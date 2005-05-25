« previous next »
When do they play Burnley?
Will they get to take one each every time they get one now?

They're taking them like this

Penandes & Penaldo practising their new penalty technique for this season

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8_wvMsmXjOg&amp;start=100&amp;end=109" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8_wvMsmXjOg&amp;start=100&amp;end=109</a>
Let me paint a beautiful picture for you:

Its Saturday, full crowd at Old Trafford, at Halftime Cristiano Ronaldo gets subbed on, the crowd is buzzing.

92nd minute penalty to United, Ronaldo takes it

and he misses

FT: Man Utd - Newcastle 0-0
Just remember who's in charge of Newcastle....
What happened to them being fined / investigated about the stadium break in?
5 live has been nauseating these last few days. Mentioned every few minutes about his return.

Was listening in the car last night to Dion Dublin. He was praising 'Ronnie' to the skies. He went on about having worn the 'famous United number 7' himself and scored on his debut. The gobshite interviewing him said he was there and what a magnificent goal it was to which Dublin concurred. Then the coup de grace, Dublin explained that listening on the radio was the only way to catch the United, Newcastle game, live and where you could get wonderful insight into the game from the likes of him and others...yes, 'the likes of me who have played the game at a high level, number 7 for Manchester United, and others can give you an insight into the game'. I shit you not. Maybe not word for word but not far off. Dion fucking Dublin, who has worn the famous number 7 shirt for Manchester United, gives us insight into the game from the radio...
Real shame in all this coverage no-one is asking him why he's not been to the states recently
Was listening in the car last night to Dion Dublin. He was praising 'Ronnie' to the skies. He went on about having worn the 'famous United number 7' himself and scored on his debut. The gobshite interviewing him said he was there and what a magnificent goal it was to which Dublin concurred. Then the coup de grace, Dublin explained that listening on the radio was the only way to catch the United, Newcastle game, live and where you could get wonderful insight into the game from the likes of him and others...yes, 'the likes of me who have played the game at a high level, number 7 for Manchester United, and others can give you an insight into the game'. I shit you not. Maybe not word for word but not far off. Dion fucking Dublin, who has worn the famous number 7 shirt for Manchester United, gives us insight into the game from the radio...

I messaged in saying that It was easy to watch if you wanted as its being shown around the world and easy to stream. Somewhat unsurprisingly, they didnt read it out or mention it.
https://twitter.com/sistoney67/status/1436585438668541954

Not gonna lie. This whole wankery over Ronaldo rubs me the wrong way especially with all the Mendy shit going on. If people wanna say he's a brilliant player that's one thing, but going on about what a great person he is right now is very shit in my opinion.
I messaged in saying that It was easy to watch if you wanted as its being shown around the world and easy to stream. Somewhat unsurprisingly, they didnt read it out or mention it.

What and miss Dions insight?
https://twitter.com/sistoney67/status/1436585438668541954

Not gonna lie. This whole wankery over Ronaldo rubs me the wrong way especially with all the Mendy shit going on. If people wanna say he's a brilliant player that's one thing, but going on about what a great person he is right now is very shit in my opinion.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/sep/09/cristiano-ronaldo-return-manchester-united-awkward-conversations-as-well-as-cheers
