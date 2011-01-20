« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:52:11 pm
Nice to see saf still having an impact .

Haha, good spot.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:47:15 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ltmlnok53h4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ltmlnok53h4</a>
;D

Am i getting confused here. Are you not Jim Fish on twitter?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
There goes their best chance for a trophy this season.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:47:15 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ltmlnok53h4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ltmlnok53h4</a>


:D  ;D ;D :wave :wave :wave
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Well, you cant expect them to compete on multiple fronts when you consider how little the Glazers have invested.

They only spent £90 odd million that back line, a £120 million on the midfield and a £110 million front line.  Its unfair to expect them to be doing anything against a weakened West Ham side.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Bruno Fernandes is such a dickhead.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Noble calling out Lingard. Yeah he dived. Funny, he never seemed to do that at West Ham, but hes come back here and he starts falling over.

 ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm
Noble calling out Lingard. Yeah he dived. Funny, he never seemed to do that at West Ham, but hes come back here and he starts falling over.

 ;D

Did chuckle at Reggie Kray saying that.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 06:16:39 pm
Fair enough I don't follow that stuff too much either so all I'd seen was Ferdinand's tweet where he called on Jones to terminate his contract, if he didn't realise he was injured and playing games with no cartilage in his knee then it would be typical Ferdinand

Yeah exactly. Its not unlike him to not to bother to do some basic research.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:47:15 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ltmlnok53h4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ltmlnok53h4</a>

Literally the best thing he's ever done for us 🤣🤣
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:02:31 pm
Did chuckle at Reggie Kray saying that.
Reggeh, but where was Ronneh tonight?
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm
Noble calling out Lingard. Yeah he dived. Funny, he never seemed to do that at West Ham, but hes come back here and he starts falling over.

 ;D

haha that is fucking glorious
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:56:03 pm
;D

Am i getting confused here. Are you not Jim Fish on twitter?

Nope not me
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Has Sancho done anything of note in a United shirt?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 09:49:53 pm
Still waiting for Sancho to actually do something threatening in a game.  Seems to lack all of the confidence he had a couple of years ago to just take on the opposition.

Couldn't be at a better club to help him fix all that. haha ;D

Early days but I'd be worried if I was a Man United fan. As you say, he looks devoid of confidence, which you'd never imagine watching him for Dortmund. Genuinely looks like he regrets life's choices.

Luckily for him, no one really seems to have noticed his bad start because OH MY GOD RONALDO IS BACK
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm
Noble calling out Lingard. Yeah he dived. Funny, he never seemed to do that at West Ham, but hes come back here and he starts falling over.

 ;D

Haha brilliant ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:29:19 pm
Has Sancho done anything of note in a United shirt?

No. He hasn't quite got his head around their dark arts.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Hold on, isn't this the first time ever a David Moyes managed team has ever won away at Old Trafford? ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:30:54 pm
Early days but I'd be worried if I was a Man United fan. As you say, he looks devoid of confidence, which you'd never imagine watching him for Dortmund. Genuinely looks like he regrets life's choices.

Luckily for him, no one really seems to have noticed his bad start because OH MY GOD RONALDO IS BACK

He left a club that focused on player development and coaching to take the money at United where they buy ready made names and expect you to do a job. The main strategy at United is to get the ball into the box and fall to the ground if the shot is not on. He can take solace in his millions if the football isnt what he wanted. 
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Their best player is a fucking 50yr old dude that even the Old Lady dumped out
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:29:19 pm
Has Sancho done anything of note in a United shirt?
Dan James 2.0 without the blistering pace. At least James made an instant impact scoring in his first three games. I think he is going to struggle this season and will be in / out the team. Greenwood looks a considerably better talent.

Has Cavani fell off a cliff?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:29:19 pm
Has Sancho done anything of note in a United shirt?

Signed  a lucrative contract.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Lol. Always funny when these lot get knocked out. I listened to it in the background on the radio and there was lot of talk about their amazing depth and their going for four trophies this season. Bit of a morgue by full time, mind.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
Dan James 2.0 without the blistering pace. At least James made an instant impact scoring in his first three games. I think he is going to struggle this season and will be in / out the team. Greenwood looks a considerably better talent.

Has Cavani fell off a cliff?

I tried looking for their number 7, but Cavani seems to look a bit different this year.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:29:19 pm
Has Sancho done anything of note in a United shirt?

I refuse to answer that question ...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 09:49:53 pm
Still waiting for Sancho to actually do something threatening in a game.  Seems to lack all of the confidence he had a couple of years ago to just take on the opposition.

Couldn't be at a better club to help him fix all that. haha ;D

Never thought much of him, decent player but never a wow. Thing is at Dortmund, they play a certain way, it's really organised. They also played to his strengths, pace, strong, knows where the goal is. Imagine leaving that set up and walking into an Ole training session? It's the fucking muppets show, they're all there. "...yeah, Jadon, just play the way you played for Dortmund, just do that."He'll go backwards there, like Martial. They're fucked until they get Conte in and they will. I bet he's on a retainer
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Sancho has been very underwhelming. I dont see any bravery yet and its clear hes not got the pace to really worry other teams. I do think he has time on his side so wouldnt write him off. He has the talent and technically he is sound but I reckon united fans thought they were getting a swashbuckling wide man who would attack a full back at every opportunity. Hes not that and the longer he looks like a passenger the worse this will get.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:47:15 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ltmlnok53h4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ltmlnok53h4</a>

Fucking class, that. "Siempre, Siempre" Forever, forever, Liverpool! Go 'ed Albie, lad

"Get Out! Get Out! Man United. Get Out!"  :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
They have been bigging up how strong their squad is for weeks and then this happens 😂

As ever with this team, fully reliant on individual match winning moments and penalties and there is very little other substance in their game.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:42:00 am
Sancho has been very underwhelming. I dont see any bravery yet and its clear hes not got the pace to really worry other teams. I do think he has time on his side so wouldnt write him off. He has the talent and technically he is sound but I reckon united fans thought they were getting a swashbuckling wide man who would attack a full back at every opportunity. Hes not that and the longer he looks like a passenger the worse this will get.
I keep forgetting they signed him. Early days, yet it could be another Martial in the making. Good young players still need good coaching and they're not getting it at Utd.

Very few of their big signings in recent years have really lived up to their reputation, bar Fernandes.
