Longest 6 months of our lives. I almost crashed into a warehouse pulling out of a bay when it came on the radio he'd been sacked and Kenny had the job, I was bouncing around in the seat like a loon



It's funny the things you remember. I was in the midst of a bad run in my addiction (Im in recovery now, thankfully) and genuinely dont really remember the Hodgson era. I was at the Arsenal game (dont remember really) and I remember hearing the Blackpool result and also when we bet Chelsea with Torres scoring a screamer (before he Judas'd) but I remember being in my car too and straightened up when Kenny was announced as manager and I remember desperately trying to drive a 100 mile journey home the morning of his first game.So, yeah, If you wanted to you could say I was driven to drugs by Hodgson and Kenny got me clean. (but so very much of that is untrue hahaha)