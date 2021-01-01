« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

jooneyisdagod

  Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,233
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20320 on: Today at 02:19:21 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:50:58 am
Id prefer Ronaldo to be the difference and united win. They need a corner turn before there's too much pressure on ole.

It's too early in the season for that. Let's at least get to November before we start wishing for some wins to keep Ole at the wheel.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Skeeve

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 13,206
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20321 on: Today at 02:36:52 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 02:19:21 pm
It's too early in the season for that. Let's at least get to November before we start wishing for some wins to keep Ole at the wheel.

Going behind to a somewhat flukey or dubious goal before getting a brave, late equaliser should be more than enough to keep him there at this stage.
Fitzy.

  I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 19,044
  Indefatigability
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20322 on: Today at 02:47:19 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:35:18 pm
Played 8 games this season and drawn 7 of them.
Brutalist football...
PoetryInMotion

  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,331
  YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20323 on: Today at 03:19:22 pm
To keep things interesting - a draw here would be brilliant. It's not exactly 4 losses in 5 games, so the pressure on Ole will be there, but a little subdued as he has broken the losing streak. And then, they go and win the next game against Atalanta and then there's a corner turned, only to be beaten by Atalanta in the next game, almost needing to win their remaining two games. Then they draw with Villareal, but Atalanta also draw with Young Boys, taking it into the last matchday. Then, United will need a win against Young Boys and a specific set of results in the other game between Villareal and Atalanta to go through.

And then we all know what will happen, and United will be back to the Europa League.
Armand9

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,305
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20324 on: Today at 03:41:44 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:42:53 am
Pogba in a midfield 2 for them does nothing to solve their midfield at all imo. He's found himself left wing because Ole believes that he would be a liability there and it gives him more freedom. He's also tried to have 2 workhorses in midfield to balance out how top heavy the team is.

While his judgement can obviously be questioned, I'm not sure if he's wrong about that. Pogba in a midfield 2 with 4 attackers ahead of him is way too attacking, they would get torn apart imo

i dont disagree but they need a ball player in that midfield to connect to the attackers and macfred can't pass for shit, they just recycle with the defence or make shite passes that doesn't cut the mustard (okay, they get the odd one through here and there but they have no one there that can take the ball off the defence and move it forward, like fabino or jorginho) - last season everything went down the left with slabhead and shaw moving it around and then hit the flank with shaw overlapping

bottom line is they didn't need sancho as much as they needed a quality dcm and so this season we're seeing the same problems with two players doing the job of one and doing it badly at that. defensively it has benefits of course, as you effectively have 6 defenders but the forward line is starved of service and that has persisted into this season unsurprisingly. the only player there that can do it is matic but he's at the end of his career and is unlikely to play two games a week and is vulnerable if broke on as he hasn't got the legs anymore (not that he was ever fast but in his prime could do a job)

having macfred creates another problem for the forwards when there's a low block cos then you need your midfield to help recycle the ball around their box and those two, again, aren't up to it and typically give possession away - is that the reason the forward line seems to be in a shoot on sight mode, they don't want to recycle with the midfield cos they know it just breaks down?

back to the your point tho, when rashford is back there's no way ole isn't putting him on the left wing and i can't see him benching pogba for the season, if they had a good dcm i dont see a problem with pogba being the box to box cm (which is role really) but as they don't, they're kinda fucked

if ole persists with macfred for the season, he's basically handing in his notice imo
Last Edit: Today at 03:44:03 pm by Armand9
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Ziltoid

  Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 17,668
  Scrubbers
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20325 on: Today at 04:15:02 pm
Hope the c*nts get battered
tubby pls.

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,321
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20326 on: Today at 04:16:01 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 04:15:02 pm
Hope the c*nts get battered

Yup.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

mattD

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,040
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20327 on: Today at 04:24:25 pm
Ole Solskjaer. Christ, he really is a wet wimp isn't he?

The footballing equivalent of a kid who dresses up in his dad's suit.
an fear dearg

  Kopite
  Posts: 817
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20328 on: Today at 04:43:06 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 04:24:25 pm
Ole Solskjaer. Christ, he really is a wet wimp isn't he?

The footballing equivalent of a kid who dresses up in his dad's suit.

You could nearly see him sneaking into Fergies place and nicking a suit.modelling in front of the bedroom mirror with the hair brush .Well Mr Solskjaer, Sir Alex had big shoes to fill.
FiSh77

  LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,183
  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20329 on: Today at 04:45:59 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 04:43:06 pm
You could nearly see him sneaking into Fergies place and nicking a suit.modelling in front of the bedroom mirror with the hair brush and a massive shite stain down the back of his keks .Well Mr Solskjaer, Sir Alex had big shoes to fill.
Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,190
  Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20330 on: Today at 04:47:48 pm
Ah fuckety-fuck. They're at home, aren't they? Always a twat getting out of Mancester when they play in the evening. Dickheads ignoring the yellow box junction where Regent Rd meets the M602, stopping you getting through.
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

fucking appalled

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 44,377
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20331 on: Today at 04:47:50 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:45:59 pm
You could nearly see him sneaking into Fergies place and nicking a suit.creeping into bed with a sleeping Ferguson and a massive shite stain down the back of his keks .Well Mr Solskjaer, Sir Alex had big shoes to fill.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,490
  mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20332 on: Today at 04:52:33 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 04:43:06 pm
You could nearly see him sneaking into Fergies place and nicking a suit.modelling in front of the bedroom mirror with the hair brush .Well Mr Solskjaer, Sir Alex had big shoes to fill.
And what did he fill them with?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

tonysleft

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,610
  A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20333 on: Today at 05:27:49 pm
you beat the Porto farming association 5-1 once and the heads swell to Jupiter in here.. I think Ole will ultimately fail here but this will not be the time when he gets sacked I am predicting a bounceback in the short term which hes done many many times, followed by a shit end to the season maybe limping to top 4 and he gets sacked (that is my on record prediction here now)

We will then run a few articles in the athletic about how its like a new squad just ready to explode and win the treble before we dust ourselves down and realise we let all the world class managers from all over Europe go to our biggest domestic rivals
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

FiSh77

  LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,183
  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20334 on: Today at 05:38:12 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 05:27:49 pm
you beat the Porto farming association 5-1 once and the heads swell to Jupiter in here.. I think Ole will ultimately fail here but this will not be the time when he gets sacked I am predicting a bounceback in the short term which hes done many many times, followed by a shit end to the season maybe limping to top 4 and he gets sacked (that is my on record prediction here now)

We will then run a few articles in the athletic about how its like a new squad just ready to explode and win the treble before we dust ourselves down and realise we let all the world class managers from all over Europe go to our biggest domestic rivals

Aye you've gotta be proper shite not to beat Porto ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aUUiGlTEwns&amp;start=19&amp;end=48" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aUUiGlTEwns&amp;start=19&amp;end=48</a>
Last Edit: Today at 05:40:10 pm by FiSh77
a little break

  Tonyign0r35u
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,483
  YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20335 on: Today at 05:41:46 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 04:15:02 pm
Hope the c*nts get battered

every single game they play til the end of time
a little break

  Tonyign0r35u
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,483
  YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20336 on: Today at 05:44:38 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 05:27:49 pm
you beat the Porto farming association 5-1 once and the heads swell to Jupiter in here.. I think Ole will ultimately fail here but this will not be the time when he gets sacked I am predicting a bounceback in the short term which hes done many many times, followed by a shit end to the season maybe limping to top 4 and he gets sacked (that is my on record prediction here now)

We will then run a few articles in the athletic about how its like a new squad just ready to explode and win the treble before we dust ourselves down and realise we let all the world class managers from all over Europe go to our biggest domestic rivals

A "bounce back" eh? What's the difference between a bounce back and a corner turned? Do they both require getting your swagger back?

And Porto farmers? How did your lot's last Champion's League fixture go?
Uncle Ronnie

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,895
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20337 on: Today at 05:46:49 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 05:27:49 pm
I think Ole will ultimately fail here

What in Gods name do you think hes currently doing?
