The best thing about this result is that they can convince themselves it was down to the red card, or an individual error. There's no need for self inspection. No need to ask why they have such a weak and clueless manager. No need to ask why the squad seems to have been assembled at random, or why the match day team is unbalanced with half a dozen obvious deficiencies.



For those who are worrying about Conte rocking up to manage them, don't. United are broken and need a root and branches rebuild, and I don't think the club has the stomach for that.