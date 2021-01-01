« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19800 on: Today at 03:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:53:34 pm
Can't believe they never got punished for getting a game abandoned. Would any other club get away with that?

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:56:13 pm
They were indulged and defended. No other fanbase would be excused to that extent.

I actually agreed with the decision at the time, as it could set a dangerous precedent in that rival fans could dress up and get games abandoned/pts deducted. Other than being ugly miserable c*nts, with the Scouse accents and obsession with LFC, most of the bitter loons across the park could pass themselves off as reds, which could cost us a title.

However, if they did it again, then they need a severe punishment.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19801 on: Today at 04:14:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:57:45 pm
I actually agreed with the decision at the time, as it could set a dangerous precedent in that rival fans could dress up and get games abandoned/pts deducted. Other than being ugly miserable c*nts, with the Scouse accents and obsession with LFC, most of the bitter loons across the park could pass themselves off as reds, which could cost us a title.

However, if they did it again, then they need a severe punishment.

You'd spot the bitters a mile off though if they dressed up in Liverpool clobber, they'd be the one's melting

Same if the mancs tried to do it to city, if more than 30 turn up then it's deffo not city fans ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19802 on: Today at 04:15:59 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:14:39 pm
You'd spot the bitters a mile off though if they dressed up in Liverpool clobber, they'd be the one's melting


Like they'd wear red as well ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19803 on: Today at 04:18:16 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:23:13 pm
Would certainly be a Noble effort...
AU!... A Full, Half, or Quarter one?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19804 on: Today at 04:19:48 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:14:39 pm
You'd spot the bitters a mile off though if they dressed up in Liverpool clobber, they'd be the one's melting

Same if the mancs tried to do it to city, if more than 30 turn up then it's deffo not city fans ;D

Don't wear colours lid

Mancs go no chance anyway, ooohh aaarrr Oim a City fan oi am
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19805 on: Today at 04:28:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:19:48 pm
ooohh aaarrr Oim a City fan oi am

Bristol City?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19806 on: Today at 04:41:58 pm »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19807 on: Today at 04:42:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:41:58 pm
Farmer's league.

How many of their players would get in a Combine XI?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19808 on: Today at 05:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:24:28 pm
I'm sure I don't have to paint a picture of what it could look like if it were us. God knows, that bellend who threw the bottle at the coach caused enough of a shitstorm.

We've had Utd fans rioting, injuring people and getting a game called off.
We've had mass bunk ins by England fans as well as some appalling behaviour on the streets.
We see a little bit of news coverage which soon blows over. No mass outrage, no calls for sanctions or bans.

Remember the 70s when they toured the 2nd division smashing up the places they visited, but it was treated as a joke because they were going to get promoted because they were Man U.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19809 on: Today at 05:05:44 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:02:08 pm
Remember the 70s when they toured the 2nd division smashing up the places they visited, but it was treated as a joke because they were going to get promoted because they were Man U.

I remember there being particular press hilarity when they were due to visit a small town, might have been Shrewsbury.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19810 on: Today at 05:12:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:42:56 pm
How many of their players would get in a Combine XI?

Could make a good Case for a few of them
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19811 on: Today at 05:40:52 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:42:56 pm
How many of their players would get in a Combine XI?
Enough for a game at Plough Lane followed by an all-nighter at the local Harvester
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19812 on: Today at 05:47:30 pm »
Wurzel the United fans in here anyway?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19813 on: Today at 06:16:42 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:04:23 pm
I'm sorry but I really do think Greenwood is the real deal. If Ronaldo and Cavani slow his development and opportunities it will be one of the biggest mistakes OGS has made.

Greenwood reminds me a LOT of pre-injury Fowler, which is about as high praise I can heap on him.
£150m though?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19814 on: Today at 06:21:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:42:56 pm
How many of their players would get in a Combine XI?

Difficult to pick.
Can't separate the wheat from the chaff.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19815 on: Today at 06:42:36 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:42:56 pm
How many of their players would get in a Combine XI?

Oh Deere.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19816 on: Today at 07:04:02 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:04:23 pm
I'm sorry but I really do think Greenwood is the real deal. If Ronaldo and Cavani slow his development and opportunities it will be one of the biggest mistakes OGS has made.

Greenwood reminds me a LOT of pre-injury Fowler, which is about as high praise I can heap on him.

Yea Greenwood reminds me of Owen or Fowler. he is amazing, just for the shooting technique he's had since 17 alone without the rest which he's slowly added over the past two years. he is far from complete but a lot closer to it, and a much bigger cert to make it at top level for me than Rashford or Sancho who have both actually demonstrated more but I don't think pass the eye test as clearly as Greenwood does
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19817 on: Today at 07:18:36 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:04:02 pm
Yea Greenwood reminds me of Owen or Fowler. he is amazing, just for the shooting technique he's had since 17 alone without the rest which he's slowly added over the past two years. he is far from complete but a lot closer to it, and a much bigger cert to make it at top level for me than Rashford or Sancho who have both actually demonstrated more but I don't think pass the eye test as clearly as Greenwood does

Wait .... Sancho now doesn't pass the eye test? You all were ready to spend 100m on his last season.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19818 on: Today at 07:30:41 pm »
Greenwood is not as good as Fowler. Sorry.
Reds on here need to stop blowing smoke up manc arses  on that one. Not saying Greenwood is shite but Fowler was special.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19819 on: Today at 07:35:38 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 07:30:41 pm
Greenwood is not as good as Fowler. Sorry.
Reds on here need to stop blowing smoke up manc arses  on that one. Not saying Greenwood is shite but Fowler was special.

Now now don't be bias, Greenwood is phenomenal, and without Ole nurturing him he wouldn't be the incarnation of a Maradona / Pele hybrid.......new contract for Ole i say.
