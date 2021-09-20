« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19640 on: Today at 06:16:39 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:56:52 pm
Im not sure why Ferdinand is being singled out. Pundits in general talk shite. They have to just to fill the paragraphs or airtime. Theyve not got any skills in actual analysis etc, so they just shit out whatever opinion is in their head that day. Same with Carra, Neville et al. Ferdinand apologised when he found out Jones had been injured as it seems he thought he just wasnt picked for 18 months (and Ferdinand is not the sharpest tool in the box). If thats true then his comments arent too wild to claim someone he thought wasnt picked for 18 months should move on.
Fair enough I don't follow that stuff too much either so all I'd seen was Ferdinand's tweet where he called on Jones to terminate his contract, if he didn't realise he was injured and playing games with no cartilage in his knee then it would be typical Ferdinand
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19641 on: Today at 06:23:11 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:56:52 pm
Im not sure why Ferdinand is being singled out. Pundits in general talk shite. They have to just to fill the paragraphs or airtime. Theyve not got any skills in actual analysis etc, so they just shit out whatever opinion is in their head that day. Same with Carra, Neville et al. Ferdinand apologised when he found out Jones had been injured as it seems he thought he just wasnt picked for 18 months (and Ferdinand is not the sharpest tool in the box). If thats true then his comments arent too wild to claim someone he thought wasnt picked for 18 months should move on.

I fully disagree with you. Even if Jones wasn't injured, there is no need to for Ferdinand to comment on what he should be doing with his career. Ferdinand went to QPR knowing he was crocked to pick up his last fat pay cheque so he can hardly talk. The need for fans and pundits to be so invested in playing Football Manager with their clubs squads they will criticize players for still being at their club is a joke in my opinion. There was no need in at all. Especially considering the amount of shit Jones already gets, it was essentially a pile on and easy target. I'm glad that he's been made to look silly.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19642 on: Today at 06:30:30 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September 20, 2021, 05:41:47 pm
All three of them were identical. He waits for a body part of the defender to stick out, and then initiates contact on it. Thing is, I reckon he'd get a few of these if he didn't do his customary little leg kick out to complete the dive. Was the same thing for his first game back where he took a dive and got nothing. He's lost the yard of pace needed to get past defenders, so I suppose going to ground is the next best thing for him now.

Premier league ref bosses (so Mike Riley?) instructed referees that the first two should have been given.

Sigh, its going to be a long horrible season with him and Rat Face squealing and throwing themselves over every time they get in the box even more than ever.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19643 on: Today at 06:32:32 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 05:31:28 pm
For me sympathy for a footballers injury plight in spite of their obvious efforts to stay fit. He takes disgraceful abuse from our own supporters. Opposition is whatever that's always the way but Ferdinand can fucking stick it up his arse too he's lucky his gobshitery as a young lad never had him miss 3 years of his professional career to injury or had former players and fans demanding he tear up his own contract.

What did Ferdinand say?

Edit: Just saw your follow up post. And yeah, if he didn't realise he'd been injured, that's pretty dumb. it's been common knowledge he's been injured hasn't it?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19644 on: Today at 06:36:12 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:30:30 pm
Premier league ref bosses (so Mike Riley?) instructed referees that the first two should have been given.

Sigh, its going to be a long horrible season with him and Rat Face squealing and throwing themselves over every time they get in the box even more than ever.

Did this happen? Thats unprecedented as far as I know. Ive never heard of PGMOL coming out and stating that one of their refs fucked up a decision
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19645 on: Today at 06:46:40 pm
Giving Jones a new contract was perhaps the wrong decision, but the only reason Rio Ferdinand has had a pop at Jones over it is because he cant criticise the real culprit.

Any other club makes that decision and Ferdinand blames the manager for sanctioning it and says good luck to the player for getting whatever he can. Hed have criticised Van Gaal or Moyes, and possibly even Mourinho, but because its his chum thats done it he cant be seen to criticise it.  He was mildly critical of Solskjaer after United lost to Young Boys last week, Solskjaer got the hump about it and it ended up with Ferdinand offering a grovelling apology for questioning him, said he loved him and that hell give him a hug next time he sees him.  Its all a bit pathetic.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19646 on: Today at 06:52:44 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:30:30 pm
Premier league ref bosses (so Mike Riley?) instructed referees that the first two should have been given.

Sigh, its going to be a long horrible season with him and Rat Face squealing and throwing themselves over every time they get in the box even more than ever.

Its so unlike Mike Riley to think that blatant dives by Manchester United players are in fact stonewall penalties.  Completely out of character. He has absolutely no history of that at all.
