Pogba in a midfield 2 for them does nothing to solve their midfield at all imo. He's found himself left wing because Ole believes that he would be a liability there and it gives him more freedom. He's also tried to have 2 workhorses in midfield to balance out how top heavy the team is.



While his judgement can obviously be questioned, I'm not sure if he's wrong about that. Pogba in a midfield 2 with 4 attackers ahead of him is way too attacking, they would get torn apart imo



i dont disagree but they need a ball player in that midfield to connect to the attackers and macfred can't pass for shit, they just recycle with the defence or make shite passes that doesn't cut the mustard (okay, they get the odd one through here and there but they have no one there that can take the ball off the defence and move it forward, like fabino or jorginho) - last season everything went down the left with slabhead and shaw moving it around and then hit the flank with shaw overlappingbottom line is they didn't need sancho as much as they needed a quality dcm and so this season we're seeing the same problems with two players doing the job of one and doing it badly at that. defensively it has benefits of course, as you effectively have 6 defenders but the forward line is starved of service and that has persisted into this season unsurprisingly. the only player there that can do it is matic but he's at the end of his career and is unlikely to play two games a week and is vulnerable if broke on as he hasn't got the legs anymore (not that he was ever fast but in his prime could do a job)having macfred creates another problem for the forwards when there's a low block cos then you need your midfield to help recycle the ball around their box and those two, again, aren't up to it and typically give possession away - is that the reason the forward line seems to be in a shoot on sight mode, they don't want to recycle with the midfield cos they know it just breaks down?back to the your point tho, when rashford is back there's no way ole isn't putting him on the left wing and i can't see him benching pogba for the season, if they had a good dcm i dont see a problem with pogba being the box to box cm (which is role really) but as they don't, they're kinda fuckedif ole persists with macfred for the season, he's basically handing in his notice imo