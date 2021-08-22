« previous next »
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17880 on: Yesterday at 06:27:35 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 04:34:29 pm
Reckon Klopp would start Fabinho over Maguire.

I would honestly start Phillips ahead of him.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17881 on: Yesterday at 06:42:27 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on August 22, 2021, 11:37:41 pm
Baffing how someone thinks Pogba is a "top top" player because he's won things with France.

Kante carries him in that French midfield, France were the most lacklustre one dimensional rigid boring World Champions i have ever seen in my lifetime and my first World Cup was Italia 90, 2018 was a awful World Cup and they came out best of a average bunch.

Five seasons at United and you can probably say with definite he's had 2 standout games, the City fightback game under Shitcoat when they were 2 -0 and won 3-2 and last weekend against Leeds.

"Top top" players don't have a couple of amazing performances in 5 seasons at club level.

It was a weird World Cup in the sense that there wasn't really a good team in it (similar with Portugal at the previous Euros). Russia went into the tournament as the hapless hosts and were pens away from beating Croatia to reach the semi final and France then beat that Croatia team in the final, who just about got past a very mediocre England team in the semi. France just had more quality than everyone else in the end but played with the handbreak on.

At the Euros they turned up for about 15 minutes against Switzerland and that was it and within those 15 minutes Pogba was everywhere and they scored a few goals. Where were they otherwise? Playing completely within themselves. Pogba is actually a microcosm of that France team, even if he is a world champion. Guivarch was the striker in a World Cup winning France team (in a much stronger World Cup).
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17882 on: Yesterday at 06:45:51 pm »
Oh what a surprise, Keith Hackett slagging off Kloppo about his legitimate comments, but saying Solksjaers where justified :lmao


Jurgen Klopp is ill-informed  managers knew referees were going to take new approach to fouls
Plus: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer echoes Jurgen Klopp's concerns about football 'turning into rugby'

Jurgen Klopp made a characteristically outspoken comment about his Liverpool players having to endure a wrestling match against Burnley and the Premier League being in danger of going backwards 10 to 15 years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester United manager, was also aggrieved at the way his side conceded a goal at Southampton and used a rugby analogy to talk about the home sides rugged approach.

Klopp was clearly making reference to the new lighter-touch approach that the Professional Game Match Officials Limited has adopted at the top-flight clubs request after the success of Euro 2020.

I have to say I am bemused by the Liverpool managers outburst, which I think was ill-informed and unfair, and I think most observers feel that way.

Klopp, like all managers in the Premier League, will have attended pre-season meetings where this new approach will have been discussed.

Mike Dean, the official in charge of the Liverpool v Burnley game, delivered a top-class performance and has certainly adapted to the lighter touch.

Remember, in previous seasons his average yellow card count was in excess of four per game. This weekend he did not reach into his pocket once to produce a card of any colour. I looked closely at Deans performance and could not find reasons for Klopps claims.

I agree with Gary Linekers observation that the Germans remarks may have been designed to influence the match officials in charge of next Saturdays big match at Anfield against Chelsea.

If Klopp ever has any concerns about the referees performance he can enter the officials dressing room 30 minutes after the game and seek clarification on any point. He can also telephone PGMOL chief Mike Riley and discuss his concerns.

There is no doubt in my mind that when we get to the business end of the season  and this might be in less than two months  the more relaxed style of refereeing will come under pressure to change. It is important for PGMOL to hold regular meetings with referees and club managers to get a feel of any tweaks that need to be made. Information from clubs giving statistics on player injuries will also need to be monitored.

We must also remember that this entertaining light-touch approach does not exonerate referees from applying red and yellow cards where appropriate.

Solskjaer had justification for feeling aggrieved. There was a clear foul on Bruno Fernandes in the build-up to the Southampton goal. Referee Craig Pawson should have awarded a free-kick. It was an outrageous call, but had nothing to do with lighter-touch officiating.

there's more of his quite awful article here

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17883 on: Yesterday at 06:50:50 pm »
So Fernandes getting tackled is a 'clear foul'... but Jota getting bearhugged and thrown to the floor left Hackett unable to find reasons for Klopps 'claims'

Oh fuck off

I do wish these kinds of articles could be followed up with interviews and video footage to make these twats face up to their bullshit
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17884 on: Yesterday at 06:52:03 pm »
Haha what an absolute bellend.

Has no one actually looked at some of the Burnley fouls and thought Klopp may have a point?

And the Fernandes foul was 50/50 best. Sometimes you get them, sometimes you dont. Tough shit.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17885 on: Yesterday at 06:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:45:51 pm
If Klopp ever has any concerns about the referees performance he can enter the officials dressing room 30 minutes after the game and seek clarification on any point. He can also telephone PGMOL chief Mike Riley and discuss his concerns.


Presumably Solskjaer could do the same then Keith? 🙄
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17886 on: Yesterday at 06:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:45:51 pm
He wins fuckwit of the year.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17887 on: Yesterday at 06:54:50 pm »
Keith Hackett?

More like bloody Johnny Hackett!
Wool by birth, Scouse by blood.
JFT97

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17888 on: Yesterday at 06:58:53 pm »
The "Hack" part is correct.
« Reply #17889 on: Yesterday at 07:04:46 pm »
The fact that Riley is still in that position is a joke
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

« Reply #17890 on: Yesterday at 07:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:45:51 pm
Oh what a surprise, Keith Hackett slagging off Kloppo about his legitimate comments, but saying Solksjaers where justified :lmao

<snip>
Laughable if it wasnt so pathetic. Hackett is single handedly responsible for the refereeing culture of egotistical lickspittles, the pioneer the majority all look up to, with a few exceptions.

Long after time the hypocritical prick fucked off into obscurity. You dont see Pierluigi Collina hanging around like a toxic old fart.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

« Reply #17891 on: Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 04:14:16 pm
If he came to Liverpool he wouldn't even be within the top 5 at the club

He comes to liverpool once a year and hes not in the top 5 CB on the pitch or on the bench at that time 😉
« Reply #17892 on: Yesterday at 07:16:12 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm
He comes to liverpool once a year and hes not in the top 5 CB on the pitch or on the bench at that time 😉

I'm more and more convinced that the majority of English's journos analysis of a foreign player is the following:

"Well, he's not English, so the jury's out. And therefore if there is an English player on my favorite team - I have to give that player the nod because - by God - he understands what it's like to play in England."
« Reply #17893 on: Yesterday at 07:19:46 pm »
I just automatically assume now in the media that United can do no wrong and Liverpool are always in the wrong, especially if Klopp tries to protect his players.

We won, United didn't, so why is Klopp complaining regarded as sour grapes?
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

« Reply #17894 on: Yesterday at 07:20:14 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:08:59 pm
Laughable if it wasnt so pathetic. Hackett is single handedly responsible for the refereeing culture of egotistical lickspittles, the pioneer the majority all look up to, with a few exceptions.

Long after time the hypocritical prick fucked off into obscurity. You dont see Pierluigi Collina hanging around like a toxic old fart.


That's because he is living it up off the back of his anti-blueshyte bung.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

« Reply #17895 on: Yesterday at 07:23:28 pm »
It's not surprising, that Hackett job of an article.

Lots of people in football are jealous of Jurgen Klopp, not so much because of his coaching ability as because of his all round awesomeness. They know he could read the phone book out and still be a million times more charismatic and engaging and loved than they will ever be. So any excuse to have a dig and make him look bad is taken.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

« Reply #17896 on: Yesterday at 07:30:09 pm »
Citizen theres too much money in the game, its all about greed Neville just on Sky there demanding the Glazers chuck £150million at Spurs for Harry Kane so that Manchester United can win the league.

When its pointed out to him that there are a few managers about that might win the league with their current squad, Neville says that they had world class managers Van Gaal and Mourinho ( :lmao) and they didnt win the league, so theyve gone with a different approach.  That approach being stick with the guy who got relegated with Cardiff and let him chuck obscene amounts of money about instead of coaching the squad hes got, and finish with 75 points again.
« Reply #17897 on: Yesterday at 07:34:27 pm »
And people on here get called paranoid and stuff if they think there's a possibility of a ref having a certain agenda, well there's an ex one who used to or still does work for PGMOL hammering our manager as "ill-informed" while kissing the arse of the Manchester United manager who had the same complaint on the weekend. And we had farrrrrrr more of a case and actually mentioned it after winning so it wasn't any bitterness at not getting a result.

God forbid Klopp object to his players getting UFC moves done on them and smacked about off the ball in the penalty area. The season after we just had a season ruined because of violence on our players too.
« Reply #17898 on: Yesterday at 07:35:17 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:30:09 pm
Citizen theres too much money in the game, its all about greed Neville just on Sky there demanding the Glazers chuck £150million at Spurs for Harry Kane so that Manchester United can win the league.

When its pointed out to him that there are a few managers about that might win the league with their current squad, Neville says that they had world class managers Van Gaal and Mourinho ( :lmao) and they didnt win the league, so theyve gone with a different approach.  That approach being stick with the guy who got relegated with Cardiff and let him chuck obscene amounts of money about instead of coaching the squad hes got, and finish with 75 points again.

Try and start another riot Gary and you might just get him.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Just got this suggested on my FB feed...



Might buy it and send it to good old Harry ;D
« Reply #17900 on: Yesterday at 07:46:18 pm »
Neville is so thick.

They have spent a shit ton already and should now be signing Kane.

Are they still 3-4 players short ?

No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

« Reply #17901 on: Yesterday at 07:50:49 pm »
My Manc mates were messaging me to outline that Klopp is crying again. I didnt watch their game but had a feeling Ole would take umbridge if they didnt get everything their own way and would say so and he did. I went to look for Oles presser details and there it was on the bbc Ole compares to Rugby to echo Klopps comments.

I bet that Journo was gutted Ole had chucked him under the bus and has had to squirm out of lashing Ole for the exact same thing. Anyway, its an opinion of a Nobhead so nothing to get worked up about.
« Reply #17902 on: Yesterday at 07:56:02 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:30:09 pm
Citizen theres too much money in the game, its all about greed Neville just on Sky there demanding the Glazers chuck £150million at Spurs for Harry Kane so that Manchester United can win the league.

When its pointed out to him that there are a few managers about that might win the league with their current squad, Neville says that they had world class managers Van Gaal and Mourinho ( :lmao) and they didnt win the league, so theyve gone with a different approach.  That approach being stick with the guy who got relegated with Cardiff and let him chuck obscene amounts of money about instead of coaching the squad hes got, and finish with 75 points again.

Just told the wife Neville thinks they should sign him, she pulled a face, shook her head and said No I don't. ;D
« Reply #17903 on: Yesterday at 07:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:46:18 pm
Neville is so thick.

They have spent a shit ton already and should now be signing Kane.

Are they still 3-4 players short ?

Well that depends mate with him one week he needs 1-2 players and a few weeks later it is 6-7 needed.

Like most employed by Sky Sports on the footy he is a tool.
« Reply #17904 on: Yesterday at 08:04:36 pm »
The Neville thing on MNF was hilarious.

Trying to compare them after 99 games when there was a glaring stat, OGS had a £340 million net spend compared to klopp who's was a £30 million profit.

Still after 3 plus seasons in charge OGS still has not got a style of play implemented, Klopp had started with a full on pressing machine to a more controlled possession team and pressing more tactically to force quick transitions.

As long as stuff like this keeps OGS in the role it's all good.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

« Reply #17905 on: Yesterday at 08:09:05 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:04:36 pm
The Neville thing on MNF was hilarious.

Trying to compare them after 99 games when there was a glaring stat, OGS had a £340 million net spend compared to klopp who's was a £30 million profit.

Still after 3 plus seasons in charge OGS still has not got a style of play implemented, Klopp had started with a full on pressing machine to a more controlled possession team and pressing more tactically to force quick transitions.

As long as stuff like this keeps OGS in the role it's all good.

It's hysterical that he's got Guardiola and Klopp in the same league as he manages in and doesn't even have the brains to steal some of their ideas. He probably thinks the win each season v City and the shithouse draws v us and a spawny FA Cup win, especially when we were shit, means he's a better manager than both.
« Reply #17906 on: Yesterday at 08:18:47 pm »
Did Neville mention that United sold Lakaku ?

Hes now lording him as a game changer.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:18:47 pm
Did Neville mention that United sold Lakaku ?

Hes now lording him as a game changer.

Fuck all to do with his time at Utd though ;D
« Reply #17908 on: Yesterday at 09:04:43 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:04:36 pm
The Neville thing on MNF was hilarious.

Trying to compare them after 99 games when there was a glaring stat, OGS had a £340 million net spend compared to klopp who's was a £30 million profit.

Still after 3 plus seasons in charge OGS still has not got a style of play implemented, Klopp had started with a full on pressing machine to a more controlled possession team and pressing more tactically to force quick transitions.

As long as stuff like this keeps OGS in the role it's all good.

Hate the way Carragher goes to great lengths to tell United what they need to do to be successful. Obviously it's his job but look how tribal Neville and Richards are. When your enemy is making a mistake leave them to it.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

« Reply #17909 on: Yesterday at 09:40:04 pm »
He 'looked closely' and failed to see anything.

Just sums up how shite the referees have always been in this country. Get rid. They are absolute bollocks.

You might as well stick a rabbit on the pitch in a nice ltitle black shirt with a little whistle around its neck - you certainly wouldn't get a worse performance than those useless bastards.
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

« Reply #17910 on: Yesterday at 09:41:40 pm »
Let's join in with the media for a second. Let's say Pogba is one of the best midfielders ever, Maguire is one of the top 5 centre halves of all time, Bruno is world class and isn't an annoying average whinging c*nt.

Why does Ole never get called out for getting a tune out them, anywhere, ever?
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

« Reply #17911 on: Yesterday at 09:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:18:47 pm
Did Neville mention that United sold Lakaku ?

Hes now lording him as a game changer.

Chatting absolute shite as usual, particularly re: Man Utd supposedly needing Kane
« Reply #17912 on: Yesterday at 10:00:38 pm »
That Hackett piece is embarrassing really. It's amazing how many of these fella's have this opinion that everything managers say is never about making a valid point, it's always about getting into the heads of the referee for the next game. People should know well enough by now that Klopp doesn't go in for that kind of of nonsense. He talks about what he see's going on. There doesn't always have be some kind of advantage seeking points at play
« Reply #17913 on: Yesterday at 10:08:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:52:03 pm
Haha what an absolute bellend.

Has no one actually looked at some of the Burnley fouls and thought Klopp may have a point?

And the Fernandes foul was 50/50 best. Sometimes you get them, sometimes you dont. Tough shit.

Would love someone to edit together the various off the ball barges, wrestling moves etc and send them to Hackett on Twitter so that he could respond in public. Fucking shithouse
Believer

« Reply #17914 on: Yesterday at 10:34:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:04:36 pm
Still after 3 plus seasons in charge OGS still has not got a style of play implemented, Klopp had started with a full on pressing machine to a more controlled possession team and pressing more tactically to force quick transitions.
Sorry mate but you're wrong. The 'Man Utd Way' is a legitimate style of play.
« Reply #17915 on: Yesterday at 10:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:04:43 pm
Hate the way Carragher goes to great lengths to tell United what they need to do to be successful. Obviously it's his job but look how tribal Neville and Richards are. When your enemy is making a mistake leave them to it.
After the spitting incident, Carra doesn't do anything to rock the apple cart, he's a like a yes man on there now.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

« Reply #17916 on: Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:40:16 pm
After the spitting incident, Carra doesn't do anything to rock the apple cart, he's a like a yes man on there now.

This
Plus they love Neville
« Reply #17917 on: Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm »
I think i hate Neville more now than i did when he was a player.

Which is nearly mathematically impossible, but there you go. Screechy voiced pompous little twat thinks being rich means hes smart.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

« Reply #17918 on: Today at 05:17:14 am »
Tbf, £150m aside, as well as about 5/6 other players, utd really do need a striker. Unless Greenwood takes a huge step up in his development, which could happen but not guaranteed, they just dont have many goals in that team.

Cavani can bang them in but cant get on the pitch enough and only ended up with 10 last season because of that. Fernandes got 9 non-penalty which is good for an AM, but then you have your martial, rashford and Greenwoods all around the 0.3s xg range when starting games. Even sancho is at the same level in terms of goals as these three. Add them all up and you really cant be challenging with around 60xg a season for the entire team unless you have a great defence, which they dont.

Compare this to us for example, who even last season which our style of play really disrupted, had over 70xg, with salah 0.59, jota 0.57, mane 0.48 and firmino 0.4 (who is essentially out AM and scored the same 9 from open play as Fernandes btw). They really need to add goals. And a couple of midfielders. And a cb or two. Maybe have one of their fullbacks better than bang average. And a new keeper whilst theyre at it.
« Reply #17919 on: Today at 05:35:58 am »
Phil Jones apparently being lined up for a loan to the Championship!

Hilarious. The stuff that was written about him by the Man Utd suck-ups was preposterous at the time but it reads like the ravings of mad men now.

But the majesty of Barça's play from the rear of the pitch made it seem an especially smart move to hand Blackburn Rovers £17m for a young defender who might match the mobility and elegance of Gerard Piqué.

At least we are finally getting an answer to this

Jones brings another question: where should he play, given his versatility?

In the Championship as it turns out

https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/football/blog/2011/oct/06/england-phil-jones

