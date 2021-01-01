Jonathan King, Taggart and Chucky.
Solskjaer just signed a new contract didnt he? Less than a month ago?Unlucky.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Mick Hicknall looks truly scary in that picture - like that doll from the movie Child's Play had a baby with Janette Krankie.
Hes not done a great job of holding back the years.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Page created in 0.107 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]