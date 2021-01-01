« previous next »
Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1142470 times)

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17800 on: Today at 08:05:23 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:53:46 pm
Jonathan King, Taggart and Chucky.


Mick Hicknall looks truly scary in that picture - like that doll from the movie Child's Play had a baby with Janette Krankie.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17801 on: Today at 08:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:01:30 pm
Solskjaer just signed a new contract didnt he? Less than a month ago?

Unlucky.


Yep.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17802 on: Today at 08:15:41 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:05:23 pm
Mick Hicknall looks truly scary in that picture - like that doll from the movie Child's Play had a baby with Janette Krankie.
Hes not done a great job of holding back the years.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17803 on: Today at 08:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:15:41 pm
Hes not done a great job of holding back the years.
;D ;D
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17804 on: Today at 08:20:17 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:05:23 pm
Mick Hicknall looks truly scary in that picture - like that doll from the movie Child's Play had a baby with Janette Krankie.
Yes Chucky from Child's play.

Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17805 on: Today at 08:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:15:41 pm
Hes not done a great job of holding back the years.
Very good  :lmao
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17806 on: Today at 08:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 07:57:51 pm
United's problems stem from Pogba being completely unreliable. He's got the footballing equivalent of bipolar disorder. Until United sign someone like Kante to do his running for him as he does for France, they'll struggle.
United's problems don't stem at all from Pogba.
They stem from them having spent a fortune on him when they had prior experience of him, and still not recognizing  - what, 4 seasons on? - despite his repeated demonstrations that he is not only completely unreliable as you rightly say but moreover, on his day, which is often enough to be notable, quite willing and capable of being one of the very worst top-rated players of all time.
The guy is an arse of a player, and either they can't see it, or are too scared to try and put it right.
So idiots or cowards.
Fucking rich idiots or fucking rich cowards
I hope they give him a new contract, with a Desperation Clause, which means he can do what the fuck he wants forever and they keep on paying.
Hope the waste of space rinses them into bankruptcy.

I'm looking forward to the film The Demise of the Mancs.

Morgan Freeman as Paul Pogba:

"In soccer, you walk out into the arena and for 90 minutes you give everything you've got, and hope at the finish your enemy is destroyed. That's the normal way. But for me things were never so easy. Trophies, glory, headlines, sponsorship, the adulation of billions of supporters around the world? These things are good, you can certainly sleep well with all these things. But are they enough? I sat in the famous dressing-room at Old Trafford, and looked at my team-mates, and I can say yes, for my team-mates these things were enough. But for me, Paul Pogba, football was not about destroying the opposition, it was about destroying my own club, from the inside. Every haircut, every instagram post, every misplaced pass were all directed at that ultimate aim, and this is my story, and consequently the story of a club once bigger than Accrington Stanley ..."
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17807 on: Today at 08:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:15:41 pm
Hes not done a great job of holding back the years.
I have it on good authority from someone who worked for him, albeit many years ago, that he was an utter bellend. The stories were not nice and I have never listened to Simply Red's songs ever since, I even change radio stations when his voice comes on. So maybe this is just a case of the inside creeping to the outside.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17808 on: Today at 08:53:37 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 08:42:58 pm
United's problems don't stem at all from Pogba.
They stem from them having spent a fortune on him when they had prior experience of him, and still not recognizing  - what, 4 seasons on? - despite his repeated demonstrations that he is not only completely unreliable as you rightly say but moreover, on his day, which is often enough to be notable, quite willing and capable of being one of the very worst top-rated players of all time.
The guy is an arse of a player, and either they can't see it, or are too scared to try and put it right.
So idiots or cowards.
Fucking rich idiots or fucking rich cowards
I hope they give him a new contract, with a Desperation Clause, which means he can do what the fuck he wants forever and they keep on paying.
Hope the waste of space rinses them into bankruptcy.

I'm looking forward to the film The Demise of the Mancs.

Morgan Freeman as Paul Pogba:

"In soccer, you walk out into the arena and for 90 minutes you give everything you've got, and hope at the finish your enemy is destroyed. That's the normal way. But for me things were never so easy. Trophies, glory, headlines, sponsorship, the adulation of billions of supporters around the world? These things are good, you can certainly sleep well with all these things. But are they enough? I sat in the famous dressing-room at Old Trafford, and looked at my team-mates, and I can say yes, for my team-mates these things were enough. But for me, Paul Pogba, football was not about destroying the opposition, it was about destroying my own club, from the inside. Every haircut, every instagram post, every misplaced pass were all directed at that ultimate aim, and this is my story, and consequently the story of a club once bigger than Accrington Stanley ..."


He's a top top player and he shows anytime he pulls on his country's shirt but he doesn't seem to fancy it when playing for the mancs.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17809 on: Today at 08:55:31 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 08:53:06 pm
I have it on good authority from someone who worked for him, albeit many years ago, that he was an utter bellend. The stories were not nice and I have never listened to Simply Red's songs ever since, I even change radio stations if his voice comes on. So maybe this is just a case of the inside creeping to the outside.
It's more or less been common knowledge for decades mate, that Hucknall is a complete prick.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17810 on: Today at 09:21:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:53:37 pm
He's a top top player and he shows anytime he pulls on his country's shirt but he doesn't seem to fancy it when playing for the mancs.

Its different playing 6 games to get to you to final vs a 38 games season. You only need a spurt of motivation for a very short period of time in a tournament. 38 game season needs a consistently strong mentality and Pogba just doesn't have that in him.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17811 on: Today at 09:32:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:53:37 pm
He's a top top player and he shows anytime he pulls on his country's shirt but he doesn't seem to fancy it when playing for the mancs.

Is he ?  Can't say I've seen enough of France to know. He's been here a few years now and I've seen nothing to suggest he's a top player. Zero.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17812 on: Today at 09:34:23 pm »
And its great today, lot of mancs I know were right and mouthy yesterday shouting about Klopp and what was he on about bla bla bla. Same lads shouting the Southampton goal today should never have stood
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17813 on: Today at 09:38:01 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:32:07 pm
Is he ?  Can't say I've seen enough of France to know. He's been here a few years now and I've seen nothing to suggest he's a top player. Zero.

He really is. His games improves ten fold in a France shirt. He has more protection there but Thiago would also struggle without protection.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17814 on: Today at 09:45:57 pm »
from the BBC Site today

Karen Carney

Former England and GB international on BBC Radio 5 Live

"At the end of the day, footballers are all actors and actresses and they are coming into an arena to perform. That is what Paul Pogba is, he has got the tricks, the flicks, the passes.

The way he looks, he has got an aura, a swagger about him. He will be loving this, every player wants to play in front a big crowd and he laps that up.

He was a class above everybody else today both in and out of possession."

my opinion - Pogba is SHITE
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17815 on: Today at 09:51:54 pm »
She was on radio 5. I think she must be part of his pr team.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17816 on: Today at 09:52:49 pm »
shite, no, inconsistent, for sure

he's running his contract down for a big pay day next summer, we'll see how much he's up for the season if things dont go smooth for utd, if they're burning it up im sure he'll be the good version of himself as he'll be enjoying it, if the wheels are sluggish or come off, probably his inconsistent self, which would make his prem stint with utd bit of a flop considering his price tag and reputation coming out of juventus (and for the national team)
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17817 on: Today at 09:56:39 pm »
no he's shite
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17818 on: Today at 10:01:00 pm »
lol

what is your definition of shite when if comes to a player? genuine question
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17819 on: Today at 10:02:03 pm »
Be interesting to see how hard Pogba tries after he's able to sign a pre-contract with another club.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17820 on: Today at 10:02:11 pm »
Pogba was good today? Made the goal. Far from their biggest problem.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17821 on: Today at 10:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 10:01:00 pm
lol

what is your definition of shite when if comes to a player? genuine question

one who plays for man utd

one should never give a red manc even slight praise
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17822 on: Today at 10:04:05 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 09:45:57 pm
from the BBC Site today

Karen Carney

Former England and GB international on BBC Radio 5 Live

"At the end of the day, footballers are all actors and actresses and they are coming into an arena to perform. That is what Paul Pogba is, he has got the tricks, the flicks, the passes.

The way he looks, he has got an aura, a swagger about him. He will be loving this, every player wants to play in front a big crowd and he laps that up.

He was a class above everybody else today both in and out of possession."

my opinion - Pogba is SHITE

She talks so much shit it borders on parody.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17823 on: Today at 10:10:09 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 10:03:22 pm
one who plays for man utd

one should never give a red manc even slight praise

 :D

i had a feeling that was gonna be the answer

each to their own

regarding the game today, ole being ole, that was a manager masterclass that should be on whiteboards around the country on how not to use your squad

it really is baffling, i just dont know what he sees when he looks at the game of football, and as for 'poor old' donny, he should be handing in a transfer request as i type - if linguard is getting match minutes before him, you know the manager just doesn't want you
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17824 on: Today at 10:12:15 pm »
At least Pogba isn't a diving moaning prima donna like Bruno. If I were a United fan I would be embarressed by his antics. Especially when the manager basically condones his shite. Utterly pathetic behaviour.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17825 on: Today at 10:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:03:11 pm
Did you see when they cut to Ferguson in the first half sat laughing with Woodward? Giggling away like a child, nose so red it was clear he was about to start his 3rd bottle of vino. Then second half it cut to him again and he looked like someone had took a shit and rubbed it under his nose - the contrast was magnificent.

Was the photo taken on the hard shoulder?
« Reply #17826 on: Today at 10:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 10:12:15 pm
At least Pogba isn't a diving moaning prima donna like Bruno. If I were a United fan I would be embarressed by his antics. Especially when the manager basically condones his shite. Utterly pathetic behaviour.

Did you see the scene he made when he had a foul given against him in the first half. First of all, it was a foul nearer halfway so even if he felt aggrieved it shouldnt have been that big a deal. But then he went through the whole range of histrionics, two hands over the face etc. They then showed a replay and it was a blatant foul. Absolute arsehole.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17827 on: Today at 10:53:03 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:04:05 pm
She talks so much shit it borders on parody.


She's right with that last line though, even though it does seem a little out-of-kilter with the rest of the stuff she said. Good recovery though!
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17828 on: Today at 11:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:00:12 pm
What are we supposed to be melting down over? Their imperious 1-1 draw against Southampton, the performance of Champions?
When they were winning the league every year they could look at us with a touch of arrogance a bit like us in the 70's  now they are having a little trouble seeing the tide has turned
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17829 on: Today at 11:09:32 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 04:03:22 pm


What makes this even funnier and better for me every time is that we won the thing that year hahahahaa
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17830 on: Today at 11:27:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:38:01 pm
He really is. His games improves ten fold in a France shirt. He has more protection there but Thiago would also struggle without protection.

Judging him by what, 100-120 games for Utd, he's not a top class footballer at all. He has skill and at times can look great and can pass a ball but for me his attitude is all wrong. He publicly admitted, twice, he didn't try hard enough in games which is shameful. Most Utd fans I know would get rid of him. He's about as over rated as Martial who's a tube
