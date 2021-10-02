« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20520 on: Today at 11:44:43 am
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20521 on: Today at 12:44:59 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:52:35 pm
Got a hint of this about it...



I still cant believe that picture is real. The best part is that video when Hodgson goes for a walk.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20522 on: Today at 02:23:53 pm
These are an awfully coached team aren't they?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20523 on: Today at 02:25:17 pm
Ronaldo will win them so many games against mid table crap.

Varane will shit clean sheets too.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20524 on: Today at 02:25:41 pm
Theyve not even played anyone yet and theyve dropped 7 points.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20525 on: Today at 02:26:02 pm
Ah bless little wee Ole. There he is on the touchline trying to look like a managerial titan with a real one alongside him in the opposition dugout.

Like someone who is acting out their dying wish.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20526 on: Today at 02:27:02 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:23:53 pm
These are an awfully coached team aren't they?

They don't appear to be coached at all. If there are patterns in their play, I can't see them, unless diving and moaning constitutes a pattern.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20527 on: Today at 02:27:06 pm
They're so shit. Ole forever.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20528 on: Today at 02:28:10 pm
How he's still in charge there baffles me.

For their good away record they drop loads of points at home, and generally always concede at least one.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20529 on: Today at 02:28:18 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:23:53 pm
These are an awfully coached team aren't they?

You have to wonder if they get any actual coaching at all.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20530 on: Today at 02:28:22 pm
Ronaldo taking it well. Im sure hell be in the dressing room getting everyone focused on the task ahead. Great signing.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20531 on: Today at 02:28:33 pm
davis - talk about shit the bed, should've won it for them

weird thing was, everton wasn't in that second half at all, just united cycling the ball and attacking here and there with everton soaking it up, soon as the subs were made the game totally opened up and everton were all of sudden in it

gray was motm, kid is useful

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:23:53 pm
These are an awfully coached team aren't they?

arguably worse than their manager, and that's saying something
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20532 on: Today at 02:29:19 pm
Cannot wait till we play these in their dump of a Stadium in a few weeks.

I'd be shocked if we do not score 4 goals again, they are atrocious in midfield.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20533 on: Today at 02:29:32 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:27:02 pm
They don't appear to be coached at all. If there are patterns in their play, I can't see them, unless diving and moaning constitutes a pattern.

Yep, I know Tony posts on here and I'd be very concerned about what I'm seeing with that team given the money they've spent. The win against Villarreal papered over some cracks and would have done so today as well has they won. But their performances have been awful under Solskjaer.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20534 on: Today at 02:31:54 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:28:10 pm
How he's still in charge there baffles me.

For their good away record they drop loads of points at home, and generally always concede at least one.

It's incredible, fans more concentrated on the owners while this clown destroys any chance of success they have but he does just about well enough ie top 4 due to referees and luck that they think there's still some hope for the future. It's absolutely perfect.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20535 on: Today at 02:32:01 pm
I really hope they don't fire Ole before we play them. They are so awful now, and no matter who comes in after Ole, they could experience one of the short-term new manager highs.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20536 on: Today at 02:33:00 pm
I hope Ole stays but if we drub them in a few weeks which sees him off (as per Mourinho there) then that'll be somewhat funny.

Really need him to stay there though, it's like Lampard last year.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20537 on: Today at 02:33:15 pm
I was delivering to the big Tesco just across from the ground while the game was going on and I couldn't hear a thing from the dump.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20538 on: Today at 02:33:29 pm
Imagine settling for that level of mediocrity. All that money and no pattern of play at all.

Hope he stays forever
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20539 on: Today at 02:34:33 pm
Ahhh, the perfect result. Not enough to get him fired, just enough to scratch that itch.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20540 on: Today at 02:38:03 pm
Quote from: fenre on Today at 02:32:01 pm
I really hope they don't fire Ole before we play them. They are so awful now, and no matter who comes in after Ole, they could experience one of the short-term new manager highs.

They will fire him just before they play us, absolutely nailed on.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20541 on: Today at 02:39:12 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:34:33 pm
Ahhh, the perfect result. Not enough to get him fired, just enough to scratch that itch.


Was just about to comment on this. Strange wink and a laugh when he should be furious. He's a weird little guy.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20542 on: Today at 02:40:19 pm
Their Ronaldo thread is hilarious, they are beginning to realise that yes a few goals are cool but he hinders more than he helps. Who could have guessed?!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20543 on: Today at 02:41:53 pm
Sancho since joining Man United.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20544 on: Today at 02:43:30 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 02:38:03 pm
They will fire him just before they play us, absolutely nailed on.

not a chance in hell

as long as he looks good for top 4 (which it's hard to imagine that utd squad not getting top 4) he's safe as houses, if it ever gets the point where top 4 is in jeopardy, that's the time to start worrying
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20545 on: Today at 02:45:08 pm
They were comfortably winning then they brought Christiano on and conceded immediately :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20546 on: Today at 02:47:37 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:43:30 pm
not a chance in hell

as long as he looks good for top 4 (which it's hard to imagine that utd squad not getting top 4) he's safe as houses, if it ever gets the point where top 4 is in jeopardy, that's the time to start worrying


Yep.  They'll see where they're at at around Christmas in the league and whether CL round of 16 is achieved, then decide.  Like Lampard last year.  Remember HE was doing 'okay' for half a season before it went to shit
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20547 on: Today at 02:52:28 pm
Ole's brilliant at forging relationships.  It's the opposite of some managers that inevitably fall out with players, sporting directors, owners, media, etc.

He's a United legend that gets along well with Ferguson, Neville, Keane, etc.  None of them will put pressure on him.

The fans love him.

He never complains about ownership, so Woodward and the Glazers love him.

He gives good media soundbites so the rest of the media (non-United) also don't have a reason to turn on him.

He doesn't throw players under the bus either.

Unlike more established managers that constantly burn bridges (see Mourinho, Jose), he's likable enough for just about everyone associated with United.  You look at someone like Lampard.  Totally out of his depth, but what really hurt him was the fact that he was having some trouble with the brass (and even players like Rudiger) behind the scenes.  Ole, on the other hand, makes sure to get everyone to like him.

He's about the same age as Guardiola, Tuchel, Pochettino, and Zidane.  He's only 4 years younger than Conte.  Yet, he's even perceived by some as a "young, talented manager" who needs time.

Ole's management of all the important people around him (and those who control the narrative) is quite good.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20548 on: Today at 02:52:30 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:43:30 pm
not a chance in hell

as long as he looks good for top 4 (which it's hard to imagine that utd squad not getting top 4) he's safe as houses, if it ever gets the point where top 4 is in jeopardy, that's the time to start worrying
Yea he should still be there for us, but leicester away next game and then us with Atalanta away in the middle. That could very easily be a horrific few games and end him.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20549 on: Today at 02:55:06 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:52:28 pm
Ole's brilliant at forging relationships.  It's the opposite of some managers that inevitably fall out with players, sporting directors, owners, media, etc.

He's a United legend that gets along well with Ferguson, Neville, Keane, etc.  None of them will put pressure on him.

The fans love him.

He never complains about ownership, so Woodward and the Glazers love him.

He gives good media soundbites so the rest of the media (non-United) also don't have a reason to turn on him.

He doesn't throw players under the bus either.

Unlike more established managers that constantly burn bridges (see Mourinho, Jose), he's likable enough for just about everyone associated with United.  You look at someone like Lampard.  Totally out of his depth, but what really hurt him was the fact that he was having some trouble with the brass (and even players like Rudiger) behind the scenes.  Ole, on the other hand, makes sure to get everyone to like him.

He's about the same age as Guardiola, Tuchel, Pochettino, and Zidane.  He's only 4 years younger than Conte.  Yet, he's even perceived by some as a "young, talented manager" who needs time.

Ole's management of all the important people around him (and those who control the narrative) is quite good.
He's poor at managing his squad players and keeping them happy.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20550 on: Today at 02:56:01 pm
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20551 on: Today at 02:57:05 pm
Never fails to amaze me how quiet 75,000 fans can be, even when desperate for a goal and attacking, it should be absolutely deafening. I know its a cliché but Fergie really was right when he said the fans dont get behind the team. About 40% do the rest just sit in silence. Makes you so grateful at how amazing our support is.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20552 on: Today at 02:57:46 pm
This is why we needed that Villareal win. Otherwise I think he would have been toast.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20553 on: Today at 02:58:03 pm
Fuck me, they are awful. The best bit is that the United luvvies in the media won't put any pressure on him because he's their mate.  Absolute PE teacher of a manager, it's fantastic to see.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20554 on: Today at 02:59:58 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:52:28 pm
Ole's brilliant at forging relationships.  It's the opposite of some managers that inevitably fall out with players, sporting directors, owners, media, etc.

He's a United legend that gets along well with Ferguson, Neville, Keane, etc.  None of them will put pressure on him.

The fans love him.

He never complains about ownership, so Woodward and the Glazers love him.

He gives good media soundbites so the rest of the media (non-United) also don't have a reason to turn on him.

He doesn't throw players under the bus either.

Unlike more established managers that constantly burn bridges (see Mourinho, Jose), he's likable enough for just about everyone associated with United.  You look at someone like Lampard.  Totally out of his depth, but what really hurt him was the fact that he was having some trouble with the brass (and even players like Rudiger) behind the scenes.  Ole, on the other hand, makes sure to get everyone to like him.

He's about the same age as Guardiola, Tuchel, Pochettino, and Zidane.  He's only 4 years younger than Conte.  Yet, he's even perceived by some as a "young, talented manager" who needs time.

Ole's management of all the important people around him (and those who control the narrative) is quite good.

Not sure I see that with him at all, in fact, all that reads as a bit of a baffling take! A lot of their fans are very much not liking any of this shit show.  His players dont seem to have the slightest bit of respect for him, and he is more than happy to blame them. Just look at how he treats Van de Beek.

