So what makes the difference in these high profile stars cases? There seems to a number of different cases like this at different levels with stars holding different levels of fame and fortune, why are some hidden or protected and some exposed and punished? Where does the difference lay. These are heinous and disgusting actions that should always be punished so what prevents this in the cases when it's true and there's damning evidence e.g. what is essentially a confession.



I've not read enough about this case to know a lot but obviously you've also got the cases where some people falsely accuse high profile stars for their own personal gain. I guess in essence i'm asking is what different about Ronaldo to the rest of the huge names that have been taken down with these kinds of stories, why are people sure things are being brushed unded the carpet in his case? He's a huge name but huge names have been caught and punished before. What seperates the accuser from others who have made false claims before?



I have no idea what the truth is either way so i'm not on either side of the argument/debate. Just intrigued to know why some are so convinced he must have done it and why they feel if this is the case it's been let slide when it's such a huge accusation of one of the worst things a human being can do