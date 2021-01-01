« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 493 494 495 496 497 [498]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1252888 times)

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,655
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19880 on: Today at 02:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 02:17:37 pm
Klopp made the comments in January.

Since then:

United 5 pens
Liverpool 2 pens
They are ridiculous. They are just getting more penalties now rather than sit loads more. Poor them.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19881 on: Today at 02:24:44 pm »
I love Juergen. In Solksjaers head .
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,091
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19882 on: Today at 02:44:02 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 02:07:41 pm
Bruno Fernandes is the GOAT.

https://www.reddit.com/r/memes/comments/pufpfv/guess_they_were_right/?utm_medium=android_app&utm_source=share

Just thought I ma gonna leave this here. Unprovoked, I know.
I know it's irrelevant to real world football, but he's ranked 88 in the new FIFA game, the same rating as Erling Haaland and one point below Salah, overeating their players even extends in to game media too.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,439
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19883 on: Today at 02:44:05 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:04:35 pm
More from Ole: The Manchester United manager was asked about the series of penalty-kicks he feels his side has been denied and bizarrely managed to blame Jurgen Klopp for the reluctance of referees to give Manchester United spot-kicks. The Liverpool manager claimed last season that Manchester United were getting more penalties than Liverpool.

I dont know, he said, his tinfoil hat twinkling under the bright lights. But there was a certain manager last year who was starting to worry about us getting penalties and after that, it seems like the decisions are more difficult to give. Surely Ive seen a big, big difference since then on. But we just have to leave it up to the refs and hope that they will make the right calls very soon.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/sep/24/premier-league-team-news-chelsea-v-manchester-city-buildup-and-more-live

He's cracking up.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,091
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19884 on: Today at 02:46:27 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:44:05 pm
He's cracking up.
Be great if the media all harangued him relentlessly on TV, radio and print, you know, like they did with some other fella, name escapes me, they could call it something witty like "Oles outburst" and we can all lol ourselves into submission.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19885 on: Today at 02:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:46:53 pm
Solskjaer crying about Kloppo in the press conference today :lmao

"We just have to hope we get what we deserve, we should have had three pens in the last two games, there was a certain manager who worried about us getting pens last year and after that the decisions were difficult to give, I've seen a big difference since then on. Leave it to the refs and make the right calls very soon."

Klopp got under his skin :lmao
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19886 on: Today at 02:59:45 pm »
For all the critism, I think the dickheads actually being smart!!

It will work, they'll start getting a large number of pens again IMO probably starting this weekend. It's funny how easy it is for narratives to be created here, Salah has been branded a diver for a long time, the running theme being 'he exaggerates and his legs stop working when he's touched' but then put another player in ideal scenarios and the mental gymnastics begin... but instead of the same lines being wheeled out it's somehow justified and 'poor little plucky united are being cheated' and suddenly the same fouls are enough for a penalty. Man U have huge influence in this country when it comes to officials and the non awarding of favourable decisions never lasts long. Imagine them not getting their own way for some time, guarantee Ferguson would suddenly pop up with something to say.

Imagine the uproar if anyone BUT Ronaldo threw themselves to the ground 3 times in the same game, screaming for penalties :lmao numerous pundits would spontaneously combust through pure rage. Solskjaer knows this will influence referees and his comments include the word 'deserve', not even hiding the entitlement
« Last Edit: Today at 03:03:04 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,158
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19887 on: Today at 03:08:37 pm »
Joyce:

Liverpool in the Premier League under Klopp: 225 games, 7,192 touches in the opposition's box

Man Utd in the Premier League under Solskjær: 102 games, 2,641 touches in the opposition's box

Both 32 penalties awarded each.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19888 on: Today at 03:19:03 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:04:35 pm

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/sep/24/premier-league-team-news-chelsea-v-manchester-city-buildup-and-more-live

He knows damn well that diving and penalties is the only reason why they finished 2nd last year and its their only hope this season as well.

Honestly if they start giving some of those pens like last season, football becomes meaningless. Its a game of small margins, most games are won by a goal or two. If you give all those soft pens then pretty much every game will get decided not by footballers but by refs.

Number of penalties being awarded last season was double compared to 90's and early 00's. Does that mean defenders are twice as reckless or just refs are much more easily duped by diving twats.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,230
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19889 on: Today at 03:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:36:37 pm
It's early to start calling Sancho a waste of money...but Old Trafford has been a player graveyard over the past decade. Horrendous track record with genuine talent.

Do they actually coach players? It just seems if a player isnt performing, they replace them rather than work on them.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,453
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19890 on: Today at 03:20:41 pm »
Rafa Ole Rant
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,151
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19891 on: Today at 03:20:50 pm »
Nothing is as important as keeping Oleh in the job, imagine these lot with a competent manager, who knew what he was doing, Yes Oleh it's all Klopps fault you've had 5 penalties to our 2 since Klopp spoke out ;D
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,894
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19892 on: Today at 03:21:25 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:08:37 pm
Joyce:

Liverpool in the Premier League under Klopp: 225 games, 7,192 touches in the opposition's box

Man Utd in the Premier League under Solskjær: 102 games, 2,641 touches in the opposition's box

Both 32 penalties awarded each.

Theyre averaging a penalty every 3 games essentially. Thats insane
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19893 on: Today at 03:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 03:21:25 pm
Theyre averaging a penalty every 3 games essentially. Thats insane

Especially when you consider they got one for Fernandes stomping on an opposition players ankle
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19894 on: Today at 03:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 03:21:25 pm
Theyre averaging a penalty every 3 games essentially. Thats insane

It also seems a lot higher, if someone aksed me I'd say 4 in 5 or something similar. Cheating bastards.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,252
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19895 on: Today at 03:32:10 pm »
:lmao

Ole absolutely shocked his side is getting a normal number of penalties now.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19896 on: Today at 03:36:58 pm »
Lucky they've not had any bookings, few games the rat faced c*nt could've easily been off for diving, fucking vermin that fella and would be legged out of the league if he was at any other club
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,091
  • Seis Veces
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19897 on: Today at 03:51:16 pm »
Fuck off Smeagol, you disgusting little fucking freak
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19898 on: Today at 03:55:47 pm »
You can't blame him. Everything was going so well for them, they were getting penalties unfairly in every game, and then Klopp bitch-slapped him and they started being shit again.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,687
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19899 on: Today at 04:08:53 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:46:53 pm
Solskjaer crying about Kloppo in the press conference today :lmao

"We just have to hope we get what we deserve, we should have had three pens in the last two games, there was a certain manager who worried about us getting pens last year and after that the decisions were difficult to give, I've seen a big difference since then on. Leave it to the refs and make the right calls very soon."

Did he end with and I will love it if we beat them. Love it?
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,005
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19900 on: Today at 04:12:48 pm »
'We can only win if we get given pens for diving' rants a goblin with absolutely no clue what he is doing.  :lmao :lmao

Ole you really are the gift that keeps on giving, please keep him there for many years to come. We really should cherish these times lads, absolute state of that club these days. Glorious.
Logged

Online Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,753
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19901 on: Today at 04:15:38 pm »
Such a pathetic statement from Solskjaer. On so many levels. One thing is that its shameless to suggest United get too few penalties after one game where they probably should have got more than they got. One game. With every soft penalty theyve got in so many games.

Another thing is that he should stay in his lane. If he challenged someone like a Lampard or an Arteta, fine. Challenging the likes of Klopp, Tuchel, Guardiola, like hes in that quality group of managers, no. Pipe down.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,307
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19902 on: Today at 04:18:08 pm »
Next week Ole is gonna bring out the A4s like Van Gaal did.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,091
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19903 on: Today at 04:19:31 pm »
I hate to even look at his weasel face with his perma-gurn, Mistoh Fergehs tea boy.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19904 on: Today at 04:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 03:21:25 pm
Theyre averaging a penalty every 3 games essentially. Thats insane

insane stats that even oil sheikhs cant buy

someone in the media should point out who is top in the penalty league for the past 3 seasons. but they are never going to do that aren't they
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19905 on: Today at 04:42:49 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:35:24 pm
someone in the media should point out who is top in the penalty league for the past 3 seasons. but they are never going to do that aren't they

Too busy with segments and articles everytime Salah "goes down too easily".

I mean these fuckers got a penalty after the final whistle last season.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,545
  • RedOrDead
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19906 on: Today at 04:47:40 pm »
Jesus Christ is Gollum wanting a minimum of one pen per game. His team is full of diving rats. They probably practice diving in training as well. Its just refs have decided to grow a bit of a backbone nowadays.
Logged

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,571
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19907 on: Today at 04:49:00 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 493 494 495 496 497 [498]   Go Up
« previous next »
 