Interesting piece by Jonathan Wilson on the Ronaldo signing, in contrast to the media-gasms elsewhere:



https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/sep/11/cristiano-ronaldo-hero-worship-does-not-mask-manchester-uniteds-flaws



Even with Utd's issues in midfield and defence, there is still one glaring weakness in Solksjaer. Teams rarely (if ever) win things with an average coach, and Utd will still get found out in the big moments against the best managers, regardless of how many goals Ronaldo scores.



After reading the BBC sports content on the United game yesterday i thought i was going mad, the hype on that channel is ridiculous and i dont know if Alan Shearer is itching for a BJ off CR but he's embarassing in his praise.This article is much closer to the reality of the situation after watching yesterdays game. Dont get me wrong the game was actually a really good watch, that was because there was the constant sense of danger at both ends, makes it fun game.The United midfield was dreadful from a defensive perspective as Newcastle sythed through them countless times. Yes thats Newcastle. Away from home. If that doesnt send warning signals to United fans i dont know what will. However i think they will be in a Ronaldo hazy glow, much like when im having a really good night out and i forget all the mundane practical problems i face the next day.Loking at their run of fixtures i feel a major bump is coming up, while the likes of West Ham, Everton, Aston Villa and Leicester are not title challengers they are decent teams with good systems with solid midfields who will expose the evident flaws at Ronaldo's United. They all also possess something that would have transformed yesterdays game, each has a high class goalscorer.So i kinda hope the United fans are enjoying their hazy glow right now, because the hangover is on its way.