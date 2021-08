Love how the press are scurrying about asking the likes of Tuchel what he thinks. Like, it's as if Chelsea are already nailed on, and Tuchel is the grand master of the league now. We've already been chalked off from all angles and it's brilliant. We'll quietly go about our business this year. This is no covid, fanless, fucked-up-the-ass-by-VAR injury stricken, VVDles asterisks season for us this time. The c*nts forget how good we actually are.