« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1202622 times)

Offline Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,589
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18960 on: Today at 08:19:48 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:49:09 am
Happy that your red brethren chose not to take the opportunity to protest the Glazers ownerships whilst one of them was sat in the directors box?  Seemed like an opportunity too good to be missed if you ask me.  I guess United fans concern over the future of their club is not as important as catching a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Glazers know it too, the game with the most media interest so far this season and with world watching, you could have had 90 minutes of making your point to the worlds media, of making it uncomfortable for a man you supposedly all want out of your club.  But instead he goes along and gets to sit there smiling and  laughing inside as he knew you lot were going to be too busy sitting there in your official Manchester United Ronaldo 7 merchandise, and looking starry eyed at the pitch, to worry about the owners. 

They treat you like mugs because you are mugs.

Theyll save the protest until its useful as a method to try to create trouble for us as usual. Didnt work last time, wont work this time. Maybe the media will call out the fact that they dont seem too invested in protesting if they only show up one or two games a season. Probably not though.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18961 on: Today at 08:20:37 am »
Interesting piece by Jonathan Wilson on the Ronaldo signing, in contrast to the media-gasms elsewhere:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/sep/11/cristiano-ronaldo-hero-worship-does-not-mask-manchester-uniteds-flaws

Even with Utd's issues in midfield and defence, there is still one glaring weakness in Solksjaer. Teams rarely (if ever) win things with an average coach, and Utd will still get found out in the big moments against the best managers, regardless of how many goals Ronaldo scores.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,480
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18962 on: Today at 08:21:39 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:20:37 am
Interesting piece by Jonathan Wilson on the Ronaldo signing, in contrast to the media-gasms elsewhere:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/sep/11/cristiano-ronaldo-hero-worship-does-not-mask-manchester-uniteds-flaws

Even with Utd's issues in midfield and defence, there is still one glaring weakness in Solksjaer. Teams rarely (if ever) win things with an average coach, and Utd will still get found out in the big moments against the best managers, regardless of how many goals Ronaldo scores.

I could be wrong but Wilson doesnt think much of us and our chances this season either.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,661
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18963 on: Today at 08:32:56 am »
So, the cringefest Plastic Ronnie circus rolled into Salford yesterday and it was all so boringly predictable.

:puke2
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18964 on: Today at 08:33:44 am »
The Wilson dude is not saying anything new.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18965 on: Today at 08:48:44 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:33:44 am
The Wilson dude is not saying anything new.
Not in terms of the problems Utd have elsewhere on the pitch, but he acknowledges the insecurities of a club pursuing this sort of vanity project, which is more telling of where Utd are right now. Trying to recapture former glories with a former player isn't the sort of long term thinking they need.

It would be like us buying another top striker after 2013/14 to score even more goals, when the problems weren't goalscoring.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,447
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18966 on: Today at 09:13:48 am »
Also, what does it say about their manager's standing that it took Fergie to make a call to get him to sign?

I was embarrassed when Rodgers was getting Stevie to text Kroos to get him to sign for us. At least he was a current player. This is worse.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 923
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18967 on: Today at 09:33:53 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:20:37 am
Interesting piece by Jonathan Wilson on the Ronaldo signing, in contrast to the media-gasms elsewhere:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/sep/11/cristiano-ronaldo-hero-worship-does-not-mask-manchester-uniteds-flaws

Even with Utd's issues in midfield and defence, there is still one glaring weakness in Solksjaer. Teams rarely (if ever) win things with an average coach, and Utd will still get found out in the big moments against the best managers, regardless of how many goals Ronaldo scores.

After reading the BBC sports content on the United game yesterday i thought i was going mad, the hype on that channel is ridiculous and i dont know if Alan Shearer is itching for a BJ off CR but he's embarassing in his praise.

This article is much closer to the reality of the situation after watching yesterdays game. Dont get me wrong the game was actually a really good watch, that was because there was the constant sense of danger at both ends, makes it fun game.

The United midfield was dreadful from a defensive perspective as Newcastle sythed through them countless times. Yes thats Newcastle. Away from home. If that doesnt send warning signals to United fans i dont know what will. However i think they will be in a Ronaldo hazy glow, much like when im having a really good night out and i forget all the mundane practical problems i face the next day.

Loking at their run of fixtures i feel a major bump is coming up, while the likes of West Ham, Everton, Aston Villa and Leicester are not title challengers they are decent teams with good systems with solid midfields who will expose the evident flaws at Ronaldo's United. They all also possess something that would have transformed yesterdays game, each has a high class goalscorer.

So i kinda hope the United fans are enjoying their hazy glow right now, because the hangover is on its way.
Logged

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,879
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18968 on: Today at 09:39:55 am »
Ah remember the days of pitch invasions. It's all happy again now isn't it :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475]   Go Up
« previous next »
 