I'm a knob
God, I hate Ronaldo, really is a piece of work. He's also the sort that you'd hate at school but he's a grown man now and it still feels like he's acting like some 17 year old jock
They mostly just scrape draws in those games, and now they're going to have Ronaldo expecting to start those games and barely moving.He has a weirdly good record vs City though, hopefully that continues.
I'd have Greenwood, wouldn't touch the other two with a shitty stick. Ronaldo is all about himself and Crying arse would just disrupt us to much with his fannying about.
Other people probably hated Suarez like we hate Fernandes but that's were the comparison stops If that diving shitehawk had 10 consecutive careers on the trot he'd still never reach Suarez's level of football.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.06]