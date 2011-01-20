« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:11:50 am
Its explained very clearly at the start of that article exactly why (non-US national, didnt name him originally in her report at the time so no forensic evidence, the legality of the NDA, etc.) added to the inherent difficulty of criminal prosecution even reaching courts, and it now being civil proceedings.

Thats why Solskjærs comment about a great human being is sickening. Hes a rapist (by his own admission) and was beyond disrespectful on the Munich anniversary. Yet Manchester United worship him and welcomed him back with 500k a week.

I googled but couldn't find it --- what did he do re Munich that was disrespectful?
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 03:51:03 pm
"No room in football for sentimentality" they all told everyone a couple of decades ago when they were bombing players out for having outlived their usefulness or for just having irritated Ferguson. They laughed or sneered at clubs for re-hiring ex-players as managers or re-signing players and saying stuff like "their presence will galvanise the club", or for just banging on about the good old days in general.

Guilty on all counts these days, and much more so than any of those clubs that they took the piss out of.

Give it Wazza till the end of the season...
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 12:54:20 pm
I googled but couldn't find it --- what did he do re Munich that was disrespectful?

A Guardian article about it was posted a couple of pages back. Here it is again: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2008/jun/21/manchesterunited.premierleague1

I remember reading it when it first came out. It's incredible how Ronaldo's reputation has evolved over the years. I hear from lots of people they now find him more palatable than Messi, even though it was the other way around earlier in their careers. The man is a rapist and always has been an insufferable egomaniac.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
What I am NOT looking forward to is the sickening scream of joy from Martin Tyler when Ronaldo scores his first United goal.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 01:02:25 pm
What I am NOT looking forward to is the sickening scream of joy from Martin Tyler when Ronaldo scores his first United goal.

As long as its not against us at least I wont have to see it.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
I think it's now or never for them with the bounce ronaldo will give them, for a few months anyway
If they are not in the mix come end of jan then golim will be gone
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:36:10 pm
In another news Gary Neville senses that something isnt quite right at Liverpool.

Thats probably good news for us as his senses are obviously shot to shit . He could  see it, feel it and smell it that Salah is going to leave in the next 12 months

and that was 24 months ago.
You would think that a rodent would have a better sense of smell really. He also said the red Mancs would win the league before us, the same season we romped to the title I believe  :D

Why this clueless idiot gets such respect is a genuine mystery. Failure of a manager and a mediocre pundit (at best) incapable of hiding his bias.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 12:17:39 pm
I'm shocked at the number of people who don't know about what's detailed in this article. I never liked him but blocked him on Twitter and muted the words "Cristiano" and "Ronaldo" after reading this. "She said no and stop serveral times". Made me sick.

It's sickening the amount of lads defending him as "innocent" because he hasn't been convicted in a criminal case. That statement you've quoted is an admission of rape. It's horrific and I didn't know about that admission until recently. No wonder he's had a massive PR team working 24/7 since then.
Quote from: palimpsest on Today at 12:57:53 pm
A Guardian article about it was posted a couple of pages back. Here it is again: https://www.theguardian.com/football/2008/jun/21/manchesterunited.premierleague1

I remember reading it when it first came out. It's incredible how Ronaldo's reputation has evolved over the years. I hear from lots of people they now find him more palatable than Messi, even though it was the other way around earlier in their careers. The man is a rapist and always has been an insufferable egomaniac.

ronaldo spends more on PR clearly.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Guys. Ronaldo scored 2 headers against Ireland. ManU are back.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:38:38 pm
Guys. Ronaldo scored 2 headers against Ireland. ManU are back.

On that note. He was largely awful all game and then scored two late on. Showed him at his worst and his best. Critics would say his legs have gone and he was a hindrance but then give him a chance near the goal and hell take it. I hope all the bus parkers in the league were watching and realising if you just sit deeper and deeper against them hell probably score in the end. If you can be brave and push up a bit theres a lot less to fear.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 01:02:25 pm
What I am NOT looking forward to is the sickening scream of joy from Martin Tyler when Ronaldo scores his first United goal.

It will probably be followed by a heart attack.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Somethings not right at Liverpool. 3 more pages on this thread in a day. worrying signs
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 01:02:25 pm
What I am NOT looking forward to is the sickening scream of joy from Martin Tyler when Ronaldo scores his first United goal.

There are people that watch any football match with the commentary on?!

Wowzers.

I turn it off for every game. I missed the sound of the crowd, but listening to some inbred thick dickhead isn't worth putting the sound on for.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:48:25 pm
Somethings not right at Liverpool. 3 more pages on this thread in a day. worrying signs

Probably because one of youse has been brave enough to come back on here.  ;)

Arsenal thread is usually quite active as the Gooner rawks contribute.

(Also, it seems your club has hired someone who has allegedly admitted to rape... that will get the post count up)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
 :D Neville has spoken.

Unfair to us humans he has all those super senses,tingling in his whiskers,*The Knowing* etc.

Baffling how he couldn't use them at Valencia.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:36:10 pm
In another news Gary Neville senses that something isnt quite right at Liverpool.

Thats probably good news for us as his senses are obviously shot to shit . He could  see it, feel it and smell it that Salah is going to leave in the next 12 months

and that was 24 months ago.
I saw that classic clickbait headline. The daft twat can't help himself can he?
Absolutely zero self awareness of how consistently he's wrong. Can't understand why some people rate him so highly as a pundit either, but then again enough people vote for Johnson, so perhaps that's a clue.

As someone else said, more people need to start calling him out on his consistent bias and bullshit.
He's a gobby twat with an opinion on everything who'll happily use his platform to help set agendas.

Failed at Valencia, failed as Hodges assistant. It's only a hunch but I bet he had a fair bit of influence in that camp and let Hodgson take the rap. A bit like punditry really, not really accountable for his actions.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:57:29 pm
:D Neville has spoken.

Unfair to us humans he has all those super senses,tingling in his whiskers,*The Knowing* etc.

Baffling how he couldn't use them at Valencia.

Or when he said Utd would win the league again before we did ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
I didn't know that Ronaldo had a galaxy named after him.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
How do the moderately sensible, level headed United fans (there must be some....) feel about Neville?

If he was an ex-Liverpool player I'd be absolutely mortified with the shit he was coming out with in our name. I'm embarrassed about Carragher and he's nowhere near as bad as the sister shagger.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:09:50 pm
How do the moderately sensible, level headed United fans (there must be some....) feel about Neville?

If he was an ex-Liverpool player I'd be absolutely mortified with the shit he was coming out with in our name. I'm embarrassed about Carragher and he's nowhere near as bad as the sister shagger.

They're equally embarrassing for different reasons. Neville is so far up United's arse he can taste the Glazer's tonsils, whereas Carra has been a turncoat of Lawro proportions who routinely chats utter wham about the club he once played for.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:09:50 pm
How do the moderately sensible, level headed United fans (there must be some....) feel about Neville?

If he was an ex-Liverpool player I'd be absolutely mortified with the shit he was coming out with in our name. I'm embarrassed about Carragher and he's nowhere near as bad as the sister shagger.

He absolutely hates us, tries hard to hide it on Sky - he thinks - but it bubbles over in statements like "Salah probably off in the summer" (said first few seasons every season) and "hmm, I have a feeling something's not quite right" (that's purely an irrational emotion due to his bias against us and the fact he wishes that were the case).
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:09:50 pm
How do the moderately sensible, level headed United fans (there must be some....) feel about Neville?

If he was an ex-Liverpool player I'd be absolutely mortified with the shit he was coming out with in our name. I'm embarrassed about Carragher and he's nowhere near as bad as the sister shagger.

I know a Manc STH who cannot stand him, thinks he's an absolute embarrassment with the stuff he comes out with, and prefers listening to Carra on Sky.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 01:02:25 pm
What I am NOT looking forward to is the sickening scream of joy from Martin Tyler when Ronaldo scores his first United goal.


He'll have more dramatic 'petit morts' than Jenna Jameson.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Sky have turned both Neville and Carragher into parodies of themselves. They have turned them in to some kind of bizarre star attraction and they both play up to it. It is just horrible cringeworthy crap these days. Up there with the transfer monkeys.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:16:45 pm
I know a Manc STH who cannot stand him, think she's an absolute embarrassment with the stuff he comes out with, and prefers listening to Carra on Sky.

Does she go berserk whenever he says something? I'm puzzling what kind of reactions your friend can have that can be so embarrassing, and what GNev can say to trigger them.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:26:06 pm
Does she go berserk whenever he says something? I'm puzzling what kind of reactions your friend can have that can be so embarrassing, and what GNev can say to trigger them.

Sorry, typing too fast and the gap between the words was in the wrong place, have corrected it now ;D

To clarify - my friend thinks Neville is an embarrassment ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Just saw the Blood Red podcast on Youtube, main topic Ratboy talking about how things are wrong at our club.

The guy is not a pundit but a Unt fitedn masquerading as a pundit, absolute obsessed with our club.

I'll always remember him shouting from the rooftops in 2019, telling Klopp to ignore the CL and concentrate on the PL. ;D

Rat faced weapon.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:09:50 pm
How do the moderately sensible, level headed United fans (there must be some....) feel about Neville?

If he was an ex-Liverpool player I'd be absolutely mortified with the shit he was coming out with in our name. I'm embarrassed about Carragher and he's nowhere near as bad as the sister shagger.
I liked him at first but then it became apparent that the jaap quote about him loving to give out about erverything in general and nothing in particular became so glaringly true the more time went on

he just loves to Give An Opinion no matter what the subject and more often than not he's enthusiastic and completely wrong
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:14:03 pm
He absolutely hates us, tries hard to hide it on Sky - he thinks - but it bubbles over in statements like "Salah probably off in the summer" (said first few seasons every season) and "hmm, I have a feeling something's not quite right" (that's purely an irrational emotion due to his bias against us and the fact he wishes that were the case).

Most of what he says his what he wants to happen rather than what has happened or is likely to happen.

I'll always remember after that great Salah header v City, he instantly started bleating about VAR looking at it. The hope was killing him. He is an absolute weapon.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:34:50 pm
I liked him at first but then it became apparent that the jaap quote about him loving to give out about erverything in general and nothing in particular became so glaringly true the more time went on

he just loves to Give An Opinion no matter what the subject and more often than not he's enthusiastic and completely wrong

What was it Klopp said about him - "the man with an opinion on absolutely everything" or something similar?!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:32:39 pm
Just saw the Blood Red podcast on Youtube, main topic Ratboy talking about how things are wrong at our club.

The guy is not a pundit but a Unt fitedn masquerading as a pundit, absolute obsessed with our club.

I'll always remember him shouting from the rooftops in 2019, telling Klopp to ignore the CL and concentrate on the PL. ;D

Rat faced weapon.

Something wrong at Liverpool. Not sure what, he cant specify it, just something.

Whereas resigning an ex player on extortionate wages that they werent even interested in 48 hours before, and were building a team that dont play to said players strengths, just to stop someone else buying himand required the ex manager and ex players to step in to get the deal done over the head of the current manager, is a club well run I suppose. Especially when that pursuit took their attention away from getting a couple of midfielders to plug the holes there, or getting in some decent cover in defence.

Any other club does that and hed call them a basket case. United do it and theyre his favourites for the league.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
As has been said above Gary Neville commentates and says things he wants to happen or desperately wishes for. Just commentate on what is actually happening in the game you daft mug.
