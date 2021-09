The double standards in football are off the scale when it comes to the subject of diving. Utd's amount of diving has been clear for a while now. Rashford admitted it, Pogba openly encouraged Luke Shaw to dive and was visibly pissed off that he didn't, Fernandes is yelping every week now Ronaldo is throwing himself down all over the shop. I was out a walk yesterday listened to the first half and the amount of times the commentator said about the ball going into the box and a Utd player going to ground was ridiculous.