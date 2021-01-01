Just realised, that if Klopp and Ole stay until the end of their current contracts, they would leave the same summer in 2024.
Not only will I most likely cry seeing Klopp go, but will also be interesting if both us and United are searching for a new manager at the same time. Has that even happened before?
Will be exactly 20 years since the summer of 2004, when Rafa and Mourinho were on the market too. I do hope if there is a perfect fit of a manager for us on the market at the time, that we are in a better position than United to bring him in.
(If Ljinders doesnt get it that is)