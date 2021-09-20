Im not sure why Ferdinand is being singled out. Pundits in general talk shite. They have to just to fill the paragraphs or airtime. Theyve not got any skills in actual analysis etc, so they just shit out whatever opinion is in their head that day. Same with Carra, Neville et al. Ferdinand apologised when he found out Jones had been injured as it seems he thought he just wasnt picked for 18 months (and Ferdinand is not the sharpest tool in the box). If thats true then his comments arent too wild to claim someone he thought wasnt picked for 18 months should move on.



I fully disagree with you. Even if Jones wasn't injured, there is no need to for Ferdinand to comment on what he should be doing with his career. Ferdinand went to QPR knowing he was crocked to pick up his last fat pay cheque so he can hardly talk. The need for fans and pundits to be so invested in playing Football Manager with their clubs squads they will criticize players for still being at their club is a joke in my opinion. There was no need in at all. Especially considering the amount of shit Jones already gets, it was essentially a pile on and easy target. I'm glad that he's been made to look silly.