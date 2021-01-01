« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1164693 times)

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,345
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18320 on: Today at 07:52:00 pm »
Rafa's short blanket analogy springs to mind here. Ronaldo will certainly shorten the blanket by the way he plays, and has been playing throughout his career since he left them. Does Ole have the tactical acumen to set up a team to cater to him? Where's that laughing emoji...
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,114
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18321 on: Today at 07:54:06 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:45:24 pm

That's the best hotel room they found for him in Manchester?
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,154
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18322 on: Today at 07:54:47 pm »
Ronaldo will improve them. I think they should be expecting to break that 80 point mark. Problem for them is there are three sides that break that barrier with ease.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,369
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18323 on: Today at 07:54:56 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:11:03 pm
Ronaldo scored 29 league goals last year in a struggling Juve side,.thinking he might not improve them massively is delusional.

Juventus won the league with 91, 91 and 95 points in the years before Ronaldo joined.  Their points return after he joined were 90, 87 and 78.  They didnt do any better in European competition.  You could argue he didnt massively improve Juve. They carried on their trajectory but with him scoring the goals instead of someone else getting them or spreading the goals around the team.

Now he might well take Manchester United up a level or two and have them getting within half a dozen points of the champions as opposed to nearer the 20 they have been, or even help them win it. Its a possibility that every thing clicks for them.

Its also a possibility that not a lot changes but he gets a hatful instead of everyone else sharing the goals around a bit and they end up on 80 points again.
Logged

Online palimpsest

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18324 on: Today at 07:59:06 pm »
Not bothered by what Man Utd or anyone else does. We need to be focused on ourselves and take it one game at a time. What others do is irrelevantthat has been Klopps message all along. Im also with those who dont believe CR will be the transformative signing the Mancs are expecting him to be.
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,015
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #18325 on: Today at 08:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:54:56 pm
Juventus won the league with 91, 91 and 95 points in the years before Ronaldo joined.  Their points return after he joined were 90, 87 and 78.  They didnt do any better in European competition.  You could argue he didnt massively improve Juve. They carried on their trajectory but with him scoring the goals instead of someone else getting them or spreading the goals around the team.

Now he might well take Manchester United up a level or two and have them getting within half a dozen points of the champions as opposed to nearer the 20 they have been, or even help them win it. Its a possibility that every thing clicks for them.

Its also a possibility that not a lot changes but he gets a hatful instead of everyone else sharing the goals around a bit and they end up on 80 points again.

Yes but what you don't realize is that he's more experienced than he was before - and he will improve them. Because.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Up
« previous next »
 