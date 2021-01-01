« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20280 on: Today at 03:09:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:49:26 pm
He obtained the injury giving birth to it.

Fucking hell ;D

I reckon his ma would have rather given birth to a calf than force that swede out
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20281 on: Today at 03:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 06:19:37 pm
They got rid of him and brought in Mancini who won the league with City. Blanc and Strachan have had the most success as managers from those who've played under Ferguson but they haven't coached in ages. I suppose Steve Bruce has the distinction of hanging around the longest from all of them.

Yeah Blanc is probably the most successful,  winning the league with Bordeaux was massive (wasn't Alou Diarra,  formerly a prospect with us,  a key player for them..)

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20282 on: Today at 03:38:52 pm »
is ole really going to do a DVB with sancho? ronaldo coming has given him a headache of trying to get game time for the now available cavani, where greenwood would normally slip to third choice striker but that'll stunt his growth for a kid who is clearly talented and seen as their future, so i presume ole sees it as essential he gets game time (i dont disagree with that in principle) so puts him on the right, so where the fuck does sancho fit in?

left wing... well pogba has that spot atm cos the mad bastard can't see beyond playing fred and the scot in the middle and while ole has dropped pogba for periods before he clearly wants to keep him happy to some degree at this time (tho obviously he should be in midfield but well, it's ole)

aaaaaaaaaaand there's rashford, he's back soon and when up to speed is defo ole's choice for the leftwing

(i assume he can't persisit with macfred when rashford takes back his spot from pogba but the twat's such a fool im really not sure if pogba gets in over the useless duo - but that's for another discussion)

so unless ole is prepared to stunt greenwood's progress and bench him (and he's effectively 3rd choice striker in that role behind cavani sub wise), i have no idea what he's going to do with sancho on a regular basis, i see him being rotated in here and there but wtf, you just spunked 74million for someone who isn't a nailed on first 11 starter?

« Last Edit: Today at 03:43:36 pm by Armand9 »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20283 on: Today at 03:42:46 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:50:54 pm
Neville's chosen XI no wonder he didn't make it as a manager

Where is this?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20284 on: Today at 03:45:57 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:49:26 pm
He obtained the injury giving birth to it.

:lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20285 on: Today at 03:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Gitsy606 on Today at 03:42:46 pm
Where is this?

don't look at it mate, some things can't be unseen
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20286 on: Today at 03:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 03:38:52 pm
is ole really going to do a DVB with sancho? ronaldo coming has given him a headache of trying to get game time for the now available cavani, where greenwood would normally slip to third choice striker but that'll stunt his growth for a kid who is clearly talented and seen as their future, so i presume ole sees it as essential he gets game time (i dont disagree with that in principle) so puts him on the right, so where the fuck does sancho fit in?

left wing... well pogba has that spot atm cos the mad bastard can't see beyond playing fred and the scot in the middle and while ole has dropped pogba for periods before he clearly wants to keep him happy to some degree at this time (tho obviously he should be in midfield but well, it's ole)

aaaaaaaaaaand there's rashford, he's back soon and when up to speed is defo ole's choice for the leftwing

(i assume he can't persisit with macfred when rashford takes back his spot from pogba but the twat's such a fool im really not sure if pogba gets in over the useless duo - but that's for another discussion)

so unless ole is prepared to stunt greenwood's progress and bench him (and he's effectively 3rd choice striker in that role behind cavani sub wise), i have no idea what he's going to do with sancho on a regular basis, i see him being rotated in here and there but wtf, you just spunked 74million for someone who isn't a nailed on first 11 starter?



Just shows there is zero planning going on there, it is hysterical and I love it.

Sadly, they might be opening their eyes and realising Smeagol is actually shit. Got a delivery today, drivers were Mancs and we chatted about footy, they both reckoned his time is up and will be gone soon.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20287 on: Today at 03:51:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:49:26 pm
He obtained the injury giving birth to it.

 :wellin
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20288 on: Today at 05:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 03:47:07 pm
don't look at it mate, some things can't be unseen

For those who can't resist admiring his attempt at picking the laziest XI in PL history, it is:

De G

AWB
SHAW
MAGUIRE
VARANE

MCT
POGBA

BRUNO

GREENWOOD
CAVANI
RONALDO

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20289 on: Today at 05:20:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:48:00 pm
Just shows there is zero planning going on there, it is hysterical and I love it.

Hasn't been for years. They can't buy players to fit into a philosophy or style of play because their isn't one under Ole. They've also chopped and changed managers who all have different philosophies. Their memo is basically buy as many good players as they can on insane wages until shit finally sticks.

We bought Jota because he fitted our style of play. United would never have looked at signing someone like him in a million years because he wasn't a big enough name.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20290 on: Today at 05:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:16:07 pm
For those who can't resist admiring his attempt at picking the laziest XI in PL history, it is:

De G

AWB
SHAW
MAGUIRE
VARANE

MCT
POGBA

BRUNO

GREENWOOD
CAVANI
RONALDO



SO all his talk of "sign Sancho and Varane or more rIoTS!!!" were in vain? He doesn't even get in his 11 now that he's there and cost about 85 million? LOL
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20291 on: Today at 06:25:02 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:19:42 am
Its like some sort of Forth Bridge painting job with this lot and their transfer activity.

Meanwhile, their big crumbling stadium could do with some actual paint. And steel, concrete etc.

Like painting the forth bridge with gold leaf, expensive but utterly futile
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20292 on: Today at 06:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:23:42 pm
Maguire out for a few weeks with a calf injury.

Jammy bastards.

Shit, they are so lucky, why the weakest link in then chain of fools, of all players. Watch their defence get better without their £80m centre half.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20293 on: Today at 06:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:16:07 pm
For those who can't resist admiring his attempt at picking the laziest XI in PL history, it is:

De G

AWB
SHAW
MAGUIRE
VARANE

MCT
POGBA

BRUNO

GREENWOOD
CAVANI
RONALDO
So he is expecting McTominany to do the work of three midfielders then. That team would get obliterated by any side with a functioning midfield  :D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20294 on: Today at 06:46:43 pm »
Ole's going to play Sancho at left back isn't he?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20295 on: Today at 06:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 06:26:54 pm
Shit, they are so lucky, why the weakest link in then chain of fools, of all players. Watch their defence get better without their £80m centre half.

Lindelof and Bailly aren't any better than him anyway.
