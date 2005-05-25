5 live has been nauseating these last few days. Mentioned every few minutes about his return.



Was listening in the car last night to Dion Dublin. He was praising 'Ronnie' to the skies. He went on about having worn the 'famous United number 7' himself and scored on his debut. The gobshite interviewing him said he was there and what a magnificent goal it was to which Dublin concurred. Then the coup de grace, Dublin explained that listening on the radio was the only way to catch the United, Newcastle game, live and where you could get wonderful insight into the game from the likes of him and others...yes, 'the likes of me who have played the game at a high level, number 7 for Manchester United, and others can give you an insight into the game'. I shit you not. Maybe not word for word but not far off. Dion fucking Dublin, who has worn the famous number 7 shirt for Manchester United, gives us insight into the game from the radio...