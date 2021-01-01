Ronaldo scored 29 league goals last year in a struggling Juve side,.thinking he might not improve them massively is delusional.



Juventus won the league with 91, 91 and 95 points in the years before Ronaldo joined. Their points return after he joined were 90, 87 and 78. They didnt do any better in European competition. You could argue he didnt massively improve Juve. They carried on their trajectory but with him scoring the goals instead of someone else getting them or spreading the goals around the team.Now he might well take Manchester United up a level or two and have them getting within half a dozen points of the champions as opposed to nearer the 20 they have been, or even help them win it. Its a possibility that every thing clicks for them.Its also a possibility that not a lot changes but he gets a hatful instead of everyone else sharing the goals around a bit and they end up on 80 points again.