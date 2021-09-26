« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20160 on: Yesterday at 11:41:59 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on September 25, 2021, 09:47:27 pm
Shaw and Maguire injured today too.

Man, imagine for a moment if they had a defensive injury crisis even half as bad as ours from last season? They'd probably have McFred at CB, Greenwood at RB trying to dribble it out of defence, Pogba and Fernandes as the double pivot, and Sancho still on the bench. It would be pure joy.
redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20161 on: Yesterday at 12:00:19 pm
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

surfer. Fuck you generator.

  surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20162 on: Yesterday at 12:05:04 pm
This joy is of gossamer,  sadly.  The signings they've made this window puts the scrutiny on Ole,  firmly.  Even though the squad,  in midfield especially is unbalanced,  the hype,  time and resources already afforded,  and financial outlay ramp up the pressure.  Once Ole fails at winning the league  or the european cup,  they'll likely change manager imo.  Hard to miss a decent coach again with their resources and contacts book,  but they will no doubt try!

Good fun while it lasts.

Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:08:49 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator.
ToneLa

  The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  Life goes by in doledrum
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20163 on: Yesterday at 12:33:46 pm
United fans laughing at our draw is like laughing at the couple over the road who you overheard have a little quarrel, fighting about the shopping

As you, United, sit in your front room in your string vest and McTominay themed boxer shorts, empty Pot Noodles about, the place is a tip, cracks in the walls. It's a mansion, and it looks glorious outside, but the debt on it is killing you, like someone sitting on your chest as you sleep you strangle and struggle to breathe, and with the logic of a drowning man make pitiful, small decisions... Lurching for your glory days.

Flashing a diamond ring at Christine Ronaldson, she's the one who got away, but she's BACK and she's siphoning your remaining funds, she's tapped into the plastic and she's moisturising more than ever, and you tell yourself, you tell yourself it's just like the old days, it's as good as it was before, your landlord Ole is doing a fine job on this magnificent home, except all the pictures on the walls are gathering dust and all the cutlery needs replaced..

But haha, lmao @ the Scousers over the road. Trouble in paradise? Mr Man United laughs himself to sleep, thinking he is on top again, yes, and cackles the hollow laugh of the doomed.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:35:27 pm by ToneLa
MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20164 on: Yesterday at 01:04:15 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:33:46 pm
United fans laughing at our draw is like laughing at the couple over the road who you overheard have a little quarrel, fighting about the shopping

As you, United, sit in your front room in your string vest and McTominay themed boxer shorts, empty Pot Noodles about, the place is a tip, cracks in the walls. It's a mansion, and it looks glorious outside, but the debt on it is killing you, like someone sitting on your chest as you sleep you strangle and struggle to breathe, and with the logic of a drowning man make pitiful, small decisions... Lurching for your glory days.

Flashing a diamond ring at Christine Ronaldson, she's the one who got away, but she's BACK and she's siphoning your remaining funds, she's tapped into the plastic and she's moisturising more than ever, and you tell yourself, you tell yourself it's just like the old days, it's as good as it was before, your landlord Ole is doing a fine job on this magnificent home, except all the pictures on the walls are gathering dust and all the cutlery needs replaced..

But haha, lmao @ the Scousers over the road. Trouble in paradise? Mr Man United laughs himself to sleep, thinking he is on top again, yes, and cackles the hollow laugh of the doomed.
The funny thing is that they've not played many 'difficult' games.
Libertine

  Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20165 on: Yesterday at 01:07:19 pm
From the BBC live text for today's games:

If you're reading this in Sydney, look out of your window NOW.
Bruno Fernandes' spot-kick should be passing any moment.

 ;D
Mister men

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20166 on: Yesterday at 01:41:31 pm
Not liking the vibes on Red Cafe this morning, a lot of posters seem to be turning against the Ole project. Need a big win mid week for him to stay alive that bit longer and do more damage.
Kekule

  Not fussy.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20167 on: Yesterday at 01:42:41 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:04:15 pm
The funny thing is that they've not played many 'difficult' games.

Or any in fact.  And theyve still managed to lose three times.
Mister men

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20168 on: Yesterday at 01:44:25 pm
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20169 on: Yesterday at 01:45:37 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:42:41 pm
Or any in fact.  And theyve still managed to lose three times.

Yeah but that's because of Wan-Bissaka getting sent off, not getting penalties, offside goals, the opposition surrounding refs etc.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20170 on: Yesterday at 02:02:17 pm
My lad has told me that he has been reading that there are now rumours Penandes deliberately missed it as Ronaldo is now leading a coup to get rid of Smeagol.

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20171 on: Yesterday at 02:34:59 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 01:41:31 pm
Not liking the vibes on Red Cafe this morning, a lot of posters seem to be turning against the Ole project. Need a big win mid week for him to stay alive that bit longer and do more damage.
His confederates in the media such as Rio big brain Ferdinand and Ratboy will pump up the propaganda this week to quiet the murmurs of discontent.
Walshy nMe®

  Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  Legend
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20172 on: Yesterday at 02:37:50 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:00:44 am
I'm a bit pissed off that our draw cheered them up a bit because they'd have been down in the dumps had we won.

If us drawing is the best thing to happen to their weekend, then they have plenty of problems haha.
BigCDump

  Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20173 on: Yesterday at 02:44:33 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 01:41:31 pm
Not liking the vibes on Red Cafe this morning, a lot of posters seem to be turning against the Ole project. Need a big win mid week for him to stay alive that bit longer and do more damage.

I think the bell is about to toll for Ole. A lot of Redcafe resident Liverpool fans have done their best reverse psychology by claiming Ole should be sacked for over a year. Each time met with derision and delusional belief that Liverpool fans know f### all so they will take the opposite stance. :lmao

Worked a treat, but now it's all coming to an end as they all take the blue pill (or is it red pill?). :(
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20174 on: Yesterday at 02:49:07 pm
They have a thread asking who the best between Klopp, the Fraud and Tuchel, and surprisingly loads of them pick Klopp, and generally wax lyrical about him, whilst simultaneously being gutted that Mistoh Edwood Woodwood couldn't secure his signature and him ending up at the Reds 😂😂
MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20175 on: Yesterday at 04:00:51 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:49:07 pm
They have a thread asking who the best between Klopp, the Fraud and Tuchel, and surprisingly loads of them pick Klopp, and generally wax lyrical about him, whilst simultaneously being gutted that Mistoh Edwood Woodwood couldn't secure his signature and him ending up at the Reds 😂😂
:lmao :lmao :lmao

I give one of me mates flak because he keeps on going on about him despite admitting that he badly wanted him to replace SAF. Obsessed bunch.
MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20176 on: Yesterday at 04:01:32 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 02:37:50 pm
If us drawing is the best thing to happen to their weekend, then they have plenty of problems haha.
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Thanks mate! Cheered me up.
Macphisto80

  The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20177 on: Yesterday at 04:10:07 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:00:19 pm
A Villa fan in the home end yesterday...

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-reactions-fails-aston-villa-fan-celebrates-bruno-fernandes-penalty-miss-in-home-end-20210926?source=facebook

One person tells him to fuck off. The rest look clueless ;D
:lmao

That's a brutal pen when you see it from that view. Haha.
Statto Red

  Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  Kloppite
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20178 on: Yesterday at 04:24:27 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 02:37:50 pm
If us drawing is the best thing to happen to their weekend, then they have plenty of problems haha.

They've gone the full Everton. :lmao :lmao
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20179 on: Yesterday at 07:31:39 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:00:19 pm
A Villa fan in the home end yesterday...

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-reactions-fails-aston-villa-fan-celebrates-bruno-fernandes-penalty-miss-in-home-end-20210926?source=facebook

One person tells him to fuck off. The rest look clueless ;D

Last time I saw something like that at OT. it was a conversion in a Super League Grand Final :lmao
Morgana

  Sanity is overrated.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20180 on: Yesterday at 08:46:38 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:59:30 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/FootyHumour/status/1441850781137661954

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
I love how they all went nuts at the end when someone's grandad got involved. ;D
Bobinhood

  RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20181 on: Yesterday at 09:08:38 pm
See Brunos excellent media team has already written him a groveling apology on twitter in which he vows to learn, grow and (importantly) be ready next time.

Sweet.  You grab that ball Bruno. Dew it. Dew it.    Dew it.   Grab it.   Dew it.




Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #20182 on: Yesterday at 09:19:41 pm
Who the fuck writes an apology essay when they miss a penalty in a random league game? :lmao
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20183 on: Yesterday at 10:06:22 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:19:41 pm
Who the fuck writes an apology essay when they miss a penalty in a random league game? :lmao
This shower of dickheads aren't a football team, their merely the sporting department of a shirt selling, merchandise peddling, advertising whore of a business that sold it's soul decades ago, so PR is part and parcel of the whole operation.
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20184 on: Yesterday at 10:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:06:22 pm
This shower of dickheads aren't a football team, their merely the sporting department of a shirt selling, merchandise peddling, advertising whore of a business that sold it's soul decades ago, so PR is part and parcel of the whole operation.
It does seem like that sometimes. I know a few Man Utd fans. Some of them hardly ever watch football. I don't just mean going to the match, I mean they don't watch the game on telly or even MOTD.

They just exist to celebrate their club's prowess and numbers, but seem to have no interest in the game the club supposedly exist to play. I appreciate this is anecdotal but it's always puzzled me about them.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20185 on: Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm »
I will come back stronger.  :o  :lmao

You only missed a penalty you massive fucking weirdo, what the fuck are you talking about?  Are they trying to get some sort of Hollywood redemption story out of a home game against Aston Villain September?

I will take one again without fear or dread.  So brave, so very fucking brave.  Someone get this guy a pride of Britain award.

Dear me. What a twat.
Offline MonsLibpool

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20186 on: Yesterday at 10:20:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:19:41 pm
Who the fuck writes an apology essay when they miss a penalty in a random league game? :lmao
What's hilarious is that he grabbed the ball off someone that's scored a European-cup winning penalty only to sky it :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20187 on: Yesterday at 10:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm
I will come back stronger.  :o  :lmao

You only missed a penalty you massive fucking weirdo, what the fuck are you talking about?  Are they trying to get some sort of Hollywood redemption story out of a home game against Aston Villain September?

I will take one again without fear or dread.  So brave, so very fucking brave.  Someone get this guy a pride of Britain award.

Dear me. What a twat.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20188 on: Yesterday at 10:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm
I will come back stronger.  :o  :lmao

You only missed a penalty you massive fucking weirdo, what the fuck are you talking about?  Are they trying to get some sort of Hollywood redemption story out of a home game against Aston Villain September?

I will take one again without fear or dread.  So brave, so very fucking brave.  Someone get this guy a pride of Britain award.

Dear me. What a twat.
You'd think he'd just gone through a traumatic, life-changing event that's left him psychologically scarred, when all he did was fail to place a ball in a net from 12 yards in an early season football match.

It's embarrassing but, like others have said, these are a vacuous, overblown, pompous bunch of preposterous egos that think they are Hollywood.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20189 on: Yesterday at 10:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm
I will come back stronger.  :o  :lmao

You only missed a penalty you massive fucking weirdo, what the fuck are you talking about?  Are they trying to get some sort of Hollywood redemption story out of a home game against Aston Villain September?

I will take one again without fear or dread.  So brave, so very fucking brave.  Someone get this guy a pride of Britain award.

Dear me. What a twat.

'Brothers, what we do in life echoes in eternity'.
Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20190 on: Yesterday at 11:06:28 pm »
Saw that apology from Penalty earlier and just thought "What an arrogant c*nt". He certainly has a high opinion of himself and its like he's upset his cult members or something. Imagine Mo doing the same apologising to us for missing a chance or something. We'd be telling him to wind his neck in.
Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20191 on: Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:11:27 pm
It does seem like that sometimes. I know a few Man Utd fans. Some of them hardly ever watch football. I don't just mean going to the match, I mean they don't watch the game on telly or even MOTD.

They just exist to celebrate their club's prowess and numbers, but seem to have no interest in the game the club supposedly exist to play. I appreciate this is anecdotal but it's always puzzled me about them.


You're not alone in this, I know scores of United fans like this.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20192 on: Yesterday at 11:18:45 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:11:41 pm

You're not alone in this, I know scores of United fans like this.
I know a fair few of those myself.
Online StigenKeegan

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20193 on: Yesterday at 11:20:17 pm »
He's not really apologizing. He's just trying to make sure he gets to take the next one instead Penaldo. I imagine that dressing room is just one big happy famileh :D
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20194 on: Yesterday at 11:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:45:16 pm
You'd think he'd just gone through a traumatic, life-changing event that's left him psychologically scarred, when all he did was fail to place a ball in a net from 12 yards in an early season football match.


He has

His superior countryman has turned up who famously takes the pens wherever hes gone since his star status and hes blazed it. Hes a horrible slimy little egomaniac.

The bigger fish has arrived. His head will have been doing somersaults even before

The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • The cheesy side of town
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20195 on: Yesterday at 11:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 01:41:31 pm
Not liking the vibes on Red Cafe this morning, a lot of posters seem to be turning against the Ole project. Need a big win mid week for him to stay alive that bit longer and do more damage.

The thing is that success in europe or qualification for the CL is what drives boards (aside from fans not accepting being behind City)

Whilst I want United to lose every single game, I want OGS to stay because he is guaranteed, with the players he has to have them balanced between success and mediocrity in such a manner that few can. Win a few big games, finish 2nd, win the europa etc. What we do not need is a decent manager getting a grip on that club, those players and that cashflow. I'll accept a United victory on wednesday because they still have to go to Spain.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20196 on: Today at 12:33:19 am »
Somewhere in a late night chippy on the outskirts of Dundee, Charlie Adam wipes the grease from a deep-fried haggis off his stubbly chin, and lets out a sigh of relief whistling from the gap in his front teeth.

Finally, after almost a decade, that unwanted tag has been lifted and he can finally unsubscribe from NASA updates on spherical objects in low earth orbit.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online stoopid yank

  • Bird is the Word
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20197 on: Today at 01:41:42 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:31:46 pm
The thing is that success in europe or qualification for the CL is what drives boards (aside from fans not accepting being behind City)

Whilst I want United to lose every single game, I want OGS to stay because he is guaranteed, with the players he has to have them balanced between success and mediocrity in such a manner that few can. Win a few big games, finish 2nd, win the europa etc. What we do not need is a decent manager getting a grip on that club, those players and that cashflow. I'll accept a United victory on wednesday because they still have to go to Spain.

You are right, the knives are out and Ole is at crossroads. Lets hope he can turn yet another corner to ease some of the pressure.
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online Dave McCoy

  • 11,053ft up
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20198 on: Today at 01:44:36 am »
Bruno released a statement in regards to his missed PK...uhh what?  That team is screwed if this is the PR that's required.  Just name Ronaldo player manager and be done with it.
