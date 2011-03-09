He's just far too good to flop, but it would be nice



I think he will certainly find that defences are more physical and more organised than when he left, and that there are no gimme games any more in the PL - unlike half the teams in La Liga or Serie A that roll over every week. This isn't 2005, and he isn't a prime 21 year old that rips defences apart single handed or scores 35 yarders. He is a flat track bully that thrives on the team defaulting to him every time, and having attacks built around him finishing them off. He doesn't press or track back, and will increasingly shoot rather than play a teammate in.He'll get goals, but then he did that Juve anyway - yet they barely scraped 4th last season and flopped in the CL throughout his time there. A better manager would know exactly how to use him, but I think Ole is weak and will adopt a 'just give it to Ronaldo' approach, which will soon see him double marked and bullied. It will also be interesting to see how Ole manages that massive ego if Ronaldo has a barren spell, as I can't imagine he'd have the balls to ever drop him or sub him off. It's easy to bench Cavani for a few games or take him off after 60 minutes, but Ronaldo? Imagine the fume. He's clearly back for a big ego trip, and I'm looking forward to the first hissy fit and meltdown when someone doesn't pass to him, as his tantrums were a regular occurrence at Real and Juve as he got older.At the end of the day, I couldn't care whether he scores 4 goals or 40, as long as Utd end the season trophyless again - a bit like all those goals and assists from Fernandez that ultimately counted for nothing in silverware. Bruno has already been shrunk on the giant stadium mural - now in the shadow of an even bigger Portguese prick next to him. Probably off penalty duties next too.