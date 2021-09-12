« previous next »
horrible to see that happen to Elliott today. I get the same feeling watching him that I do of Greenwood and Foden - an absolute cert to make it

maybe to make a final point to those i haven't personal messaged regarding ronaldo - i would never seek to diminish such a crime as this. but i do seek to clarify that certain people who are now demanding answers in quoted responses of me regarding his alleged actions really did not seem to care at all before he returned to united.  and I wonder why answers are demanded of me to his actions on that basis



Happy that your red brethren chose not to take the opportunity to protest the Glazers ownerships whilst one of them was sat in the directors box?  Seemed like an opportunity too good to be missed if you ask me.  I guess United fans concern over the future of their club is not as important as catching a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Glazers know it too, the game with the most media interest so far this season and with world watching, you could have had 90 minutes of making your point to the worlds media, of making it uncomfortable for a man you supposedly all want out of your club.  But instead he goes along and gets to sit there smiling and  laughing inside as he knew you lot were going to be too busy sitting there in your official Manchester United Ronaldo 7 merchandise, and looking starry eyed at the pitch, to worry about the owners. 

They treat you like mugs because you are mugs.

What do you expect of a club that has operated close to the edge of a moral vacuum since Busby left, Docherty, Giggs, Yorke & Bosnich, Best, Rooney, Edwards.......

They wheel out a weary looking Bobby Charlton on a regular basis to boost the moral fibre of the club
They look good going forward but they don't half concede some chances, for that reason I can't see them winning most of the H2H's with the other big 3 so ultimately they should fall short.

Thank fuck we got Fabinho instead of them a few years ago, wasn't it between us and them?
Shite timing for me, this Ronaldo wankfest. I had to endure a family gathering of the in-laws at ours on Saturday. Father-in-law and brother-in-law are both rabid Man Utd supporters. As are their other halves and the niece and the nephew. All of them. All stuffed into my living room, drinking my beer, watching that cringe fest on match of the day and singingfucking singing!

The second their match came on, I just slipped out with a not watching this shite and went to do the washing up, much to their irritation. Then when I knew it was safe, sauntered back in and asked how the protest against the owner who had turned up had gone? Did they all wear green and gold? Bet that showed him. Pathetic club, pathetic supporters. Oops! Wife glaring.

Their celebratory mood slowly fizzled out after that and was replaced by a slightly awkward atmosphere. Felt great. Job done! ;D
Michael Owen delivers his verdict on 'superhuman' Cristiano Ronaldo after second Manchester United debut
Manchester Evening News, Michael Owen Interview.

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has described Cristiano Ronaldo as being "superhuman" after marking his return to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon with a brace in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

For former United ace Owen, he could not help but wax lyrical about the former Juventus man following the full-time whistle.

Owen told the Premier League's website : "He is 36, and I know a lot of people will be screaming at the tele saying: 'Yes, but he is probably the equivalent of a 28-year-old'.

"He is superhuman, isn't he? You just watch him... and I don't care if you support Manchester United or you don't, you can't help but just smile when he scores a goal or is interviewed. It is just so good for football to see somebody like that."

They look good going forward but they don't half concede some chances, for that reason I can't see them winning most of the H2H's with the other big 3 so ultimately they should fall short.

Thank fuck we got Fabinho instead of them a few years ago, wasn't it between us and them?

Right said Fred
Michael Owen delivers his verdict on 'superhuman' Cristiano Ronaldo after second Manchester United debut
Manchester Evening News, Michael Owen Interview.

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has described Cristiano Ronaldo as being "superhuman" after marking his return to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon with a brace in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

For former United ace Owen, he could not help but wax lyrical about the former Juventus man following the full-time whistle.

Owen told the Premier League's website : "He is 36, and I know a lot of people will be screaming at the tele saying: 'Yes, but he is probably the equivalent of a 28-year-old'.

"He is superhuman, isn't he? You just watch him... and I don't care if you support Manchester United or you don't, you can't help but just smile when he scores a goal or is interviewed. It is just so good for football to see somebody like that."

I read that then vomited a bit into my own mouth.
Surprises me that United beating a shit Newcastle side at home which is the kind of result theyve always gotten has worried some people, of course you expect it from the media especially as it was Ronaldos debut but Im surprised that many on here are arsed about it.

Theyve got a lot of good attackers and if they hit form and get into a bit of a groove they may push themselves into a title race in the same way that we did in 13-14, but drastically the chances of that happening arent great. Its not enough of an issue to worry about.

I look at them and still see the same issues which have hampered them previously (which was never really their firepower up front which has always been relatively enviable for most clubs) but the fact theyve got 2 shit midfielders and one world class one who only demonstrates a tenth of his ability when he can be arsed to show up.

At the end of the day theyve got a largely poor midfield and a debatable defence, of course they may score their way to a title challenge but I dont see them finishing above us or City.
No wonder Owen loves him, they seem to go to the same beautician with the aim of both ultimately ending up looking like a 80s gangsters wife. Surprised Owen hasn't turned up as landlady in the Queen Vic
I read that then vomited a bit into my own mouth.

I laughed at the bit that described Owen as a "former United ace", then stopped reading.
When are the next riots?
Comments like this piss me off and why people claim football is more about the players than clubs for some.

and I don't care if you support Manchester United or you don't, you can't help but just smile when he scores a goal or is interviewed.

I saw something similar on the BBC updates on Saturday - something like "people from all clubs should appreciate him coming to the PL and wouldn't we all celebrate if he won the league".
horrible to see that happen to Elliott today. I get the same feeling watching him that I do of Greenwood and Foden - an absolute cert to make it

maybe to make a final point to those i haven't personal messaged regarding ronaldo - i would never seek to diminish such a crime as this. but i do seek to clarify that certain people who are now demanding answers in quoted responses of me regarding his alleged actions really did not seem to care at all before he returned to united.  and I wonder why answers are demanded of me to his actions on that basis





I'm a massive fan of United as you know mate, but I think it's out of order people sending you PMs about that.

You seem like a decent lad (for a Manc :) ) and it's out of order having a go at you for stuff like this - or Giggs or whoever.

I'm a massive fan of United as you know mate, but I think it's out of order people sending you PMs about that.

You seem like a decent lad (for a Manc :) ) and it's out of order having a go at you for stuff like this - or Giggs or whoever.
Agree.
