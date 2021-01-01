« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 486 487 488 489 490 [491]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1240765 times)

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19600 on: Yesterday at 08:16:19 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 12:07:45 am
Ronaldo diving all over the place .... Shearer and Dublin - "Stone wall pens".

They must be on drugs. Ronaldo's diving was unreal yesterday.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,591
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19601 on: Yesterday at 08:18:11 am »
It was one person in the media that accused Salah of dishonouring Stiles - Tony Cascarino writing in the times. Other papers carried the story knowing that it would be great for clicks.

Heres one of Tonys latest to give an idea of the insight and intelligence were dealing with:

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:29:57 am by thejbs »
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19602 on: Yesterday at 09:13:31 am »
The double standards in football are off the scale when it comes to the subject of diving. Utd's amount of diving has been clear for a while now. Rashford admitted it, Pogba openly encouraged Luke Shaw to dive and was visibly pissed off that he didn't, Fernandes is yelping every week now Ronaldo is throwing himself down all over the shop. I was out a walk yesterday listened to the first half and the amount of times the commentator said about the ball going into the box and a Utd player going to ground was ridiculous.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,926
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19603 on: Yesterday at 10:15:24 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 07:32:42 am
The ref had already blown for offside I think. Then again, didn't United get a pen last year after the final whistle?

The ball would have gone to the player who was fouled and not the one offside.

I think the ref invented a new rule. Its ok to foul a player and prevent him getting the ball if the ball ends up with another player who is offside.

It was as clear a penalty as it gets and ranks with the over-turned Walker red card and penalty on Saturday in the category of bizarre refereeing decisions.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19604 on: Yesterday at 10:17:57 am »
So the death by a thousand paper cuts continues for Utd. Just like us in the 90s. Ole yet again shows zero capability but his team literally scrapes a 'hard fought' win. The fans think they're mixing with the big boys at the top of the table, all else is forgiven.

Cue midweek, they get embarrassed in the CL or, very likely, an angry West Ham and get knocked out of the cup. Little bit of confusion among the clueless fanbase. Another paper cut.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,020
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19605 on: Yesterday at 10:20:47 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 12:07:45 am
Ronaldo diving all over the place .... Shearer and Dublin - "Stone wall pens".

Guaranteed penalties for them next week then
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,422
  • Meh sd f
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19606 on: Yesterday at 10:46:40 am »
At some point, diving becomes counterproductive. If players go into every duel looking for a free kick, they will lose most of them. And all that focus wasted on the referee, it cant be good.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,760
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19607 on: Yesterday at 12:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 08:16:19 am
They must be on drugs. Ronaldo's diving was unreal yesterday.

Disgraceful. I didnt see the match but watching MOTD last night he was hoping that one of his dives would get him a penalty. The referee need to sort that out and tell him it is not acceptable.
Logged

Offline Dr_Evil

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19608 on: Yesterday at 01:30:37 pm »
re Ronaldo: there used to be a great autocorrect here, amending 'Ronaldo' to 'He who fannies about and dives around'. Would be lovely to see its return.
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 15, 2011, 07:30:07 pm
Holy fuck lads I got family home. My computer isn't at a hidden place in the house. They saw the penis.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,200
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19609 on: Yesterday at 01:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Dr_Evil on Yesterday at 01:30:37 pm
re Ronaldo: there used to be a great autocorrect here, amending 'Ronaldo' to 'He who fannies about and dives around'. Would be lovely to see its return.

It was still on here fairly recently as it kept breaking the url in the Squires cartoon thread that mentioned him by name.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,062
  • Bam!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19610 on: Yesterday at 01:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Dr_Evil on Yesterday at 01:30:37 pm
re Ronaldo: there used to be a great autocorrect here, amending 'Ronaldo' to 'He who fannies about and dives around'. Would be lovely to see its return.

I saw this last week, maybe it's for one of his nicknames, like the letters and numbers


Test: he who fannies about and dives around
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • ***JFT97***
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19611 on: Yesterday at 02:04:00 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:45:41 am
After Salah got kicked in the penalty area against West Ham last year and a penalty was awarded loads of people decided he dived (this a few weeks after the Robertson and Welbeck incident which was a stonewaller according to the same people).  It was a few days after Nobby Stiles passed away and a couple of people in the media decided that Mo had been massively disrespectful to him by allowing himself to be kicked.
Aye. Tony fucking Cascarino, it was.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,049
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19612 on: Yesterday at 02:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 07:34:24 am
Did they really say that about Salah?!! Mental if so  :o
Go on to any other teams forum, and read their match thread on the day they play us, and you'll see references to Salah "diving" and being a "cheat", the media smear campaign worked a treat, shame they don't apply the same creation of narrative to Messrs Sir Kane, Haircut 100 Grealish, Ronaldo and good old Bruno, you know, actual cheats.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,914
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19613 on: Yesterday at 03:20:29 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on September 19, 2021, 11:30:25 am
I'll have you know I have a healthy respect for Ed Woodward, Timbo. Between him and Ole, there is a dynasty being created there that will outshine Fergie and Sir Matt's reigns.

 ;D
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19614 on: Yesterday at 03:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:53:31 pm
I saw this last week, maybe it's for one of his nicknames, like the letters and numbers


Test: he who fannies about and dives around


I got a warning on here for using a different nickname for him (referencing one of his alleged acts in Vegas 2009)

 :-[
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19615 on: Yesterday at 03:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:05:19 pm
Go on to any other teams forum, and read their match thread on the day they play us, and you'll see references to Salah "diving" and being a "cheat", the media smear campaign worked a treat, shame they don't apply the same creation of narrative to Messrs Sir Kane, Haircut 100 Grealish, Ronaldo and good old Bruno, you know, actual cheats.

Mate of mine who's a Celtic fan and doesn't watch that much Prem football said to me the other day he's watched a few gams lately, and he could not believe how strong Salah is and how much he stays on his feet, in contrast to the times he's seen Fernandes and Grealish in particular. That he just assumed wrongly that Salah was a diver because that's all you seem to hear.
That piece from Cascarino was shameful.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,016
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19616 on: Yesterday at 04:00:42 pm »
Yeah but Salah plays for penaltypool. Anything with a childish nickname must be true .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19617 on: Yesterday at 04:03:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:00:42 pm
Yeah but Salah plays for penaltypool. Anything with a childish nickname must be true .

Big Dick Nick agrees with that
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
  • A manc
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19618 on: Yesterday at 04:03:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:00:42 pm
Yeah but Salah plays for penaltypool. Anything with a childish nickname must be true .
long bone tone agrees with this. Loserpool don't deserve the penalty abuse
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,616
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19619 on: Yesterday at 04:13:05 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 04:03:07 pm
Big Dick Nick agrees with that

Whats that baldy?
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19620 on: Yesterday at 04:14:57 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:13:05 pm
Whats that baldy?

 :lmao
Where's that fishing rod smiley thing 
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,483
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19621 on: Yesterday at 05:18:03 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:17:57 am
So the death by a thousand paper cuts continues for Utd. Just like us in the 90s. Ole yet again shows zero capability but his team literally scrapes a 'hard fought' win. The fans think they're mixing with the big boys at the top of the table, all else is forgiven.

Cue midweek, they get embarrassed in the CL or, very likely, an angry West Ham and get knocked out of the cup. Little bit of confusion among the clueless fanbase. Another paper cut.
This is it. They'll trundle along with their little micro runs and maybe breaking the odd club record, giving the veneer of them doing well and looking like their old selves. Then they'll get the odd banana skin here and there and before you know it, slowly but surely, they are out of contention again. They'll steamroll the shite in the league. Pogba will score a 25 yarder, or get two assists in a game. Ditto for Bruno. They'll go to their fans and do their little dab act, J-Lings buzzing around a goal scorer like a pre-pubescent star struck child as he pulls out some shite new dance celebration with them. The commentators will jizz all over the place. Then they play any of the top six and get pumped by one or two and back in the box they go.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • Scousers Rule
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19622 on: Yesterday at 05:30:11 pm »
Only saw the last Ronaldo non penalty incident and he is clearly going to ground momentarily before the defender comes to tackle him. Its very clever, deceitful and obviously well practiced by him. Then he went apeshit like a spoiled child. What a Cnut.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,483
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19623 on: Yesterday at 05:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 05:30:11 pm
Only saw the last Ronaldo non penalty incident and he is clearly going to ground momentarily before the defender comes to tackle him. Its very clever, deceitful and obviously well practiced by him. Then he went apeshit like a spoiled child. What a Cnut.
All three of them were identical. He waits for a body part of the defender to stick out, and then initiates contact on it. Thing is, I reckon he'd get a few of these if he didn't do his customary little leg kick out to complete the dive. Was the same thing for his first game back where he took a dive and got nothing. He's lost the yard of pace needed to get past defenders, so I suppose going to ground is the next best thing for him now.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19624 on: Yesterday at 06:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 05:41:47 pm
All three of them were identical. He waits for a body part of the defender to stick out, and then initiates contact on it. Thing is, I reckon he'd get a few of these if he didn't do his customary little leg kick out to complete the dive. Was the same thing for his first game back where he took a dive and got nothing. He's lost the yard of pace needed to get past defenders, so I suppose going to ground is the next best thing for him now.

His 'tracking' is atrocious too. West Ham midfielders were knackered even in the first half but Ronaldo was letting them literally walk away with the ball despite being 5 yards away. No wonder they're struggling against dross teams.

I noticed Greenwood is a bit of a lazy arse too. What the hell are they being taught in training? October looks horrendous for them. Might be melancholic for us too if it's Ole's last days.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,177
  • YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19625 on: Yesterday at 06:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:05:19 pm
Go on to any other teams forum, and read their match thread on the day they play us, and you'll see references to Salah "diving" and being a "cheat", the media smear campaign worked a treat, shame they don't apply the same creation of narrative to Messrs Sir Kane, Haircut 100 Grealish, Ronaldo and good old Bruno, you know, actual cheats.

How can you forget Sterling or Zaha?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,852
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19626 on: Yesterday at 07:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 05:41:47 pm
All three of them were identical. He waits for a body part of the defender to stick out, and then initiates contact on it. Thing is, I reckon he'd get a few of these if he didn't do his customary little leg kick out to complete the dive. Was the same thing for his first game back where he took a dive and got nothing. He's lost the yard of pace needed to get past defenders, so I suppose going to ground is the next best thing for him now.

Last season he'd have got them. PGMOL must have forgotten to tell Smaegol before he signed to posing ****** twat.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19627 on: Yesterday at 10:20:52 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 06:38:29 pm

I noticed Greenwood is a bit of a lazy arse too. What the hell are they being taught in training?


Not doing dem laps is taking a toll.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,194
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19628 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm »
No dessert, no extra energy. It's Ronnie's fault.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,177
  • YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19629 on: Today at 08:54:49 am »
Ferdinand must be incredibly thick. If he's Liverpool, he would re-sign Sterling  :butt
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,852
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19630 on: Today at 09:11:49 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 08:54:49 am
Ferdinand must be incredibly thick. If he's Liverpool, he would re-sign Sterling  :butt

Nah Rio is a sage, after all, he did demand they give Ole a contract.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,177
  • YNWA
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19631 on: Today at 09:41:14 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:11:49 am
Nah Rio is a sage, after all, he did demand they give Ole a contract.

 ;D
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,464
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19632 on: Today at 09:48:51 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 06:38:29 pm
October looks horrendous for them. Might be melancholic for us too if it's Ole's last days.

Sssh, he has a long contract. Would love for him to see it out, or earn a new one by being consistently mediocre!

They are already reliant on Ronaldo. Hope he wins the golden boot whilst allowing everyone else to regress horribly.

Actually fuck it, would be funny if Mo still beat him  ;D
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19633 on: Today at 03:48:11 pm »
Just realised, that if Klopp and Ole stay until the end of their current contracts, they would leave the same summer in 2024.

Not only will I most likely cry seeing Klopp go, but will also be interesting if both us and United are searching for a new manager at the same time. Has that even happened before?

Will be exactly 20 years since the summer of 2004, when Rafa and Mourinho were on the market too. I do hope if there is a perfect fit of a manager for us on the market at the time, that we are in a better position than United to bring him in.

(If Ljinders doesnt get it that is)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:49:57 pm by Lynx the saucy mynx »
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,644
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19634 on: Today at 04:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 03:48:11 pm
Just realised, that if Klopp and Ole stay until the end of their current contracts, they would leave the same summer in 2024.

Not only will I most likely cry seeing Klopp go, but will also be interesting if both us and United are searching for a new manager at the same time. Has that even happened before?

Will be exactly 20 years since the summer of 2004, when Rafa and Mourinho were on the market too. I do hope if there is a perfect fit of a manager for us on the market at the time, that we are in a better position than United to bring him in.

(If Ljinders doesnt get it that is)

I wouldnt worry.  There is no scenario in which Solskjaer sees out that contract and in 2024 both parties go Right. Cheers. Erm, see you then.  He either gets sacked way before it, or if he somehow survives that long the sentimentality will properly go into overdrive and theyll ask him to sign an extension.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 486 487 488 489 490 [491]   Go Up
« previous next »
 