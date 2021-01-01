« previous next »
Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19240 on: Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Yesterday at 08:09:33 pm
They'll likely turn it around, but my goodness, it would be hilarious if they're dumped out in the group stage again.
Considering theyve had an insanely easy draw. It would be funny as feck
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,638
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19241 on: Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 10:15:25 pm
I hope by reliable you mean simply fit to play every week? He's certainly not reliable in his defensive capabilities.

Always meets with his Probation Officer when required?
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,948
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19242 on: Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm »
Did they start with their best xi today?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,301
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19243 on: Yesterday at 10:27:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm
Did they start with their best xi today?


Sadly, Phil Jones was away. Apart from him, the rest were their best, yes
 
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,478
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19244 on: Yesterday at 10:27:59 pm »
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,933
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19245 on: Yesterday at 10:28:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm
Did they start with their best xi today?

the lesser spotted van De Beek was in the starting 11, so not quite, and Varane on the bench to start with.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,301
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19246 on: Yesterday at 10:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm
Considering theyve had an insanely easy draw. It would be funny as feck

Luckily Man Utd cannot lose to Villareal in the Europa League final this time. Have to be satisfied with a loss in the CL group stages, I m afraid.
Good ebening.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,452
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19247 on: Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:25:46 pm
Did they start with their best xi today?
No. They left young Lingard on the bench. Thankfully he was brought on near the end to save them.
Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19248 on: Yesterday at 10:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm
Considering theyve had an insanely easy draw. It would be funny as feck

yeah its a europa league group at best. hasnt stopped there being countless articles about how tricky and difficult it is. and the inevitable soggy biscuits when they scrape through it
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,852
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19249 on: Yesterday at 10:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:45:32 pm
What an odd 'assessment' of the red card incident. ???

Apparently "that's football". ::)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,893
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19250 on: Yesterday at 10:49:10 pm »
Hahaha haha

Hahaha!

Ha
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,811
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19251 on: Yesterday at 10:52:58 pm »
For some bizarre reason English pundit's  seem to think the Mancs are contenders for the Champions League.  ;D
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,356
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19252 on: Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm
No. They left young Lingard on the bench. Thankfully he was brought on near the end to save them.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,315
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19253 on: Yesterday at 11:00:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:08:00 pm
will earn millions for that one alone.

Shudder to think what the Jota Testicle Waft goes for.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19254 on: Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm »
I'm still laughing    :lmao :lmao

They've got a strong squad now but it's clear as day that ole hasn't got a fucking clue. Europa league again I think 🤔:lmao
Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
  • 11,053ft up
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19255 on: Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm »
I honestly just wish this thread, the club and Ronaldo himself would just disappear.  It's so toxic to think of and look at, the undying adulation for just a piece of shit.  Yeah he's great at scoring goals but he seemingly fails in all other areas of being a person and instead of that being the narrative it's just over the top hero worship.  I wonder if Ole can truly look himself in the mirror.  I suppose he's got enough money out of this racket to where he can but lets not forget he's got a pretty sordid history at Molde to boot.
Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,315
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19256 on: Yesterday at 11:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:13:44 pm
Their side has huge weaknesses at RB, midfield and GK too.

Also LB, CB and Tracking Back. As soon as the attackers start refusing to pass to each other , before Christmas likely, it should be an excellent watch every week.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,404
  • Meh sd f
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19257 on: Yesterday at 11:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm
No. They left young Lingard on the bench. Thankfully he was brought on near the end to save them.
Hes born the same year as Phil Jones. One looks like a baby, and one was born looking like 45
Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19258 on: Yesterday at 11:08:40 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:03:18 pm
Shes not bothered,  she fancies Basel
Brush?
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19259 on: Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:40:27 pm
Special today, crumble.
Sweeeet  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,599
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19260 on: Yesterday at 11:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:52:58 pm
For some bizarre reason English pundit's  seem to think the Mancs are contenders for the Champions League.  ;D
The same odds as us before tonight, which is just mental.
Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,229
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19261 on: Yesterday at 11:18:38 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:50:14 pm
He doesn't think it. You can tell by the way Carragher was mocking him. He looked almost ashamed to be pushing the line

I don't know Tony. He was getting a bit huffy and puffy, and trotting out the "I'm entitled to my opinion" line, which is a dead giveaway for someone that wants something to be true but deep down knows it is not. So perhaps, you are right to some extent but honestly, his opinion would be more valid if he admitted Messi was the better player but argued that there was a specific situation in a game where he thought Ronaldo was better.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline free_at_last

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19262 on: Yesterday at 11:23:59 pm »
Why are people surprised? Remember , Anthony Taylor cant ref them in Europe. :)
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19263 on: Today at 12:02:01 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:00:43 pm
They have a very good side, and are pretty much guaranteed to do well with the players they have. The only limiting factor for them is Ole. Hes not a good manager. Which is why Im confident they wont win the league or CL this year.

I actually want them to do well enough for him to stay but not that well that they win anything, given their financial muscle and pull they should be a major team and they just keep shelling out to get there but managerial apppointments have let them down. Sooner or later, like Everton, they will appoint a decent manager and we don't want that do we?
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,843
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19264 on: Today at 12:07:53 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:02:37 pm
I honestly just wish this thread, the club and Ronaldo himself would just disappear.  It's so toxic to think of and look at, the undying adulation for just a piece of shit.  Yeah he's great at scoring goals but he seemingly fails in all other areas of being a person and instead of that being the narrative it's just over the top hero worship.  I wonder if Ole can truly look himself in the mirror.  I suppose he's got enough money out of this racket to where he can but lets not forget he's got a pretty sordid history at Molde to boot.

As regards well known people (as opposed to some of the ordinary bastards that exist) there are few people I totally dislike (possibly because the PR of the well known is managed) but Ronaldo is on my list, along with John Terry, Eric Clapton, Prince Andrew, Andrew Neill, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford and you can probably add James Corden, Frankie Boyle and Jeremy Clarkson to that list as well. He has enough money to manage his reputation but he still sickens me every time I see him (which used to be less than recent).
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline tornado

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #19265 on: Today at 02:41:56 am »
There will be a wankfest after game 6 when Ronaldo scores a towering header or two and they scrape through into the round of 16 which is as far as they will go in the CL. Just as well, since they will nowhere near contention in the PL by then, so extra day offs don't matter.

Also, they don't then get a shot at the EL where they might have an actual shot at winning.
