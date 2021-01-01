is ole really going to do a DVB with sancho? ronaldo coming has given him a headache of trying to get game time for the now available cavani, where greenwood would normally slip to third choice striker but that'll stunt his growth for a kid who is clearly talented and seen as their future, so i presume ole sees it as essential he gets game time (i dont disagree with that in principle) so puts him on the right, so where the fuck does sancho fit in?



left wing... well pogba has that spot atm cos the mad bastard can't see beyond playing fred and the scot in the middle and while ole has dropped pogba for periods before he clearly wants to keep him happy to some degree at this time (tho obviously he should be in midfield but well, it's ole)



aaaaaaaaaaand there's rashford, he's back soon and when up to speed is defo ole's choice for the leftwing



(i assume he can't persisit with macfred when rashford takes back his spot from pogba but the twat's such a fool im really not sure if pogba gets in over the useless duo - but that's for another discussion)



so unless ole is prepared to stunt greenwood's progress and bench him (and he's effectively 3rd choice striker in that role behind cavani sub wise), i have no idea what he's going to do with sancho on a regular basis, i see him being rotated in here and there but wtf, you just spunked 74million for someone who isn't a nailed on first 11 starter?



