I read on the cafe that United has the best defence in the league and that Maguire is better than VVD. If thats not delusion, I dont know what is. Wouldnt take any of their defenders over ours. Also, Varane is overrated and they will understand that through this season. United fans are huge on players being good on paper. They want Varane to be on the same level as Van Dijk and the explanation is that Varane has won everything. He just isnt. Van Dijk is faster, stronger, a better passer, better in the air and has a stronger aura/leadership skills. The best in the world even at 80 per cent. Everyone knows that.