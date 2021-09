He again looked lost last night as they sought to chase an equaliser. He was speaking to Phelan at one point, and then Carrick later on. Or rather they were talking to him and he just sort of shrugged a bit and looked like a rabbit in the headlights. Nothing seemed to change on the pitch, they just pushed a little further up the pitch and brought on Fernandes hoping for a bit of nous or a dive.



I know it’s not always easy, we’ve had our troubles against sides camping in their own area against us over the last year, but West Ham weren’t doing that. He tried nothing and was all out of ideas.



He's out of ideas by the time he's put his left sock on in the morning. There's something seriously wrong at United if they can't see that Ole is a big part of the problem. I'm not worried about them appointing a decent manager though because, in my opinion, United are broken. They need to reset, like we did, but the commercial juggernaut has to roll on.Sancho is suffering from the same problem. It's not like at Liverpool where a new signing can spend months out of the team learning the ropes (not that there are many ropes to learn under Ole). No, he's a 75m+ superstar that has to be on the tele convincing little Tommy to buy another shirt.Disneyland was such an accurate call by Woodward.