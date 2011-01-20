Still waiting for Sancho to actually do something threatening in a game. Seems to lack all of the confidence he had a couple of years ago to just take on the opposition.



Couldn't be at a better club to help him fix all that. haha



Never thought much of him, decent player but never a wow. Thing is at Dortmund, they play a certain way, it's really organised. They also played to his strengths, pace, strong, knows where the goal is. Imagine leaving that set up and walking into an Ole training session? It's the fucking muppets show, they're all there. "...yeah, Jadon, just play the way you played for Dortmund, just do that."He'll go backwards there, like Martial. They're fucked until they get Conte in and they will. I bet he's on a retainer