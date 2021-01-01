So the death by a thousand paper cuts continues for Utd. Just like us in the 90s. Ole yet again shows zero capability but his team literally scrapes a 'hard fought' win. The fans think they're mixing with the big boys at the top of the table, all else is forgiven.



Cue midweek, they get embarrassed in the CL or, very likely, an angry West Ham and get knocked out of the cup. Little bit of confusion among the clueless fanbase. Another paper cut.



This is it. They'll trundle along with their little micro runs and maybe breaking the odd club record, giving the veneer of them doing well and looking like their old selves. Then they'll get the odd banana skin here and there and before you know it, slowly but surely, they are out of contention again. They'll steamroll the shite in the league. Pogba will score a 25 yarder, or get two assists in a game. Ditto for Bruno. They'll go to their fans and do their little dab act, J-Lings buzzing around a goal scorer like a pre-pubescent star struck child as he pulls out some shite new dance celebration with them. The commentators will jizz all over the place. Then they play any of the top six and get pumped by one or two and back in the box they go.