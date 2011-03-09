« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1196273 times)

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18800 on: September 2, 2021, 05:40:00 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  2, 2021, 12:32:19 pm
Hes never been the favourite child though even in his playing days. He was the impact sub, the red headed stepchild that was desperate to impress.

Zero mention of Solskjær in Ronaldos statement where he mentioned Ferguson speaks volumes. Of course it will burn, but he demonstrates no authority at the club anyway, just a figurehead/placeholder at best and convenient idiot at worst.

Aye, he was their Origi, but for some reason he thinks of himself as Manutd legend.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18801 on: September 2, 2021, 08:46:46 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  2, 2021, 12:41:10 pm
Really want someone like Souness to call the inbred prick out live and say as always when you talk about Liverpool, thats just all wishful thinking isnt it

Yeah, yer little gobshite.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18802 on: September 2, 2021, 08:48:59 pm »
Sancho wont be happy with that. Cavani probably doesn't care as he will get his international number
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18803 on: September 2, 2021, 08:51:15 pm »
No doubt Cavani got a sweetener to give Plastic Ronnie the #7.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18804 on: September 2, 2021, 09:43:00 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September  2, 2021, 09:55:54 am
Makes me feel ill.


Absolutely turned my stomach that. Christ what fucking scum he is.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18805 on: Yesterday at 02:55:36 pm »
Play nice kids
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18806 on: Yesterday at 03:30:22 pm »
How the protests are going?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18807 on: Yesterday at 03:38:49 pm »
Great fans they've got. Literally celebrating the thought of Fred not being able to play.

Just the 85 updates from SSN about Ronaldo. Expecting them to tell us he's gone to the toilet soon.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18808 on: Yesterday at 03:43:53 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 03:38:49 pm
Great fans they've got. Literally celebrating the thought of Fred not being able to play.

Just the 85 updates from SSN about Ronaldo. Expecting them to tell us he's gone to the toilet soon.
haha its mad what they talk aboot now eh?  was watching the charity shield and matterface starts talking to his co-commer an he says I thought Grealish had had his haircut after seeing the pictures of him signing for city. He mustve just had it slicked back. Hes still got his famous doo

The other commentator said fuck all.  ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18809 on: Yesterday at 03:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on September  2, 2021, 05:40:00 pm
Aye, he was their Origi, but for some reason he thinks of himself as Manutd legend.

It doesn't look like it was OGS decision at all! You could tell by his interviews so far that he felt uncomfortable talking about Ronaldo. No superlatives, accolades to make his player feel welcomed or how he moved heaven and earth to conclude the deal. Not even his usual smirk.

The customary "he is a great player for all to see" was all.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18810 on: Yesterday at 04:01:29 pm »
Jesus wept :duh :duh

An hour and four minutes
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18811 on: Yesterday at 04:04:13 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 03:49:52 pm
It doesn't look like it was OGS decision at all! You could tell by his interviews so far that he felt uncomfortable talking about Ronaldo. No superlatives, accolades to make his player feel welcomed or how he moved heaven and earth to conclude the deal. Not even his usual smirk.

The customary "he is a great player for all to see" was all.

Makes himself look weak and without any authority at the club coupled with Ferguson's role in getting Ronaldo signed.

Give it until christmas and it'll be mainly Ronaldo and mr. Ferguson from the stands picking the players and tactics with divides all over.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18812 on: Yesterday at 04:12:01 pm »
If you want to post libellous comments do it somewhere else.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18813 on: Yesterday at 05:01:13 pm »
Ronaldo is the dream for OGS surely?
His coaching sessions now just have to revolve about getting the ball to Ronaldo.


--edit-- can we do a charity sponsor to get a journalist to coax him into saying what a valuable player he is, what he brings to the team , how precious he is...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18814 on: Yesterday at 05:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 03:43:53 pm
haha its mad what they talk aboot now eh?  was watching the charity shield and matterface starts talking to his co-commer an he says I thought Grealish had had his haircut after seeing the pictures of him signing for city. He mustve just had it slicked back. Hes still got his famous doo

The other commentator said fuck all.  ;D

Aw man, I've said it a few times, once you notice it and all that, but Materface is obsessed with how people look, how they dress and all that. He spent 4 mins one time I listened to him on a radio comm talking about Stuart Pearce and what he was wearing.  It's a bit strange. He'll be in overdrive when talking about Ronaldo wait and see
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18815 on: Yesterday at 05:23:32 pm »
Phil Jines has been a Manchester Unjted player for ten years.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18816 on: Yesterday at 05:37:29 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 05:09:23 pm
Aw man, I've said it a few times, once you notice it and all that, but Materface is obsessed with how people look, how they dress and all that. He spent 4 mins one time I listened to him on a radio comm talking about Stuart Pearce and what he was wearing.  It's a bit strange. He'll be in overdrive when talking about Ronaldo wait and see
i normally watch non lfc matches with sound off an listen to music but during the euros an then the charity shield matterface comes across as an absolute balloon head. Goin on about appearances and keeping kids off school amongst other shite.Its like hes got this forced way aboot him and to all scripted like hes trying to be that clip everyone looks back on like Andy Gray tikka boo yee booty. Its cringeworthy
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18817 on: Yesterday at 07:16:33 pm »
I see Sky have already decided that Manchester United v Newcastle United is their game of the day tomorrow, its already scheduled in for their full match replay tomorrow evening.  They usually at least wait until the results are in just in case there is a 4-4 or something.

Heres hoping for a dull 0-0 whilst theres goals galore everywhere else.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18818 on: Yesterday at 08:02:13 pm »
Well Fergie has been down to the Ref's association to make sure that United get their favorite, Anthony Taylor for the return of plastic Ronnie.

Guarantees pelnaty will be back so Ronnie can get his goal.

All sorted in advance, ta very much.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18819 on: Yesterday at 08:43:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:02:13 pm
Well Fergie has been down to the Ref's association to make sure that United get their favorite, Anthony Taylor for the return of plastic Ronnie.

Guarantees pelnaty will be back so Ronnie can get his goal.

All sorted in advance, ta very much.

Is he actually doing their game? :D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18820 on: Yesterday at 08:43:46 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:02:13 pm
Well Fergie has been down to the Ref's association to make sure that United get their favorite, Anthony Taylor for the return of plastic Ronnie.

Guarantees pelnaty will be back so Ronnie can get his goal.

All sorted in advance, ta very much.

Amazing how it always works out for them isn't it? First team to be allowed take a number off a player and give it to someone else after a season has started as well.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18821 on: Yesterday at 08:59:07 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:43:37 pm
Is he actually doing their game? :D

Yep, Pawson is on VAR as well. One of the lineos is called Beswick too ;D

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2244767
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18822 on: Yesterday at 09:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:16:33 pm
I see Sky have already decided that Manchester United v Newcastle United is their game of the day tomorrow, its already scheduled in for their full match replay tomorrow evening.  They usually at least wait until the results are in just in case there is a 4-4 or something.

Heres hoping for a dull 0-0 whilst theres goals galore everywhere else.

If it's s dull 0-0, no worries,  after full time they will get a penalty. 
The only faint hope is that Bruno Fernandes Vs Ronaldo handbags kicks off and both dive and injure themselves rolling around on the ground.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18823 on: Yesterday at 09:16:31 pm »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18824 on: Yesterday at 09:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:16:31 pm


Looks like Rooneys ideal woman.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18825 on: Yesterday at 10:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:16:31 pm

Sophia Petrillo gerrin the golden girls back together lolz
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18826 on: Yesterday at 10:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:44:16 pm
Sophia Petrillo gerrin the golden girls back together lolz

Touché
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18827 on: Yesterday at 11:00:00 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:50:46 pm
Touché
yOuD bE fUcKiN tOuChY N aLl pAl iF u hEaRD hAlF thE sHiT i gOt
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18828 on: Today at 12:11:23 am »
Halfway between Deirdre and Blanche
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18829 on: Today at 01:12:59 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 04:04:13 pm
Makes himself look weak and without any authority at the club coupled with Ferguson's role in getting Ronaldo signed.

Give it until christmas and it'll be mainly Ronaldo and mr. Ferguson from the stands picking the players and tactics with divides all over.

he is as charismatic as a tee shirt laundry label.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18830 on: Today at 02:30:06 am »
Ronneh is finnaleh back 'ome
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18831 on: Today at 04:15:39 am »
How the hell is Rooney still in charge of Derby? Are they really that clueless? He is so bad that he actually makes Lampard look likea decent manager.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18832 on: Today at 05:12:44 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:00:00 pm
yOuD bE fUcKiN tOuChY N aLl pAl iF u hEaRD hAlF thE sHiT i gOt
I know, mad bastard, I know Hats off to you, Capone, make sausages out of this please!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18833 on: Today at 05:57:58 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 08:43:46 pm
Amazing how it always works out for them isn't it? First team to be allowed take a number off a player and give it to someone else after a season has started as well.
Has anyone else signed someone so vain that they've even applied to change shirt numbers?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18834 on: Today at 06:32:47 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:57:58 am
Has anyone else signed someone so vain that they've even applied to change shirt numbers?
In the Premier league cant think of any but France altered the rules for PSG so Messi could be #30. GK have to wear #1, #16 or #30 in the French league if they are a senior player.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18835 on: Today at 07:01:18 am »
5 live has been nauseating these last few days. Mentioned every few minutes about his return.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18836 on: Today at 07:39:31 am »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 07:01:18 am
5 live has been nauseating these last few days. Mentioned every few minutes about his return.
He's just far too good to flop, but it would be nice
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18837 on: Today at 08:53:48 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:39:31 am
He's just far too good to flop, but it would be nice
I think he will certainly find that defences are more physical and more organised than when he left, and that there are no gimme games any more in the PL - unlike half the teams in La Liga or Serie A that roll over every week. This isn't 2005, and he isn't a prime 21 year old that rips defences apart single handed or scores 35 yarders. He is a flat track bully that thrives on the team defaulting to him every time, and having attacks built around him finishing them off. He doesn't press or track back, and will increasingly shoot rather than play a teammate in.

He'll get goals, but then he did that Juve anyway - yet they barely scraped 4th last season and flopped in the CL throughout his time there. A better manager would know exactly how to use him, but I think Ole is weak and will adopt a 'just give it to Ronaldo' approach, which will soon see him double marked and bullied. It will also be interesting to see how Ole manages that massive ego if Ronaldo has a barren spell, as I can't imagine he'd have the balls to ever drop him or sub him off. It's easy to bench Cavani for a few games or take him off after 60 minutes, but Ronaldo? Imagine the fume. He's clearly back for a big ego trip, and I'm looking forward to the first hissy fit and meltdown when someone doesn't pass to him, as his tantrums were a regular occurrence at Real and Juve as he got older.

At the end of the day, I couldn't care whether he scores 4 goals or 40, as long as Utd end the season trophyless again - a bit like all those goals and assists from Fernandez that ultimately counted for nothing in silverware. Bruno has already been shrunk on the giant stadium mural - now in the shadow of an even bigger Portguese prick next to him. Probably off penalty duties next too.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18838 on: Today at 08:55:45 am »
I think the refs have an important part to play in whether he is will be a success. If they love him more than Sky and the BBC do then he will get more penalties than the other prick.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18839 on: Today at 09:06:59 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 08:55:45 am
I think the refs have an important part to play in whether he is will be a success. If they love him more than Sky and the BBC do then he will get more penalties than the other prick.

Will they get to take one each every time they get one now?
