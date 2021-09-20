Giving Jones a new contract was perhaps the wrong decision, but the only reason Rio Ferdinand has had a pop at Jones over it is because he cant criticise the real culprit.
Any other club makes that decision and Ferdinand blames the manager for sanctioning it and says good luck to the player for getting whatever he can. Hed have criticised Van Gaal or Moyes, and possibly even Mourinho, but because its his chum thats done it he cant be seen to criticise it. He was mildly critical of Solskjaer after United lost to Young Boys last week, Solskjaer got the hump about it and it ended up with Ferdinand offering a grovelling apology for questioning him, said he loved him and that hell give him a hug next time he sees him. Its all a bit pathetic.