"It has been painful going back to Anfield. Crying in the players' lounge and hoping nobody sees. It has been torture for a long time. It is like splitting up with your wife. I can only blame myself, I said yes to Real Madrid. I still love Liverpool. Different to (Carragher), you are still at the club being idolised. I was you. ""And yet there is a polarised opinion because of me thinking I will go away for a year and all of a sudden it is all ruined. If I am walking along the Kop, they're saying "you Manc" or whatever and I have got to live with that. It has killed me for ages and the wound will never go.""I've never been one of those guys who you'd see hanging around their former club, wearing club gear, doing nothing in particular other than just being seen there. I see guys like that  lads I played with and against  doing that at clubs all over the land.""You wouldn't see a guy like Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard or Jamie Carragher ever doing that and I wouldn't dream of doing it either. It looks desperate. It makes me cringe.""Yes, a football club was once my place of work. But when I left, that contact was broken. I can't then become a fan  a hanger-on, standing around to remind anyone who might be looking that I once played there. I'm secure enough with my legacy and contributions that I don't need to."