I wonder if the same people writing Sancho off already where the same ones writing Havertz off after 5 minutes last season.



You’d think we would realise now some players take time, seen it often enough at Liverpool as well recently, plus some players need better managers than Lampard and Solskjaer as their first managers in this league.



I mean.....Havertz hasn't exactly been particularly good either, has he? I know he scored in the CL Final, and against us. But he's been pretty underwhelming I'd say. Its definitely not a 'quality of league' issue because some of the PLs best players moved directly from there, but the big money signings that have moved from the Bundesliga recently have all struggled far more than anyone expected (and continue to do so). Sancho is far, far too early to write off but I did always think he was quite strongly over-hyped over the summer and its not a massive surprise to me that he's not doing much so far (although again clearly more to do with his managers 'tactics' and players around him than anything else)