If Ronaldo was hanging about in the hopes he'd get to take the penalty then one can only assume that Ole never designated Fernandes as the #1 penalty taker



Or if he did, Ronaldo clearly thinks it's within his rights to ignore his manager and request to take it



Either way, I'm looking forward to seeing who gets to take their inevitable penalty against Villarreal



If Bruno steps up again and misses again then penalty duty is likely to be passed to Ronaldo - something which will deffo be playing on his mind



This is something that should be nipped in the bud but probably won't be because Ole is a massive fanny