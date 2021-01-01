« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 441 442 443 444 445 [446]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο  (Read 1141033 times)

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,584
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17800 on: Today at 08:05:23 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:53:46 pm
Jonathan King, Taggart and Chucky.


Mick Hicknall looks truly scary in that picture - like that doll from the movie Child's Play had a baby with Janette Krankie.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,581
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17801 on: Today at 08:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:01:30 pm
Solskjaer just signed a new contract didnt he? Less than a month ago?

Unlucky.


Yep.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,063
  • Follow the gourd
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17802 on: Today at 08:15:41 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:05:23 pm
Mick Hicknall looks truly scary in that picture - like that doll from the movie Child's Play had a baby with Janette Krankie.
Hes not done a great job of holding back the years.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,287
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17803 on: Today at 08:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:15:41 pm
Hes not done a great job of holding back the years.
;D ;D
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - το πράσινο και το gOle πρότυπο
« Reply #17804 on: Today at 08:20:17 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:05:23 pm
Mick Hicknall looks truly scary in that picture - like that doll from the movie Child's Play had a baby with Janette Krankie.
Yes Chucky from Child's play.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 441 442 443 444 445 [446]   Go Up
« previous next »
 