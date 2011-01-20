Just saw the Blood Red podcast on Youtube, main topic Ratboy talking about how things are wrong at our club.



The guy is not a pundit but a Unt fitedn masquerading as a pundit, absolute obsessed with our club.



I'll always remember him shouting from the rooftops in 2019, telling Klopp to ignore the CL and concentrate on the PL.



Rat faced weapon.



Something wrong at Liverpool. Not sure what, he cant specify it, just something.Whereas resigning an ex player on extortionate wages that they werent even interested in 48 hours before, and were building a team that dont play to said players strengths, just to stop someone else buying him and required the ex manager and ex players to step in to get the deal done over the head of the current manager, is a club well run I suppose. Especially when that pursuit took their attention away from getting a couple of midfielders to plug the holes there, or getting in some decent cover in defence.Any other club does that and hed call them a basket case. United do it and theyre his favourites for the league.