« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 498 499 500 501 502 [503]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1259570 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,318
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20080 on: Today at 03:27:35 pm »
just saw long highlights. Good God, how selfish player is that Greenwood?
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20081 on: Today at 03:36:00 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 03:10:47 pm
And then there were some who bigged this lot up because they made a few signings  :butt

How many times have we seen this cycle over the last few years. Some never learn.
There was quite a few a couple of weeks ago on some threads in here
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,422
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20082 on: Today at 03:38:00 pm »
If Ronaldo was hanging about in the hopes he'd get to take the penalty then one can only assume that Ole never designated Fernandes as the #1 penalty taker

Or if he did, Ronaldo clearly thinks it's within his rights to ignore his manager and request to take it

Either way, I'm looking forward to seeing who gets to take their inevitable penalty against Villarreal 

If Bruno steps up again and misses again then penalty duty is likely to be passed to Ronaldo - something which will deffo be playing on his mind

This is something that should be nipped in the bud but probably won't be because Ole is a massive fanny
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,955
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20083 on: Today at 03:40:17 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:27:35 pm
just saw long highlights. Good God, how selfish player is that Greenwood?

To be fair I'd be selfish on the ball too if all I had to pass to was this Man United squad of mercenaries "managed" by some goblin-faced fartsmith journeyman of spite who is more out of his depth than your pet goldfish Fluffy after your funereal flushing eventually made him reach the bed of the Atlantic

Though Greenwood is still a prick let me just remove any ambiguity about that
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,069
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20084 on: Today at 03:42:55 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 03:40:17 pm
..who is more out of his depth than your pet goldfish Fluffy after your funereal flushing eventually made him reach the bed of the Atlantic..

😁👌
Just lovely.
Logged

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20085 on: Today at 03:43:15 pm »
I think their squad is very overrated. Solskjaer is not a great manager, but their fanbase overrate their players a lot.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,746
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20086 on: Today at 03:44:59 pm »
Quote from: MancEunuchian on September 12, 2021, 02:25:57 am
;D Looking forward to following this thread this season
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,422
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20087 on: Today at 03:45:18 pm »
I see they're busily discussing Ole's replacement over on the Caf now

Protests must be imminent

Suuuuuuuu
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20088 on: Today at 03:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:43:15 pm
I think their squad is very overrated. Solskjaer is not a great manager, but their fanbase overrate their players a lot.

That can be said about every fanbase to be fair..
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,173
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20089 on: Today at 03:47:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:44:59 pm


He'll be skiing with Cantona by now ;D
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
  • YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20090 on: Today at 03:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 02:30:46 pm
Ha ha. I stuck a wedge on Manchester United to be awarded a bent penalty.

That's going to pay for a good night out now.

Thanks for being fucking bent Prem. I love you xx Me and the missus will be having a good knees up, a lovely meal and pay for cabs both ways comfortably on just how laughable this league really is

I backed them only to score a penalty. Foolish of me, I absolutely knew they'd get one but never thought they'd miss. Glad to lose the money but shouldn't have been greedy and just backed the award.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,173
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20091 on: Today at 03:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:43:15 pm
I think their squad is very overrated. Solskjaer is not a great manager, but their fanbase overrate their players a lot.

Some of ours overrate their players a lot, the lot of them are fucking shabite
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,113
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20092 on: Today at 03:51:22 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 03:45:18 pm
I see they're busily discussing Ole's replacement over on the Caf now

Protests must be imminent

Suuuuuuuu
"Passionate protests", that should never ever be described as louts indulging in criminal behaviour such as trespassing, destruction of property and assault on stadium staff, just unbridled passion
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,955
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20093 on: Today at 03:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 03:45:18 pm
I see they're busily discussing Ole's replacement over on the Caf now

Protests must be imminent

Suuuuuuuu

I wouldn't like to be a dustbin in Cheadle tonight
Logged

Online Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,549
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20094 on: Today at 03:53:34 pm »
Their squad is horrible. Lots of over priced luxury players. Very little substance.
Logged

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,755
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20095 on: Today at 03:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 03:46:05 pm
That can be said about every fanbase to be fair..

Thats fine, but I see some of their fans say managers like Tuchel would win them the league with this squad. I honestly dont think there are too many stand out players on United. Not compared to Liverpool, City and Chelsea. And debth? Fred, Matic, McTominey etc? Average. The team is just not that good, but fine, let their fans think it is.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:57:42 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,318
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20096 on: Today at 03:54:59 pm »
Conte and Zidane both trending now.
Logged

Online MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20097 on: Today at 03:55:09 pm »
How can you even think about sacking a manager when you are joint top?
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,113
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20098 on: Today at 03:57:24 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 03:55:09 pm
How can you even think about sacking a manager when you are joint top?
Joint top, despite being second, they went full Everton with that one
Logged

Online Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,549
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #20099 on: Today at 03:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:54:55 pm
Thats fine, but I see some of their fans say managers like Tuchel would win them the league with this squad. I honestly dont think there are too many stand out players on United. Not compared to Liverpool, City and Chelsea. And debth? Fred, Matic, McTominey etc? Average. The team is just not that good.

TBF theyve spent an absolute fortune. They should be winning every game this season after that kinda outlay! Need more pressure on Ole!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 498 499 500 501 502 [503]   Go Up
« previous next »
 