutal.


A Manc I know was tugging himself silly last night. That first half was the best half they'd played since Ferguson, apparently. He conceded they'd tired 'a bit' in the second half - but Ralf will get them training harder to build up fitness levels, and after a few weeks of tougher training, they'll be able to press hard for full games.

Because, like, it's that easy.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27932 on: Yesterday at 10:30:21 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:00:16 am
BBC website with gushing praise of this new signing, Fred.

Patrick Snell on CNN just referred to the young Brazilian Fred getting the goal
(Hes 29)  ;D
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27933 on: Yesterday at 10:33:35 am »
A new manager bounce is so common that it's actually more of a surprise when they don't win.

It's a combination of the old crap manager no longer being there, players that were out of favour finally getting a chance, and players who were previously lazy bastards suddenly making some effort for fear of being transfer-listed.

It's all utterly meaningless until they meet strong opposition or do it consistently over a season, and even then it's still not a sign of anything long term - as we've seen time and again with new managers who get a tune out of their team for a while and then it all unravels.

Apparently Carrick 'steadied the ship' and Ragnick 'has already made an impression'. Well, they said exactly the same thing about Solskjaer.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27934 on: Yesterday at 10:37:18 am »
Yeah they should go on a decent run now looking at their fixtures. A bit like how they did when Ole first took the wheel. Hype will go into overdrive for a month or two but hopefully there will be a rude awakening when the European knockouts start, and the fixture list gets tougher.

If they can drop a few silly points between now and then just to stop momentum building too much that would be lovely too.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27935 on: Yesterday at 11:15:11 am »
They're world beaters now apparently.  They beat Crystal Palace who beat Manchester City a few weeks ago, so that somehow erases the double digit points gap.

Leeds beat Crystal Palace 1-0 earlier in the week, so presumably they're also on the brink of dominance too?
 
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27936 on: Yesterday at 11:19:54 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:15:11 am
Leeds beat Crystal Palace 1-0 earlier in the week, so presumably they're also on the brink of dominance too?

Yeah but Leeds only beat them cause Rangnick taught Beilsa everything he knows.

Or something like that..
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27937 on: Yesterday at 11:57:44 am »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 11:19:54 am
Yeah but Leeds only beat them cause Rangnick taught Beilsa everything he knows.

Or something like that..

He was his Professor at football college.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27938 on: Yesterday at 12:02:41 pm »
I mean they could go on to have a really good rest of the season and develop some good patterns of play and focus in the press, but it's such an odd game to focus on. I'd have expected Ole to be getting points at home against Palace as well. They were bad at Old Trafford this season, but even he would occasionally get these sort of results.

Perhaps it all works out swimmingly, but surely you need a larger sample size than 45 first half minutes at home against Palace to be sure. I agree with Nick, the fixture list is kind now so you'd be expecting any sort of competent manager to be beating the teams they are up against really.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27939 on: Yesterday at 12:03:54 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:33:35 am
Apparently Carrick 'steadied the ship' and Ragnick 'has already made an impression'. Well, they said exactly the same thing about Solskjaer.

They have been yearning for a Klopp type manager who improves players. Already we have seen Fred with miles of improvement after 3 days of coaching.

Give the man a lifetime contract.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27940 on: Yesterday at 12:10:23 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:00:16 am
BBC website with gushing praise of this new signing, Fred.
Get on his Ballon d'or odds when it's short.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27941 on: Yesterday at 12:30:09 pm »
ha ha

The name dropper was asked about Klopp and he gave a pithy little tale about how he wasn't really his mentor but Klopp came to him in 2001 because he didn't have an agent and he wanted to know what he should ask in salary from Mainz.

Jurgen said ah, do you not think that is too much to ask?. I told him it was the right thing to do."


So from 2001 Klopp doesn't want to know anything about Football from this guy but thinks hes the go to on Current Salary Conditions for Managers but also is somewhat horrified by his naked greed.

Its probably all changed now though, i mean look at how funny he is looking through contracts and naming fake clause's to himself for 10 million each, four times in a row just in case anyone missed the joke. What a kidder! How could a team not respond to a bubbly "all for one" personality like that.

Corner is definitely turned.




Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27942 on: Yesterday at 12:38:32 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:37:18 am
Yeah they should go on a decent run now looking at their fixtures. A bit like how they did when Ole first took the wheel. Hype will go into overdrive for a month or two but hopefully there will be a rude awakening when the European knockouts start, and the fixture list gets tougher.
Young Boys again up first. A repeat of the reverse fixture would be hilarious, but realistically yes as soon as the draw is made next week, no matter what Rangnick does, theyll still be getting a proper pumping in the last 16, the likes of which theyve become accustomed to in the PL this season.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27943 on: Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:38:32 pm
Young Boys again up first. A repeat of the reverse fixture would be hilarious, but realistically yes as soon as the draw is made next week, no matter what Rangnick does, theyll still be getting a proper pumping in the last 16, the likes of which theyve become accustomed to in the PL this season.

Well theyve won their group so they have a reasonable chance of getting what should be a winnable tie, so they could Moyes or Ole their way into the Quarters. Surely thats as far as they could realistically go though.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27944 on: Yesterday at 12:55:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm
Well theyve won their group so they have a reasonable chance of getting what should be a winnable tie, so they could Moyes or Ole their way into the Quarters. Surely thats as far as they could realistically go though.
Quite a few 2nd place teams like PSG, Inter or Chelsea/Juve will wipe the floor with United, and the other likely suspects will give them a good go as well. Still the same core of lazy unfit disinterested and technically challenged players.

A lucky draw against the likes of say, Porto, and sure, theyll scrape the QFs. At which point, Rangnick will be covered in journalistic jizz and making a recommendation to the board he stays on as manager.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27945 on: Yesterday at 02:29:09 pm »
The selected Portuguese journalist(Ballon d'Or) didn't vote for Ronaldo at all.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27946 on: Yesterday at 05:20:40 pm »
I don't know that I've ever seen a managerial appointment so lauded for a guy who's won so little at the age of 63. I get that he's obviously much better than Ole, and he's probably half decent, but FUCK. You'd think he invented football.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27947 on: Yesterday at 05:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 05:20:40 pm
I don't know that I've ever seen a managerial appointment so lauded for a guy who's won so little at the age of 63. I get that he's obviously much better than Ole, and he's probably half decent, but FUCK. You'd think he invented football.

Literally everything to do with them gets lauded in a lot of the media. Even in Oleh's last few matches if they did something semi decent it seemed to be praised way beyond normal.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27948 on: Yesterday at 05:37:01 pm »
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27949 on: Yesterday at 05:45:34 pm »
Just highlights how atrocious the vast majority of football twitter is. People seem incapable of constructing sentences. I know there's a character limit but it's not exactly set at 5 words.

The video itself is absolutely pitiful.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27950 on: Yesterday at 06:04:02 pm »
MnF tonight doing a feature on German influence on the PL, you can bet 90% of it will be about the "professor" with no trophies to his name, and Neville waxing lyrical about United pressing for 30 mins on the touch screen and how the corner has been changed.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27951 on: Yesterday at 06:16:07 pm »
Their goal at weekend should have been given offside anyway. Ronaldo attempts to play the ball from an offside position  ;D
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27952 on: Yesterday at 10:26:40 pm »
I didnt watch the game, but Jesus Christ.. a 1-0 win at home against crystal fucking palace and the media are out in force, speaking about them as an elite team led by the worlds best manager they relied on a goal by Fred of all people, who they now assess as being world class.

What the fuck?

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27953 on: Yesterday at 10:31:24 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:04:02 pm
MnF tonight doing a feature on German influence on the PL, you can bet 90% of it will be about the "professor" with no trophies to his name, and Neville waxing lyrical about United pressing for 30 mins on the touch screen and how the corner has been changed.

Yes, a program worth doing since we now finally have a German football manager (actual inventor of football if you must know) in the Premier League. How did it take us so long? And how do we get one? I think we need to learn how to do this pressing stuff. It looked brilliant.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27954 on: Yesterday at 10:57:11 pm »
I wonder if they'll mention the art of diving by klinnsman. No probably not.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27955 on: Yesterday at 11:07:51 pm »

Quote from: Dim Glas on December  5, 2021, 09:48:54 am
Not even sure what you are suggesting, surely not Marsch to Man Utd?  ;D 

Nope. It is Chris Armas.

Taylor Twellman         @TaylorTwellman

"Chris Armas will be on Ralf Rangnicks staff @ManUtd and will be announced in the next few days. He was given his work permit this morning. Their history goes all the way back to @NewYorkRedBulls."
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27956 on: Yesterday at 11:39:45 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on December  5, 2021, 11:38:20 pm
Swaaaggggggggggggggggggaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhh is back.



He loves he brought them barely winning 1-0 against Crystal Palace at home because Jordan Ayew missed a sitter?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27957 on: Yesterday at 11:42:55 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:18:28 am
And so one of the most calamitous episodes in the history of the club has ended with them three points off the Champions League places with one of the worlds leading coaching minds at the helm.

I feel a fool, I've literally never heard of this chap until he went to them?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #27958 on: Today at 01:02:37 am »
Just seen there's a team in my Monday night indoor soccer called Manchesthair United.

 :lmao

