United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο

fucking appalled

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18160 on: Today at 04:42:28 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:38:39 pm
Yes they should challenge but they should not be expecting to win the league because as its clear, they are not better than the three they are competing with.

They finished second last season and have since spent more money than anyone else, so yes they should be expecting to win the league. If they dont its a monumental failing on their part.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18161 on: Today at 04:43:00 pm
At this stage of his career how much better than Cavani is he, actually? Still a superb penalty box poacher, but he doesn't offer anything outside of the box and he's another extremely lazy player who won't put in a shift away from the ball, just like Pogba and the rat.
PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18162 on: Today at 04:43:27 pm
We did some stupid things in the 90's, but nothing as stupid as this. They are absolutely hilarious  :lmao
bird_lfc

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18163 on: Today at 04:43:49 pm
Quote from: harryc on Today at 04:32:16 pm
Look forward to seeing Cavani and Ronaldo lead the line with their Zimmer frames!

A very short sighted deals for the romantics. The time for this was when he left Madrid, not now.

Yeah he improves their squad , I mean its Ronaldo, one of the two best players of his generation, but for 400k a week at his age , and the midfield hes playing infront of, I can see this ending badly

Cant really compare it as such but if we turned round now and offered say Suarez a return on 200k plus a week wed be questioning the clubs decisions. These lot dont give a fuck
a treeless whopper

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18164 on: Today at 04:44:04 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 04:40:51 pm
Their fans should be expecting to win either of the PL or CL. Anything else should be considered a failed season.

I dont think they will win either of those, but they should. The amount of money they have spent to assemble this squad is astounding.

Their fans should be expecting to challenge but not win the CL or PL. Everytime a Utd fan feels their team is good we laugh at them because we say Fernandes is shit, Pogba is shit, Maguire is shit etc.

The fact is that despite their investment they still dont have a team as good as ours or Citys. Until they do, they shouldnt be expected to win any of the main two trophies.
a treeless whopper

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18165 on: Today at 04:44:51 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:42:28 pm
They finished second last season and have since spent more money than anyone else, so yes they should be expecting to win the league. If they dont its a monumental failing on their part.

So they are a better side than us? I thought we only finished 3rd because of our injuries?
Sarge

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18166 on: Today at 04:45:26 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:37:19 pm
Solskjaer has been backed incredibly there.  Been given everything he wanted - when he wanted it.

Pressure on him to be competing very much for the 2 big prizes, there was anyway after splashing £120 mill on Sancho and Varane.

Oh yes has to deliver something now.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18167 on: Today at 04:45:44 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:44:04 pm
Their fans should be expecting to challenge but not win the CL or PL. Everytime a Utd fan feels their team is good we laugh at them because we say Fernandes is shit, Pogba is shit, Maguire is shit etc.

The fact is that despite their investment they still dont have a team as good as ours or Citys. Until they do, they shouldnt be expected to win any of the main two trophies.

I think the point is that after investing what they have, they should have a team as good as ours or City's. Whether they do or not is irrelevant.
fucking appalled

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18168 on: Today at 04:46:19 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 04:43:00 pm
At this stage of his career how much than Cavani is he, actually? Still a superb penalty box poacher, but he doesn't offer anything outside of the box and he's another extremely lazy player who won't put in a shift away from the ball, just like Pogba and the rat.

Its an odd one (well its not....its a 'shit he's going to Man City' one) for sure. Cavani was up there with Kane last season in terms of minutes per goal. If you're wanting an ageing striker who won't move much but is good at putting it in the net....they had one already.
Nick110581

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18169 on: Today at 04:46:20 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:41:45 pm
Sorry I am confused on one thread you say that investment doesnt mean winning but on the other hand you say investment should lead to it.

They have signed good players but they still dont have a side better than those around them. When they do then we can expect them to win it.

What are you confused about ?

Hes been there a while spending loads and inherited a decent squad.

They have now signed three more players this summer but shouldnt be under any pressure to challenge ?
ToneLa

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18170 on: Today at 04:47:50 pm
Wonder what genius tactical system Ole has devised where the final masterstroke is Rolando

How humbling it is to see a genius at his art apply the finishing touches
Fromola

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18171 on: Today at 04:47:52 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 04:45:26 pm
Oh yes has to deliver something now.

Let's hope he does enough to stay in a job without winning league or CL.

Don't want to be facing a United with a Conte or Poch next season in addition to City and Chelsea.
S

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18172 on: Today at 04:48:24 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:44:04 pm
Their fans should be expecting to challenge but not win the CL or PL. Everytime a Utd fan feels their team is good we laugh at them because we say Fernandes is shit, Pogba is shit, Maguire is shit etc.

The fact is that despite their investment they still dont have a team as good as ours or Citys. Until they do, they shouldnt be expected to win any of the main two trophies.
They finished second and have now spend an insane amount of money on new signings.

Im not saying theyre going to win either the PL or CL, but that should be considered the absolute minimum requirement for this season. You cant spend that much money just to solidify second place.

I think were both in agreement that they probably wont win either trophy, but Im just saying they should. You cant spend that much money and not win one of the two big trophies.
rafathegaffa83

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18173 on: Today at 04:48:54 pm
The smaller sides will shit themselves, but anyone willing to have a go is going to love how open that midfield will be
Fromola

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18174 on: Today at 04:49:07 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:47:50 pm
Wonder what genius tactical system Ole has devised where the final masterstroke is Rolando

How humbling it is to see a master at his art apply the finishing touches

He's already got the veteran old penalty-box striker in Cavani. He's essentially got 2 of them now.
a treeless whopper

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18175 on: Today at 04:50:32 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:46:20 pm
What are you confused about ?

Hes been there a while spending loads and inherited a decent squad.

They have now signed three more players this summer but shouldnt be under any pressure to challenge ?

Solksjaer is a shit manager but has he underperformed if he gets top four easily and finishes below City, Us and Chelsea?

Maybe he should because maybe a top manager elevates a team like theirs to above ours or another of the top side.

But if you accept that their side isnt as good as ours, then why should you expect them to win the league?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18176 on: Today at 04:51:38 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:48:54 pm
The smaller sides will shit themselves, but anyone willing to have a go is going to love how open that midfield will be

I feel like there are fewer shit themselves against the big sides teams in the league than in previous seasons. Southampton were considered one of the worst in the league but showed no fear. This might go for sides when they play us, Chelsea and City too but thats good. The more sides capable to taking points off our rivals the better.
fucking appalled

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18177 on: Today at 04:52:25 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:44:51 pm
So they are a better side than us? I thought we only finished 3rd because of our injuries?

They finished above us, so sure why not? They've since added one of the best young attackers in the world, one of the best CBs of the last decade or so.....and Ronaldo. So yes, they should be expecting to win the league and a huge flop if they dont. As much as (bizarrely) you seem to be on a tirade to downplay any pressure on them....
a treeless whopper

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18178 on: Today at 04:53:03 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 04:48:24 pm
They finished second and have now spend an insane amount of money on new signings.

Im not saying theyre going to win either the PL or CL, but that should be considered the absolute minimum requirement for this season. You cant spend that much money just to solidify second place.

I think were both in agreement that they probably wont win either trophy, but Im just saying they should. You cant spend that much money and not win one of the two big trophies.

You absolutely can. They have wasted an insane amount of money in the past but their last 4 signings have been Fernandes, Sancho, Cavani and Varane. Clearly they are reversing the tendency to buy shite.

But they cannot reverse whats gone on before. They are still short of quality in comparison to their rivals.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18179 on: Today at 04:53:08 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:50:32 pm
Solksjaer is a shit manager but has he underperformed if he gets top four easily and finishes below City, Us and Chelsea?

Maybe he should because maybe a top manager elevates a team like theirs to above ours or another of the top side.

But if you accept that their side isnt as good as ours, then why should you expect them to win the league?

Because after spending the money they have, their team should be as good, so the expectations should be the same.
a treeless whopper

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18180 on: Today at 04:54:06 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:52:25 pm
They finished above us, so sure why not? They've since added one of the best young attackers in the world, one of the best CBs of the last decade or so.....and Ronaldo. So yes, they should be expecting to win the league and a huge flop if they dont. As much as (bizarrely) you seem to be on a tirade to downplay any pressure on them....

So we finished third because they are better than us? There was no unique reason as to why they finished above us?
liversaint

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18181 on: Today at 04:54:11 pm
The glitter on a great big steaming turd
a treeless whopper

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18182 on: Today at 04:55:02 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:53:08 pm
Because after spending the money they have, their team should be as good, so the expectations should be the same.

But their team isnt as good. It should have been based on their past investment, which was utterly shite. But it isnt and therefore you cannot will it to be better than it is.
PeterTheRed

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18183 on: Today at 04:55:38 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:52:25 pm
They finished above us, so sure why not? They've since added one of the best young attackers in the world, one of the best CBs of the last decade or so.....and Ronaldo. So yes, they should be expecting to win the league and a huge flop if they dont. As much as (bizarrely) you seem to be on a tirade to downplay any pressure on them....

Well, when you look at their manager and their midfield, it is pretty obvious that they won't win the league ...
Dim Glas

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
Reply #18184 on: Today at 04:56:46 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:48:54 pm
The smaller sides will shit themselves, but anyone willing to have a go is going to love how open that midfield will be

Im guessing they are still in for a defensive mid no? Ive not been keeping track of hte links, it was their most pressing need.

Yes, definately upgraded with varane, and of course Sancho as well, hugely talented and far better than any other option they have on the wings. But considering how free they are with the money - there is no excuse not to go for someone like Bissouma.  They have a good squad, but with one rather glaring need.


