The depth in their squad has to be respected.
They are now capable of bringing different kind of players off the bench. If Mason Greenwood, Sancho or Ronaldo misfires they do have Cavani, Rashford and a lesser extent Martial as backup.
With Firmino injured, the one and only talented player capable to take his place was Jota and thats about it.
Martial is gash. Their Origi. But yes up front they are loaded with goalscorers. We have some options with Elliot and Ox but nowhere as good.
Midfield:
Fab, Hendo and Thiago get injured we bring in Keita, Jones and Milner. Solid with many PL games under their belts.
Pogba, McTom and Fred get injured they bring in Matic, VdB and who else? And bringing Matic or VdB on is ensuring they lose anyway.
Defence:
VvD, Gomez and Matip all injured, we bring Nat and Konate.
Varane, Lindelof and Maguire injured together they bring in Tuanzebe and who else? Matic?