Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1186989 times)

Offline RedForeverTT

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18720 on: Yesterday at 11:51:34 pm »
The depth in their squad has to be respected.

They are now capable of bringing different kind of players off the bench. If Mason Greenwood, Sancho or Ronaldo misfires they do have Cavani, Rashford and a lesser extent Martial as backup.

With Firmino injured, the one and only talented player capable to take his place was Jota and thats about it.
Online RedG13

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18721 on: Yesterday at 11:57:43 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm
I think United fans are in for a shock with Sancho...he's just not that good
https://fbref.com/en/players/dbf053da/Jadon-Sancho He really good. I think he going to have to do more and more the MF role instead of the final 3rd role with their lack of MF talent.
I think there probably an adjustment period too along possibly not being used to his best role.
Offline The North Bank

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18722 on: Yesterday at 11:58:31 pm »
How bad "Bruno the fernandes" looks for Portugal when playing alongside Ronaldo. Was shocking at the euros, and same again last night. Hes off pens, off free kicks, not even the biggest showboating cheat in the team anymore, I expect he ll be the one that suffers most when it becomes the Ronaldo shit show at United.
Offline Crimson

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18723 on: Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:51:34 pm
The depth in their squad has to be respected.

They are now capable of bringing different kind of players off the bench. If Mason Greenwood, Sancho or Ronaldo misfires they do have Cavani, Rashford and a lesser extent Martial as backup.

With Firmino injured, the one and only talented player capable to take his place was Jota and thats about it.


Who do they bring in if defenders are injured or in defensive midfield? They were not short in attack before, now it's just bloated!
Online RedG13

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18724 on: Today at 12:00:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:58:31 pm
How bad "Bruno the fernandes" looks for Portugal when playing alongside Ronaldo. Was shocking at the euros, and same again last night. Hes off pens, off free kicks, not even the biggest showboating cheat in the team anymore, I expect he ll be the one that suffers most when it becomes the Ronaldo shit show at United.
System goes from being built around Bruno which is really good at too being built around Ronaldo where Bruno not as much as scorer. It doesnt use him the best.
Ronaldo is bad at FK now.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18725 on: Today at 12:10:31 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:00:12 am

Ronaldo is bad at FK now.


He has never been good.
Online RedG13

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18726 on: Today at 12:20:39 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:10:31 am

He has never been good.
Yea but there a difference of closer to avg then like 1 goal in last 2 years from it.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18727 on: Today at 12:39:23 am »
Given the opinions on them and the signing of Ronaldo being regarded a terrible idea that wont really help them... where do people predict they'll finish this season?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18728 on: Today at 02:56:00 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:20:39 am
Yea but there a difference of closer to avg then like 1 goal in last 2 years from it.

I should have said that he's shit at free kicks,like total gash and I hope that he demands to take every single one for the twats.

You know he will  ;D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18729 on: Today at 02:57:26 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:39:23 am
Given the opinions on them and the signing of Ronaldo being regarded a terrible idea that wont really help them... where do people predict they'll finish this season?

Relegation and a 30pt penalty.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18730 on: Today at 07:14:37 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm
Who do they bring in if defenders are injured or in defensive midfield? They were not short in attack before, now it's just bloated!

You can never have enough good attackers. When you are playing mainly shit sides i dont think you should worry that much about defensive midfield back up.
Offline Smellytrabs

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18731 on: Today at 09:20:58 am »
A well written and sobering read on the Ronaldo signing:

https://kellywelles.com/2021/09/01/cristiano-ronaldo-what-we-do-in-the-shadows/
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18732 on: Today at 09:26:02 am »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 09:20:58 am
A well written and sobering read on the Ronaldo signing:

https://kellywelles.com/2021/09/01/cristiano-ronaldo-what-we-do-in-the-shadows/

Yeah, it's not something that can be mentioned easily, but it should be. There are serious questions around Ronaldo
Online clinical

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18733 on: Today at 09:40:31 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:51:34 pm
The depth in their squad has to be respected.

They are now capable of bringing different kind of players off the bench. If Mason Greenwood, Sancho or Ronaldo misfires they do have Cavani, Rashford and a lesser extent Martial as backup.

With Firmino injured, the one and only talented player capable to take his place was Jota and thats about it.

They've added £50m to wage bill this summer. Which will probably bring it to around £335m-£340m adding on from their last set of accounts.

Our last wage bill was £326m which apparently didn't include the premier league bonus.

It could be our wage bill is still more than theirs which i really can't get my head around.
Online fucking appalled

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18734 on: Today at 09:43:00 am »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 09:20:58 am
A well written and sobering read on the Ronaldo signing:

https://kellywelles.com/2021/09/01/cristiano-ronaldo-what-we-do-in-the-shadows/

If this quote is true....then it seems pretty clear, and pretty abhorrent that its been brushed under the carpet

I entered her from behind. It was rude. We didnt change position. 5/7 minutes. She said that she didnt want to, but she made herself available  But she kept saying No. Dont do it. Im not like the others. I apologised afterwards.
Online redgriffin73

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18735 on: Today at 09:55:54 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:43:00 am
If this quote is true....then it seems pretty clear, and pretty abhorrent that its been brushed under the carpet

I entered her from behind. It was rude. We didnt change position. 5/7 minutes. She said that she didnt want to, but she made herself available  But she kept saying No. Dont do it. Im not like the others. I apologised afterwards.

Makes me feel ill.

Wasn't it reported that he paid her 300k to keep silent about it too? When the Me Too scandals hit, she was reported as saying she wished she could go back and speak up.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18736 on: Today at 09:58:49 am »
So what makes the difference in these high profile stars cases? There seems to a number of different cases like this at different levels with stars holding different levels of fame and fortune, why are some hidden or protected and some exposed and punished? Where does the difference lay. These are heinous and disgusting actions that should always be punished so what prevents this in the cases when it's true and there's damning evidence e.g. what is essentially a confession.

I've not read enough about this case to know a lot but obviously you've also got the cases where some people falsely accuse high profile stars for their own personal gain. I guess in essence i'm asking is what different about Ronaldo to the rest of the huge names that have been taken down with these kinds of stories, why are people sure things are being brushed unded the carpet in his case? He's a huge name but huge names have been caught and punished before. What seperates the accuser from others who have made false claims before?

I have no idea what the truth is either way so i'm not on either side of the argument/debate. Just intrigued to know why some are so convinced he must have done it and why they feel if this is the case it's been let slide when it's such a huge accusation of one of the worst things a human being can do
Online BigCDump

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18737 on: Today at 10:02:19 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:51:34 pm
The depth in their squad has to be respected.

They are now capable of bringing different kind of players off the bench. If Mason Greenwood, Sancho or Ronaldo misfires they do have Cavani, Rashford and a lesser extent Martial as backup.

With Firmino injured, the one and only talented player capable to take his place was Jota and thats about it.

Martial is gash. Their Origi. But yes up front they are loaded with goalscorers. We have some options with Elliot and Ox but nowhere as good.

Midfield:
Fab, Hendo and Thiago get injured we bring in Keita, Jones and Milner. Solid with many PL games under their belts.

Pogba, McTom and Fred get injured they bring in Matic, VdB and who else? And bringing Matic or VdB on is ensuring they lose anyway.

Defence:
VvD, Gomez and Matip all injured, we bring Nat and Konate.

Varane, Lindelof and Maguire injured together they bring in Tuanzebe and who else? Matic?
Online stewil007

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18738 on: Today at 10:02:42 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:58:49 am
So what makes the difference in these high profile stars cases? There seems to a number of different cases like this at different levels with stars holding different levels of fame and fortune, why are some hidden or protected and some exposed and punished? Where does the difference lay. These are heinous and disgusting actions that should always be punished so what prevents this in the cases when it's true and there's damning evidence e.g. what is essentially a confession.

I've not read enough about this case to know a lot but obviously you've also got the cases where some people falsely accuse high profile stars for their own personal gain. I guess in essence i'm asking is what different about Ronaldo to the rest of the huge names that have been taken down with these kinds of stories, why are people sure things are being brushed unded the carpet in his case? He's a huge name but huge names have been caught and punished before. What seperates the accuser from others who have made false claims before?

I have no idea what the truth is either way so i'm not on either side of the argument/debate. Just intrigued to know why some are so convinced he must have done it and why they feel if this is the case it's been let slide when it's such a huge accusation of one of the worst things a human being can do

whats the difference?  the fact he is still a saleable asset, see if it still carries the same weight when he has retired from football
Offline rossipersempre

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18739 on: Today at 10:11:50 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:58:49 am
I have no idea what the truth is either way so i'm not on either side of the argument/debate. Just intrigued to know why some are so convinced he must have done it and why they feel if this is the case it's been let slide when it's such a huge accusation of one of the worst things a human being can do
Its explained very clearly at the start of that article exactly why (non-US national, didnt name him originally in her report at the time so no forensic evidence, the legality of the NDA, etc.) added to the inherent difficulty of criminal prosecution even reaching courts, and it now being civil proceedings.

Thats why Solskjærs comment about a great human being is sickening. Hes a rapist (by his own admission) and was beyond disrespectful on the Munich anniversary. Yet Manchester United worship him and welcomed him back with 500k a week.
