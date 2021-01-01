I think it's pretty commonly accepted even by United supporters that Ferguson left his successor a mess of a squad



He left the club his protoge, whom he thought he could control. Fair play to Moyes, I think, who tried to pull away, but it did for him. Probably why Ed brought in Van Gaal and Mourinho who Fergie could not control. That didn't work either, so they revert back to a Fergie puppet - this time one he could definitely control - again, it's gone spectacularly wrong.Whoever comes in after Ed...do we know who it is yet? He/she, has an opportunity to clean up the house. First order of business, sack the useless gobshite in charge and bring in Conte. Lightening doesn't strike three times though and United, at the moment, are all fur coat and no knickers, a poisoned chalice. They are dogshit, bad.. They're not Chelsea, it's not Serie A. Would he be able to make the correct decision of saying no or rather expose his weakness as a coach, his ego, by saying yes?It's such a glorious funk at Old Trafford now. They are us and we are them. Two of the greatest football clubs in the World and we are now streets ahead of them in so many ways, on and off the pitch. Their player welfare is shocking.We need to rescue that poor lad, Greenwood. They'd fucking sell him and all. They'll just bring in some other over the hill shirt seller.They've had two dynasty's United. With Sir Matt and Fergie. In between, and they were considerable periods, they were shizer, as they are now. They won't be within fifteen points of us end of the season. Fakt