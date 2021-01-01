« previous next »
United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19080 on: Today at 11:33:44 am
Thank you very much, @PaulF, @rob1966, @DonkeyWan, @Lynx the saucy mynx, @red_Mark1980, @fucking appalled, @MJD-L4, @OOS, @Black Bull Nova...

Really appreciate for your feedbacks. Think that I have no choice but to join the fellows of respectable Scousers in this kind of opinion.  :)

Well, most of you are from Liverpool by the way (or from England, or Scotland, or Ireland)... Three Aces of Liverpool for me then: Torres, Suarez and Salah. So much love for them.  :D  :D

After I did some readings, I think I might get the overall picture from your point of view, dear beloved Scousers.

=========================

+ Michael Owen, Interview, strettynews.com:

"It has been painful going back to Anfield. Crying in the players' lounge and hoping nobody sees. It has been torture for a long time. It is like splitting up with your wife. I can only blame myself, I said yes to Real Madrid. I still love Liverpool. Different to (Carragher), you are still at the club being idolised. I was you. "

"And yet there is a polarised opinion because of me thinking I will go away for a year and all of a sudden it is all ruined. If I am walking along the Kop, they're saying "you Manc" or whatever and I have got to live with that. It has killed me for ages and the wound will never go."

"I've never been one of those guys who you'd see hanging around their former club, wearing club gear, doing nothing in particular other than just being seen there. I see guys like that  lads I played with and against  doing that at clubs all over the land."

"You wouldn't see a guy like Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard or Jamie Carragher ever doing that and I wouldn't dream of doing it either. It looks desperate. It makes me cringe."

"Yes, a football club was once my place of work. But when I left, that contact was broken. I can't then become a fan  a hanger-on, standing around to remind anyone who might be looking that I once played there. I'm secure enough with my legacy and contributions that I don't need to."

-- Michael Owen --
« Last Edit: Today at 11:48:17 am by NarutoReds »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19081 on: Today at 11:44:04 am
Michael Owen can cry me a river.

He knew what he was doing the whole time.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19082 on: Today at 11:50:39 am
Torres is also a massive c*nt. Suarez is a c*nt, but not as big of a c*nt as Torres.

My next kid, if I have one, will be named "Only Mo Salah has more" in honour of every stat that Opta reels out on Twitter.  :champ
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19083 on: Today at 11:54:45 am
I take that as - really a lot of c*nts in your "life list", mate...? Hahaha!!! Dear lord.  ;D  ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19084 on: Today at 11:55:21 am
Tell ya whats horrible. Sprouts. Theyre not as bad as sprouts though. But whats even worse than them both are sprouts

And dont even get me started on Sprouts.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19085 on: Today at 12:53:49 pm
No surprise that Gary Neville thinks Ronaldo is the greatest player of all time. But even for his standards, the use of cherry-picked stats was an absolute fucking joke. He was claiming that Ronaldo is better because he scores more goals with his weaker foot and through headers, and most ludicrously, through penalties. I can't wait for us to rip them a new one when we play them so these pricks will shut the fuck up.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19086 on: Today at 01:23:36 pm
Imagine a coach saying "Tell you what Lionel, you're doing OK but you need to work on that right foot"

To be honest I could imagine Neville as a coach actually saying that such is his conviction that he's right about everything.

Messi walks off shaking his head......

Tell you what would raise a fortune for charity; sponsoring Neville to stop feeling the need to give his opinion on everything.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19087 on: Today at 01:29:43 pm
It was more this beauty from crooks
Quote
Fernandes: It's only right and proper that a team like Manchester United have the best players money can buy. It is after all Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes fits that bill and his goal against Newcastle proved it. It was not only the best goal of the match but the midfielder didn't appear to be the slightest bit overawed by the arrival or presence of his countryman Ronaldo.

Talk by some supporters, mostly Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, suggested Ronaldo's ego might destabilise the United dressing room. I get the feeling Fernandes is going to get on fine with Ronaldo and the United dressing room is far less likely to be intimidated by the Portuguese superstar than the teams I've just mentioned.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19088 on: Today at 01:37:25 pm
He was at it a few times last night. Talking with his super serious face on, with pauses between each sentence to show how deeply he thinks about the game and how we should all hang on his every word.

He did concede that our first eleven is probably stil the best in the league and he seemed genuinely unnerved by that so at least thats something.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #19089 on: Today at 01:44:56 pm
Pretty much everyone connected to Man United, Chelsea, or anyone that got on like a c*nt to force a move away from Liverpool  :D
