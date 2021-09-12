Surprises me that United beating a shit Newcastle side at home which is the kind of result theyve always gotten has worried some people, of course you expect it from the media especially as it was Ronaldos debut but Im surprised that many on here are arsed about it.



Theyve got a lot of good attackers and if they hit form and get into a bit of a groove they may push themselves into a title race in the same way that we did in 13-14, but drastically the chances of that happening arent great. Its not enough of an issue to worry about.



I look at them and still see the same issues which have hampered them previously (which was never really their firepower up front which has always been relatively enviable for most clubs) but the fact theyve got 2 shit midfielders and one world class one who only demonstrates a tenth of his ability when he can be arsed to show up.



At the end of the day theyve got a largely poor midfield and a debatable defence, of course they may score their way to a title challenge but I dont see them finishing above us or City.