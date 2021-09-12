« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
According to SSN, Ronaldos diet is rubbing off on everyone and most of the players have stopped getting dessert.

When will all this crap end?

Apparently hes gone all Gillian McKeith on them. Stool inspection at 9am.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Apparently he’s gone all Gillian McKeith on them. Stool inspection at 9am.

Live on Sky or is Dion Dublin bringing us all the insight on the radio?

Might have to have an early break tomorrow
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
I'm now swerving any and all footy reports as I just cannot be arsed with the wankfest over "Me Me Me" and the fawning Smaegol.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Cant see them winning fuck all. They will go all out attack, thinking they are Brazil but if they lose the ball, then Ronaldo, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Pogba, Greenwood arnt going to go get it back, it will be left to their shite midfield to clean up. With all those attacking players Utd must push their line up too and Maguire especially should not be in a high line. Vulnerable they are.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 04:36:46 pm
Cant see them winning fuck all. They will go all out attack, thinking they are Brazil but if they lose the ball, then Ronaldo, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Pogba, Greenwood arnt going to go get it back, it will be left to their shite midfield to clean up. With all those attacking players Utd must push their line up too and Maguire especially should not be in a high line. Vulnerable they are.

They don't go all out attack though.  Against big teams they'll do what they've always done under this manager, sit deep and try and counter with their speed in wide areas.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:42:55 pm
They don't go all out attack though.  Against big teams they'll do what they've always done under this manager, sit deep and try and counter with their speed in wide areas.

Against teams they are expected to beat they will and I can see them getting caught out.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 04:45:52 pm
Against teams they are expected to beat they will and I can see them getting caught out.

Hope so, but most teams will shit themselves and sit deep too, which will play into their hands with Ronaldo getting on the end of crosses.

Think they'll be up there but will fall short because of their attitude in big matches.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 08:31:12 am

"He is superhuman, isn't he? You just watch him... and I don't care if you support Manchester United or you don't, you can't help but just smile when he scores a goal or is interviewed. It is just so good for football to see somebody like that."[/i]


Rather highlights the inferiority complex many of the The Premier League is the Best in the World crew actually harbour doesnt it.  They claim its the best, that everyone wants to play in the Premier League but when he turns up they act like they cant believe hes come to little old England, he doesnt really belong and the Premier League doesnt deserve him. 

Its was all rather embarrassing before, its getting utterly pathetic now.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Can't see why anyone has a problem with them

Glam signings
Media wankfest
Fans kicking off outside & inside the ground
Sex pests in the team

It's like the 70's & 80's again, Man United are back
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:34:16 pm
I'm now swerving any and all footy reports as I just cannot be arsed with the wankfest over "Me Me Me" and the fawning Smaegol.
Do it. It's great. I've not seen anything about the show pony or his putrid club since he rolled up for his final big payday. It's just LFC for me. The rest can fuck right off.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 05:45:01 pm
Can't see why anyone has a problem with them

Glam signings
Media wankfest
Fans kicking off outside & inside the ground
Sex pests in the team

It's like the 70's & 80's again, Man United are back

Yep through the 80s they regularly landed expensive signings in pursuit of us, but failed consistently to gell as a team to seriously challenge us.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 04:18:44 pm
According to SSN, Ronaldos diet is rubbing off on everyone and most of the players have stopped getting dessert.

When will all this crap end?

Ronaldo pushing fibre, too?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:19:35 pm
Apparently Ronaldo has parked in Fergusons spot as well.

He held Ferguson down at the end of their last game and tik-tocked himself teabagging him apparantly.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
I mean, it's really weird. Last season Juventus missed winning 10 in a row, ending up going from 1st to 4th. They then offload Ronaldo, as they think he is too old. He comes to the PL, one of the most demanding leagues in the world, and is welcomed like the second coming of Jesus. Very odd.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:19:06 pm
I mean, it's really weird. Last season Juventus missed winning 10 in a row, ending up going from 1st to 4th. They then offload Ronaldo, as they think he is too old. He comes to the PL, one of the most demanding leagues in the world, and is welcomed like the second coming of Jesus. Very odd.

Because before you know it the famous Manchester United will have gone ten years without a title and 15 without a European Cup and their fans are absolutely desperate.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 04:18:44 pm
According to SSN, Ronaldos diet is rubbing off on everyone and most of the players have stopped getting dessert.

Wow that's really interesting. So what are they saying? Professional athletes should avoid eating dessert as it's better for them to perform at the highest level if they eat healthier food?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:30:03 pm
Wow that's really interesting. So what are they saying? Professional athletes should avoid eating dessert as it's better for them to perform at the highest level if they eat healthier food?

Its a bit different to the Leave them alone, let them eat what they want. Youre not their Mum rhetoric aimed at Moyes when Ferdinand had a moan about the scoffing of chips being frowned upon, isnt it.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:34:50 pm
Its a bit different to the Leave them alone, let them eat what they want. Youre not their Mum rhetoric aimed at Moyes when Ferdinand had a moan about the scoffing of chips being frowned upon, isnt it.

They do what they want.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 04:14:01 pm
They've turned a corner.

Be very afraid.

They drew with Southampton. Usually they lose. I've been shitting bricks for weeks now.

This comment to appear on Redcafe in 3..2.. because RAWK is obsessed. :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 08:31:12 am
+ Michael Owen delivers his verdict on 'superhuman' Cristiano Ronaldo after second Manchester United debut
- Manchester Evening News, Michael Owen Interview.

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has described Cristiano Ronaldo as being "superhuman" after marking his return to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon with a brace in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

For former United ace Owen, he could not help but wax lyrical about the former Juventus man following the full-time whistle.

Owen told the Premier League's website : "He is 36, and I know a lot of people will be screaming at the tele saying: 'Yes, but he is probably the equivalent of a 28-year-old'.

"He is superhuman, isn't he? You just watch him... and I don't care if you support Manchester United or you don't, you can't help but just smile when he scores a goal or is interviewed. It is just so good for football to see somebody like that."

-- Michael Owen --

- manchestereveningnews.co.uk
- https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/manchester-united-michael-owen-ronaldo-21548465



I love how he associates himself as a former Man United player whenever they are in the limelight. All for his brand. Didnt see him doing that when they were fighting for 4th while we were going for the title.

Brand Michael Owen.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:46:44 pm
So there fucking should be with what they've spent on transfers and wages.
Come ed Neville, where's the pressure that you'd be piling onto any other manager who'd spent that much?

It's a policy that United have had on and off for many years, yes, decent players in the team, but concentrate on spending big money on players who can win or turn games (and sell shirts and images as a consequence) rather than concentrate on a balanced team (they have had balanced teams as well). It works as well but it worked better in the days that 85 points was enough to win the league.

Van Persie
Van Nistlerooy
Ibrahamovic
Cole
Yorke
Sheringham
Rooney
Ronaldo
Forlan
Falcao
Cavani
Owen
Larrson
Lukaku
Tevez
Berbatov
Sanchez

They have played with the likes of Fletcher, Butt, Fred, Djemba Djemba, Kleberson, Anderson, Bebe and McTominay
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 10:55:12 pm
I love how he associates himself as a former Man United player whenever they are in the limelight. All for his brand. Didnt see him doing that when they were fighting for 4th while we were going for the title.

Brand Michael Owen.

He really is a bit of a dick our Michael these days, it was going so well until 2004, and for those that do not remember

https://www.planetfootball.com/nostalgia/remembering-the-brochure-that-got-michael-owen-a-move-to-man-utd/

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Hahaha!! :D IF... If it's me, it's quite hard to despise Owen though. Thought that he always love us?
Michael Owen... Progressed through the Liverpool youth team, first full season in Premier League - finished as joint top scorer with 18 goals with Liverpool,
came 14th in the "100 Players Who Shook The Kop"... And in 1998, becoming England's youngest player and youngest goalscorer at the time.
And was doing that under Liverpool's tag.

But yes... Maybe still a bit of a dick... BUT for someone who is voted as a Player Who Shook The Kop, he's not considered as "part of us"? **Sorry, I am not from England.
I just want to know how the fellows of respectable Scousers feel about him. Pardon for my knowledge as an "outsider Liverpool fan".

p/s: He is really rich, isn't he?

But yes, I am a fan of him LIKE I am a fan of Suarez by the way. You know, the sentiment of Liverpool fans love their own Ace. It keeps me driving as a fan, even Torres broke my heart once. Hahahah!!!  ;D  ;D
Imagine being a Liverpool fan but is not in love with your own Ace, that is not fun. Like we are in love with Salah. With Robbie Fowler. It keeps driving me as a fan.
Like I watched a video of a kid was running toward Salah's car just to have a picture with him, and Salah got out of the car to entertain the kid. A fan.  :)
** But Jesus, Salah did stop his car just to have a picture with him and the kid's crying.  :'(  :'(

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Hi Naruto.
 Get what you are saying about Owen, but it's like an ex. You can still admire and respect them after an amicable breakup. Bit if you find they end up going to the rich bloke who's a complete knob and then onto your enemy, it's hard to stay affectionate.
 (And yes.... The councilling was expensive)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
So .... Ive never bothered to read Garth crooks' team of the week. He's on a wind up right?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:36:03 am
So .... Ive never bothered to read Garth crooks' team of the week. He's on a wind up right?
What is his team of the week?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:36:03 am
So .... Ive never bothered to read Garth crooks' team of the week. He's on a wind up right?

He's a complete wanker, honestly might be one of the worst out there but goes a little under the radar as his team of the week is the only platform he has really. He's constantly including LFC players just so he can then have a go at the manager or Salah, he seems to absolutely loathe us.
