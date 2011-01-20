« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1289790 times)

Offline Oldmanmick

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20600 on: Yesterday at 05:29:10 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 04:25:52 pm
I think their biggest mistake was not appointing Ferdinand as director of football a couple of years ago, absolutely thick as pig shit that fella, him & Smeagol would've been a dream team

It could happen yet. I mean, if they thought Ole was a manager who could do a great job at a big club like United why wouldn't they think the same of Ferdinand ?

Lets keep dreaming.
Offline zero zero

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20601 on: Yesterday at 05:52:33 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 02:34:33 pm
Ahhh, the perfect result. Not enough to get him fired, just enough to scratch that itch.

I see this and can't help thinking - Rafa and his "little grey cells"
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20602 on: Yesterday at 05:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:06:09 pm
We want him to stay for ever but of course he'll be gone soon. I thought he'd be axed after 6 months and so every day of Ole since then has been a little gift for me. And in the meantime he's saddled the club with some very expensive turkeys. Hopefully he'll survive for a few months more and splash the borrowed cash at the next transfer window on some massively over-hyped youngster or some over-the-hill veteran looking for one last big pay day.

And then he finally does get the hook I trust the board will continue their great tradition of appointing the wrong man.

We need Gary Neville to put some pressure on Glazers, to give Ole another 150mil in January for Kane.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20603 on: Yesterday at 06:03:53 pm »
If they went out for Harry Kane for 150 million, I think I'd literally shit myself laughing.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20604 on: Yesterday at 06:08:52 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:19:46 pm
Hes the manager they deserve
That's harsh. He's an arrogant wankstain who lives in the past, has a revolting sense of entitlement, and greatly overrates his players. Whereas Man United...
Offline Raaphael

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20605 on: Yesterday at 06:26:57 pm »
I hear United fans talk about «all that talent» in the United squad. I think they overrate their players massively. Liverpool, City, Chelsea. All better teams, also on paper.

Honestly, which players on United would get into a Liverpool first eleven when everyones fit? The only player I can think of having a case is Fernandes. Ronaldo? At 36? Not so sure.
Offline PaulF

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20606 on: Yesterday at 06:59:08 pm »
The squad is much better than most of the pl. Unfortunately the entitled twats think they should be battering every other team and are starting to question ole.  I think they need some bad decisions to go against them so they have something else to blame.
Offline farawayred

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20607 on: Yesterday at 07:01:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:59:08 pm
The squad is much better than most of the pl. Unfortunately the entitled twats think they should be battering every other team and are starting to question ole.  I think they need some bad decisions to go against them so they have something else to blame.
They are battering every other team though, 4 wins out of 7.  ;D  But normally that won't put you in the top 4.
Offline rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20608 on: Yesterday at 08:12:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:14:35 pm
All you could hear on the telly was the monotonous 'Red Army' chant.

Actually mumble rather than a chant.

I couldn't even hear that. Before we played Spartak in 1993? me and my mate were walking to the ground from near Walton Hall Park and we could hear the Kop then, when we twatted Spurs 7-0 we were at friends in Tuebrook and I knew it was a big score as could hear the cheers. I got to Tesco after kickoff and not a sound.
Offline Armand9

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20609 on: Yesterday at 08:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 05:29:10 pm
It could happen yet. I mean, if they thought Ole was a manager who could do a great job at a big club like United why wouldn't they think the same of Ferdinand ?

Lets keep dreaming.

why on earth would he take it? he currently gets a shitload of money to talk bollocks and about the past - basically what every man does down the pub  :hally
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20610 on: Yesterday at 08:19:25 pm »
The new Arsenal. Happy with the 4th place trophy!
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20611 on: Yesterday at 08:23:32 pm »
Schhhhhhhhh everbody, if they realise we are taking the piss, they may do something. Try and sound scared.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20612 on: Yesterday at 08:32:16 pm »
 ;D
Online Mozology

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20613 on: Yesterday at 08:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 06:26:57 pm
I hear United fans talk about «all that talent» in the United squad. I think they overrate their players massively. Liverpool, City, Chelsea. All better teams, also on paper.

Honestly, which players on United would get into a Liverpool first eleven when everyones fit? The only player I can think of having a case is Fernandes. Ronaldo? At 36? Not so sure.

4-3-3

Alisson

TAA VvD Matip Robbo

Hendo Fab Bruno

Ronaldo Greenwood Salah

Maybe three of their players, and I'm being kind, I do rate Greenwood (as a striker) although Ronaldo might end up fucking up his progress. I don't rate Fernandes as a footballer, far inferior technically than Thiago and even Keita but he does score an insane amount of goals.

Varane's legs have gone, looks so cumbersome nowadays, Joel pisses all over him from a great height. Their defence is so poor, AWB is atrocious, Maguire ridiculously overrated and Shaw blows hot and cold, Robbo is better and I'd argue Tsimikas as well.
Offline swoopy

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20614 on: Yesterday at 08:33:25 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:32:16 pm
;D

When I was watching the game I was looking at the telly in total disbelief that a grown man could have his own picture on his own shinpads. Tosser.
Offline Raaphael

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20615 on: Yesterday at 08:37:21 pm »
I read on the cafe that United has the best defence in the league and that Maguire is better than VVD. If thats not delusion, I dont know what is. Wouldnt take any of their defenders over ours. Also, Varane is overrated and they will understand that through this season. United fans are huge on players being good on paper. They want Varane to be on the same level as Van Dijk and the explanation is that Varane has won everything. He just isnt. Van Dijk is faster, stronger, a better passer, better in the air and has a stronger aura/leadership skills. The best in the world even at 80 per cent. Everyone knows that.
Offline Hazell

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20616 on: Yesterday at 08:39:23 pm »
Offline elsewhere

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20617 on: Yesterday at 08:42:08 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:32:16 pm
;D
Not a biggie, all my underwears have my naked pictures on them.
Offline Agent99

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20618 on: Yesterday at 08:42:56 pm »
Ole is doing the best he can with the poor squad Woodward and the Glazers gave him. Leave him alone.
Offline 4pool

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20619 on: Yesterday at 08:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 08:33:15 pm
4-3-3

Alisson

TAA VvD Matip Robbo

Hendo Fab Bruno

Ronaldo Greenwood Salah

Maybe three of their players, and I'm being kind, I do rate Greenwood (as a striker) although Ronaldo might end up fucking up his progress. I don't rate Fernandes as a footballer, far inferior technically than Thiago and even Keita but he does score an insane amount of goals.

Varane's legs have gone, looks so cumbersome nowadays, Joel pisses all over him from a great height. Their defence is so poor, AWB is atrocious, Maguire ridiculously overrated and Shaw blows hot and cold, Robbo is better and I'd argue Tsimikas as well.

You must be manager because , imho, Jurgen wouldn't touch Ronaldo or Bruno with a 10 ft pole.

The Plastic Ronaldo wouldn't close down from the front, never mind track back. Would be a primadonna  hindrance.

Bruno falls down and whinges at every thing. Isn't the best at the defensive role. And isn't disciplined enough to do the role.

Greenwood hasn't been tainted enough but being in with the Hollywood actors in his team , he may soon be.
Online Mister men

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20620 on: Yesterday at 09:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 08:33:15 pm
4-3-3

Alisson

TAA VvD Matip Robbo

Hendo Fab Bruno

Ronaldo Greenwood Salah

Maybe three of their players, and I'm being kind, I do rate Greenwood (as a striker) although Ronaldo might end up fucking up his progress. I don't rate Fernandes as a footballer, far inferior technically than Thiago and even Keita but he does score an insane amount of goals.

Varane's legs have gone, looks so cumbersome nowadays, Joel pisses all over him from a great height. Their defence is so poor, AWB is atrocious, Maguire ridiculously overrated and Shaw blows hot and cold, Robbo is better and I'd argue Tsimikas as well.

Ronaldo isn't getting in our team, Greenwood would make the bench ahead of Origi and Taki. Klopp wouldn't have a wanker like Fernandes anywhere near our squad.
Offline rob1966

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20621 on: Yesterday at 09:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 08:33:15 pm
4-3-3

Alisson

TAA VvD Matip Robbo

Hendo Fab Bruno

Ronaldo Greenwood Salah

Maybe three of their players, and I'm being kind, I do rate Greenwood (as a striker) although Ronaldo might end up fucking up his progress. I don't rate Fernandes as a footballer, far inferior technically than Thiago and even Keita but he does score an insane amount of goals.

Varane's legs have gone, looks so cumbersome nowadays, Joel pisses all over him from a great height. Their defence is so poor, AWB is atrocious, Maguire ridiculously overrated and Shaw blows hot and cold, Robbo is better and I'd argue Tsimikas as well.

I'd have Greenwood, wouldn't touch the other two with a shitty stick. Ronaldo is all about himself and Crying arse would just disrupt us to much with his fannying about.
Online glewis93

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20622 on: Yesterday at 09:07:18 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:52:24 pm
You must be manager because , imho, Jurgen wouldn't touch Ronaldo or Bruno with a 10 ft pole.

The Plastic Ronaldo wouldn't close down from the front, never mind track back. Would be a primadonna  hindrance.

Bruno falls down and whinges at every thing. Isn't the best at the defensive role. And isn't disciplined enough to do the role.

Greenwood hasn't been tainted enough but being in with the Hollywood actors in his team , he may soon be.

Saw that stat that showed Ronaldo had the least pressures per 90 of forward players playing at least 270 minutes.

If you have Ronaldo in your team, the other 10 lads are going to have to cover his defensive work. Could potentially be worth it if you shape your team around him, since his attacking play is phenomenal.

Definitely Klopp is not having passengers in his teams though. I get the feeling there's going to be plenty of games this season where he's storming off down the tunnel because his teammates didn't do his work for him well enough and they lose or draw.
Offline thegoodfella

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20623 on: Yesterday at 09:19:12 pm »
I don't know what are you all talking about. Ole's the best manager around, United is winning the league and Ronaldo is finishing with the golden boat.

#Oleforeveratthewheel
Offline Ghost Town

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20624 on: Yesterday at 09:53:29 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:33:25 pm
When I was watching the game I was looking at the telly in total disbelief that a grown man could have his own picture on his own shinpads. Tosser.
It is funny, but I imagine it's a marketing thing more than anything else. I'd say Sane's tattoo is worse
Online Garlicbread

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20625 on: Yesterday at 09:56:14 pm »
Yes Fernandes is a moaning bastard and unbearable... but it's one of those players you love when he's wearing your shirt. He reminds me a bit of Suarez in a way. He scores and assists quite a lot so sue me but I wouldn't mind a player like that at Liverpool.
Online CalgarianRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20626 on: Yesterday at 10:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:37:21 pm
I read on the cafe that United has the best defence in the league and that Maguire is better than VVD. If thats not delusion, I dont know what is. Wouldnt take any of their defenders over ours. Also, Varane is overrated and they will understand that through this season. United fans are huge on players being good on paper. They want Varane to be on the same level as Van Dijk and the explanation is that Varane has won everything. He just isnt. Van Dijk is faster, stronger, a better passer, better in the air and has a stronger aura/leadership skills. The best in the world even at 80 per cent. Everyone knows that.

Varane was carried by Ramos through his Madrid career. Once Ramos got injured last season, Varane was exposed as an average CB. And Maguire is not even in top 10 CB's in the league. Infact we got 3 or 4 who are better. Delusion is strong amongst their fans.

But still its funny as I think their attack is quality and being wasted by Ole. Fernandes, Ronaldo, Sancho, Greenwood are top players and should do better. 
Online John C

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20627 on: Yesterday at 10:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:56:14 pm
Yes Fernandes is a moaning bastard and unbearable... but it's one of those players you love when he's wearing your shirt. He reminds me a bit of Suarez in a way. He scores and assists quite a lot so sue me but I wouldn't mind a player like that at Liverpool.
Other people probably hated Suarez like we hate Fernandes but that's were the comparison stops :)
If that diving shitehawk had 10 consecutive careers on the trot he'd still never reach Suarez's level of football.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20628 on: Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:12:50 pm
I couldn't even hear that. Before we played Spartak in 1993? me and my mate were walking to the ground from near Walton Hall Park and we could hear the Kop then, when we twatted Spurs 7-0 we were at friends in Tuebrook and I knew it was a big score as could hear the cheers. I got to Tesco after kickoff and not a sound.

Well I did say a mumble. ;D
Offline oldman

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20629 on: Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 06:26:57 pm
I hear United fans talk about «all that talent» in the United squad. I think they overrate their players massively. Liverpool, City, Chelsea. All better teams, also on paper.

Honestly, which players on United would get into a Liverpool first eleven when everyones fit? The only player I can think of having a case is Fernandes. Ronaldo? At 36? Not so sure.

Fernandes ?? No way
Wouldn't even make the bench
Offline Doc Red

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20630 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:56:14 pm
Yes Fernandes is a moaning bastard and unbearable... but it's one of those players you love when he's wearing your shirt. He reminds me a bit of Suarez in a way. He scores and assists quite a lot so sue me but I wouldn't mind a player like that at Liverpool.

He's also scored 15 goals in the premier league just from the penalty spot.
He's only been playing 1.5 years, so quite impressive penalty stats.
Online royhendo

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20631 on: Yesterday at 11:07:03 pm »
Its beautiful this.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20632 on: Yesterday at 11:19:28 pm »
Just seen their next 10 games. Fuck sake. Hell defo be gone after that. Goodbye sweet Prince

Dont think Ive loved a United manager as much as I love oleh
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20633 on: Yesterday at 11:25:58 pm »
Anyone able to crunch the number of the value of each teams bench for this game?

Obviously, OGS was by choice and Rafa's was due to injuries.
Online Schmidt

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20634 on: Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 11:19:28 pm
Just seen their next 10 games. Fuck sake. Hell defo be gone after that. Goodbye sweet Prince

Dont think Ive loved a United manager as much as I love oleh

It's fun going back through their fixtures this season now that we've seen what kind of form teams are in, they've pretty much been facing the most out of form teams every single week, both in the league and in Europe. I'm sure they'll put a bit more effort in against bigger opposition, the likes of Pogba and Ronaldo love the attention, but you can easily see them spending the next two months getting pumped.
Offline Sangria

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20635 on: Yesterday at 11:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:34:21 pm
It's fun going back through their fixtures this season now that we've seen what kind of form teams are in, they've pretty much been facing the most out of form teams every single week, both in the league and in Europe. I'm sure they'll put a bit more effort in against bigger opposition, the likes of Pogba and Ronaldo love the attention, but you can easily see them spending the next two months getting pumped.

Solskjaer has been specialising in countering big teams who set out to attack them though.
Online Crimson

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20636 on: Today at 12:16:12 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:03:53 pm
If they went out for Harry Kane for 150 million, I think I'd literally shit myself laughing.

No way would Ronaldo allow that. Kane would steal both the limelight and his goals.
