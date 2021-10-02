Ole's brilliant at forging relationships. It's the opposite of some managers that inevitably fall out with players, sporting directors, owners, media, etc.



He's a United legend that gets along well with Ferguson, Neville, Keane, etc. None of them will put pressure on him.



The fans love him.



He never complains about ownership, so Woodward and the Glazers love him.



He gives good media soundbites so the rest of the media (non-United) also don't have a reason to turn on him.



He doesn't throw players under the bus either.



Unlike more established managers that constantly burn bridges (see Mourinho, Jose), he's likable enough for just about everyone associated with United. You look at someone like Lampard. Totally out of his depth, but what really hurt him was the fact that he was having some trouble with the brass (and even players like Rudiger) behind the scenes. Ole, on the other hand, makes sure to get everyone to like him.



He's about the same age as Guardiola, Tuchel, Pochettino, and Zidane. He's only 4 years younger than Conte. Yet, he's even perceived by some as a "young, talented manager" who needs time.



Ole's management of all the important people around him (and those who control the narrative) is quite good.